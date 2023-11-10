Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Nov. 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9513
2Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99424
3The SecretLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte Press$38.9922
4The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.0034
5The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.0056
6HollyStephen KingScribner$39.9969
7The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95-23
8Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.951033
9The BurnoutSophie KinsellaThe Dial Press$38.99-3
10Second ActDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9995

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Nov. 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.991
2The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.95-
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.995
4Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.993
5Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.994
6Making It SoPatrick StewartGallery Books$40.006
7Being HenryHenry WinklerCeladon Books$40.00-
8Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.002
9OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.009
10Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Nov. 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.0010
2Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.952
3The Graham EffectElle KennedyBloom Books$26.99-
4The Jailhouse LawyerJames Patterson; Nancy AllenGrand Central Publishing$13.99-
5It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.00-
6Girl, ForgottenKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$12.99-
7IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.993
8Wreck the HallsTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.997
9Dirty ThirtyJanet EvanovichAtria Books$39.99-
10WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.994

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Nov. 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.001
2The Graham EffectElle KennedyBloom Books$26.99-
3It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.00-
4Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.952
5Three Holidays and a WeddingUzma Jalaluddin; Marissa StapleyViking$22.959
6Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.953
7Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.005
8The AdversaryMichael CrummeyKnopf Canada$35.007
9Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.958
10The Couple Next DoorShari LapenaSeal Books$11.996

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Nov. 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.95-
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.991
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
4Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.003
5Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.009
6The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.957
7Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.996
8Ken Reid's Hometown Hockey HeroesKen ReidSimon & Schuster$24.994
9Cracking the Nazi CodeJason BellHarperCollins Canada$36.995
10UndisputedDonovan BaileyRandom House Canada$35.00-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Nov. 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.991
2Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.956
3Stacey's Mistake: a Graphic Novel (the Baby-Sitters Club #14)Ann M. Martin; Ellen T. CrenshawGraphix$16.997
4Little Blue Truck's ChristmasAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$23.998
5The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.99-
6Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.9910
7InvestiGators: All Tide UpJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$16.99-
8A Curse for True LoveStephanie GarberFlatiron Books$26.993
9Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Lost Christmas!Alastair Heim; Aristides RuizRandom House Books for Young Readers$26.99-
10Dreamworks the Bad Guys: a Very Bad Holiday NovelizationKate HowardScholastic$7.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Nov. 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
2Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.001
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
6The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.007
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.998
8Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.99-
9Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.9910
10Build the Life You WantArthur C. Brooks; Oprah WinfreyPortfolio$39.999

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: Nov. 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.00
2Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99
3Mrs Van GoghCaroline CauchiOne More Chapter$24.99
4The Forgotten Bookshop in ParisDaisy WoodAvon Books$12.99
5Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)Hernan DiazRiverhead Books$23.00
6Sisters under the Rising SunHeather MorrisSt. Martin's Press$40.00
7A Haunting in Venice [Movie Tie-In]Agatha ChristieWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.99
8The Keeper of Hidden BooksMadeline MartinHanover Square Press$25.99
9CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$23.99
10Lady Tan's Circle of WomenLisa SeeScribner$26.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles