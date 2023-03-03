Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: March 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99118
2Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.9532
3Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95511
4Encore in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$39.9923
5Someone Else's ShoesJojo MoyesPamela Dorman Books$39.0043
6I Have Some Questions for YouRebecca MakkaiViking$37.99-1
7BurnerMark GreaneyBerkley$39.00-1
8The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.95615
9Without a TraceDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9998
10A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.99102

Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
2Young ForeverMark HymanLittle Brown & Company$37.00-
38 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.992
4Private Power, Public PurposeThomas d'AquinoSignal$39.95-
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
6Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.003
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
8There Are Moms Way Worse Than YouGlenn Boozan; Priscilla WitteWorkman Publishing$19.95-
9The Emotional Lives of TeenagersLisa DamourBallantine Books$37.99-
10The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.008

Paperback Fiction: March 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Heart BonesColleen HooverAtria Books$24.991
2MercyDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.992
4Death of the Black WidowJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
53 Days to LiveJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$22.994
6Things We Hide from the LightLucy ScoreBloom Books$27.99-
7IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.996
8Maybe NowColleen HooverAtria Books$24.998
9Maybe SomedayColleen HooverAtria Books$22.997
10It's One of UsJ. T. EllisonMira$24.99-

Canadian Fiction: March 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Murder at Haven's RockKelley ArmstrongMinotaur Books$23.99-
2Women TalkingMiriam ToewsVintage Canada$22.006
3The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.954
4Really Good, ActuallyMonica HeiseyHarperCollins Canada$24.997
5A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.999
6Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.992
7VenCoCherie DimalineRandom House Canada$35.005
8HotlineDimitri NasrallahEsplanade Books$21.958
9Last WinterCarrie MacRandom House Canada$24.951
10The School of MirrorsEva StachniakAnchor Canada$19.0010

Canadian Non-Fiction: March 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Private Power, Public PurposeThomas d'AquinoSignal$39.95-
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
3Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.001
412 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.003
5Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.008
6DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.954
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
8Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$29.9510
9EmbersRichard WagameseDouglas and McIntyre (2013)$18.95-
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959

Juvenile: March 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1InvestiGators: Agents of S.U.I.T.John Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat LewisFirst Second Books$14.99-
2Mary Anne's Bad Luck MysteryAnn M. Martin; Cynthia Yuan ChengGraphix$16.992
3Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.991
4Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.993
5Karen's BirthdayAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$15.994
6Little Blue Truck's Beep-Along BookAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$18.50-
7Little Blue Truck's SpringtimeAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.505
8Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.996
9Bluey 5-Minute StoriesPenguin Young Readers LicensesPenguin Young Readers Licenses$19.99-
10If He Had Been with MeNowlin, LauraSourcebooks Fire$15.50-

Self-Improvement: March 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Young ForeverMark HymanLittle Brown & Company$37.00-
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.993
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.994
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.996
7Mind over MoodDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.607
8Feeling SeenJody CarringtonCollins$24.998
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010
10EnchantmentKatherine MayRiverhead Books$36.00-

Romance/Erotica: March 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Heart BonesColleen HooverAtria Books$24.99
2It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
4Things We Hide from the LightLucy ScoreBloom Books$27.99
5IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
6Maybe NowColleen HooverAtria Books$24.99
7Maybe SomedayColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
8Secretly YoursTessa BaileyAvon Books$21.99
9A Place to Call HomeNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99
10Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95

