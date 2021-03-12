 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of March 13, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: March 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1LaterStephen KingHard Case Crime$19.95-1
2Klara and the SunKazuo IshiguroKnopf Canada$34.00-1
3The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.9915
4The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.9529
5The Four WindsKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$37.9935
6The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99-1
7Return of the TricksterEden RobinsonKnopf Canada$32.00-1
8The AffairDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
9The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.5042
10American DirtJeanine CumminsFlatiron$23.9982

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.95-
2Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.002
3A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.003
4How to Avoid a Climate DisasterBill GatesKnopf Canada$34.001
5UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.004
6Neglected No MoreAndre PicardRandom House Canada$19.95-
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.955
8GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.006
9Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.007
1012 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.959

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: March 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.992
2HushJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central$12.993
3Journey of the PharaohsClive Cussler; Graham BrownG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.99-
4The Numbers GameDanielle SteelDell$11.994
5The 20th VictimJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central$22.999
6Vanishing ActsJodi PicoultPocket Books$12.99-
7We Begin at the EndChris WhitakerHenry Holt & Company$24.99-
8RevengeJames Patterson; Andrew HolmesGrand Central$12.996
9Fair WarningMichael ConnellyGrand Central$22.995
10Forever MacGregorNora RobertsSilhouette$12.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: March 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Return of the TricksterEden RobinsonKnopf Canada$32.00-
3Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.002
4Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.993
5A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonKnopf Canada$32.005
6Gutter ChildJael RichardsonHarper Avenue$24.994
7Butter Honey Pig BreadFrancesca EkwuyasiArsenal Pulp Press$23.956
8Recipe for a Perfect WifeKarma BrownPenguin Canada$12.99-
9How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.958
10HenchNatalie Zina WalschotsWilliam Morrow $23.9910

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: March 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.95-
2Neglected No MoreAndre PicardRandom House Canada$19.95-
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.952
421 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
5From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.991
6We Are All Perfectly FineJillian HortonHarperCollins Canada$23.996
7Two Trees Make a ForestJessica J. LeeHamish Hamilton$24.954
8If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.007
9The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.953
10Pain Killer: A Memoir of Big League AddictionBrantt Myhres, Michael LandsbergViking$32.958

(Return to top)


Juvenile: March 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Chain of IronCassandra ClareMargaret K. McElderry Books$29.99-
2The Dangerous GiftTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.992
3The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.991
4Dragon Masters: Heat of the Lava Dragon: A Branches BookTracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic $7.993
5Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.994
6Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn. M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$13.995
7Green Eggs and HamSeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$12.99-
8The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$13.50-
9Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret Tui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.998
10I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.997

(Return to top)


Self Improvement: March 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.002
2Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.994
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
4Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.995
5The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.956
6The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.958
7The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.5010
8Dare to LeadBrené BrownRandom House$37.00-
9Chicken Soup for the Soul: Making Me TimeAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$17.959
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.997

(Return to top)


Biography: March 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.00
2UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
3BecomingMichelle ObamaCrown$40.00
4GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.00
5Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99
7We Are All Perfectly FineJillian HortonHarperCollins Canada$23.99
8Two Trees Make a ForestJessica J. LeeHamish Hamilton$24.95
9Just As I AmCicely TysonHarperCollins Canada$35.99
10EducatedTara WestoverHarperCollins Canada$22.99

(Return to top)


(Return to top)

