The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of July 10, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.9515
2The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.9939
3The President's DaughterJames Patterson; Bill ClintonLittle Brown$38.0024
4The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99517
5Golden GirlElin HilderbrandLittle Brown$24.9945
6People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0082
7The Third GraveLisa JacksonKensington Publishing$22.95-1
8The Secret PathKaren SwanMacmillan$24.99-1
9The MaidensAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$24.9973
10The Secret Keeper of JaipurAlka JoshiMira$23.99-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.951
221 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.956
3The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.003
4From The AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99-
5The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.954
6Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.007
7The Inconvenient IndianThomas KingAnchor Canada$22.00-
8YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.008
9What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.995
10World TravelAnthony BourdainEcco$43.50-

Paperback Fiction: July 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDell$12.99-
2Once upon a Time in HollywoodQuentin TarantinoHarper Perennial$12.99-
3The Evening and the MorningKen FollettPenguin $27.00-
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.001
5Cajun JusticeJames Patterson; Tucker Axum IIIGrand Central Publishing$12.993
6Daddy's GirlsDanielle SteelDell$11.992
7The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.008
8The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.00-
9If It BleedsStephen KingScribner$25.007
10The NeighborLisa GardnerBantam$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: July 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.991
2All the Devils Are HereLouise PennyMinotaur Books$12.99-
3Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.992
4The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.957
5The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.955
6The Sister's TaleBeth PowningKnopf Canada$23.954
7Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.956
8You Will Remember MeHannah Mary McKinnonMira$21.998
9Six Weeks to LiveCatherine McKenzieSimon & Schuster$22.003
10Someone We KnowShari LapenaSeal Books$12.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
121 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.953
2The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.001
3From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.997
4The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.952
5The Inconvenient IndianThomas KingAnchor Canada$22.0010
6YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.004
7Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.005
8Wilful BlindnessSam Cooper; Charles Burton; Teng BiaoOptimum Publishing International$28.956
9Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.958
10Indigenous RelationsBob JosephPage Two Books$19.95-

Juvenile: July 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.993
3Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.992
4They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.995
5We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.996
6Truly TylerTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$15.99-
7Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.997
8Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret Tui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.99-
9Realm BreakerVictoria AveyardHarperTeen$24.998
10The Bad Guys in Cut to the ChaseAaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.9910

Self-Improvement: July 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.991
4How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.994
5The Comfort BookMatt HaigHarper Avenue$24.99-
6The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
7Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.995
8Be Where Your Feet AreScott O'NeilSt. Martin's Essentials$34.99-
9The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.958
10The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed.Benjamin GrahamHarper$31.00-

Historical Fiction: July 10, 2021

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Evening and the MorningKen FollettPenguin$27.00
2The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00
3The Secret Keeper of JaipurAlka JoshiMira$23.99
4The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
5The Warsaw OrphanKelly RimmerGraydon House$22.99
6The Woman with the Blue StarPam JenoffPark Row Books$22.99
7Sisters of the ResistanceChristine WellsWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.99
8Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99
9CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
10The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.99

