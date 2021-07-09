The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of July 10, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: July 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|Malibu Rising
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|1
|5
|2
|The Last Thing He Told Me
|Laura Dave
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|9
|3
|The President's Daughter
|James Patterson; Bill Clinton
|Little Brown
|$38.00
|2
|4
|4
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|5
|17
|5
|Golden Girl
|Elin Hilderbrand
|Little Brown
|$24.99
|4
|5
|6
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|8
|2
|7
|The Third Grave
|Lisa Jackson
|Kensington Publishing
|$22.95
|-
|1
|8
|The Secret Path
|Karen Swan
|Macmillan
|$24.99
|-
|1
|9
|The Maidens
|Alex Michaelides
|Celadon Books
|$24.99
|7
|3
|10
|The Secret Keeper of Jaipur
|Alka Joshi
|Mira
|$23.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|1
|2
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|6
|3
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|3
|4
|From The Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|5
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|4
|6
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|7
|7
|The Inconvenient Indian
|Thomas King
|Anchor Canada
|$22.00
|-
|8
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|8
|9
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|5
|10
|World Travel
|Anthony Bourdain
|Ecco
|$43.50
|-
Paperback Fiction: July 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|-
|2
|Once upon a Time in Hollywood
|Quentin Tarantino
|Harper Perennial
|$12.99
|-
|3
|The Evening and the Morning
|Ken Follett
|Penguin
|$27.00
|-
|4
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|1
|5
|Cajun Justice
|James Patterson; Tucker Axum III
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|3
|6
|Daddy's Girls
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|2
|7
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|8
|8
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square Press
|$23.00
|-
|9
|If It Bleeds
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$25.00
|7
|10
|The Neighbor
|Lisa Gardner
|Bantam
|$12.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: July 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Find You First
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|1
|2
|All the Devils Are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$12.99
|-
|3
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|4
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|7
|5
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|5
|6
|The Sister's Tale
|Beth Powning
|Knopf Canada
|$23.95
|4
|7
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|6
|8
|You Will Remember Me
|Hannah Mary McKinnon
|Mira
|$21.99
|8
|9
|Six Weeks to Live
|Catherine McKenzie
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|3
|10
|Someone We Know
|Shari Lapena
|Seal Books
|$12.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: July 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|3
|2
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|1
|3
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|7
|4
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|2
|5
|The Inconvenient Indian
|Thomas King
|Anchor Canada
|$22.00
|10
|6
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|4
|7
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|5
|8
|Wilful Blindness
|Sam Cooper; Charles Burton; Teng Biao
|Optimum Publishing International
|$28.95
|6
|9
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|8
|10
|Indigenous Relations
|Bob Joseph
|Page Two Books
|$19.95
|-
Juvenile: July 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|3
|3
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|2
|4
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|5
|5
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|6
|6
|Truly Tyler
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|-
|7
|Shadow and Bone
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|7
|8
|Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret
|Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes
|Graphix
|$16.99
|-
|9
|Realm Breaker
|Victoria Aveyard
|HarperTeen
|$24.99
|8
|10
|The Bad Guys in Cut to the Chase
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$8.99
|10
Self-Improvement: July 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|2
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|2
|3
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|1
|4
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|4
|5
|The Comfort Book
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|-
|6
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|-
|7
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|5
|8
|Be Where Your Feet Are
|Scott O'Neil
|St. Martin's Essentials
|$34.99
|-
|9
|The Gifts of Imperfection
|Brené Brown
|Hazelden
|$22.95
|8
|10
|The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed.
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|-
Historical Fiction: July 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|The Evening and the Morning
|Ken Follett
|Penguin
|$27.00
|2
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|3
|The Secret Keeper of Jaipur
|Alka Joshi
|Mira
|$23.99
|4
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|5
|The Warsaw Orphan
|Kelly Rimmer
|Graydon House
|$22.99
|6
|The Woman with the Blue Star
|Pam Jenoff
|Park Row Books
|$22.99
|7
|Sisters of the Resistance
|Christine Wells
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
|8
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|9
|Circe
|Madeline Miller
|Back Bay Books
|$22.99
|10
|The Lost Apothecary
|Sarah Penner
|Park Row Books
|$24.99
