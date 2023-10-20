Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Oct. 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.00-1
2The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.0013
3Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99421
4HollyStephen KingScribner$39.9926
5The BurnoutSophie KinsellaThe Dial Press$38.99-1
6Second ActDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9932
7Sword CatcherCassandra ClareDel Ray$39.99-1
8Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.951031
9Traitors GateJeffrey ArcherHarperCollins$37.00-1
10The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95-21

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Oct. 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.99-
2Making It SoPatrick StewartGallery Books$40.001
3Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.993
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.007
5Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.00-
6Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.004
7Cracking the Nazi CodeJason BellHarperCollins Canada$36.998
8Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.996
9The DuelJohn IbbitsonMcClelland & Stewart$45.00-
10DominionStephen BownDoubleday Canada$39.95-

Paperback Fiction: Oct. 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.95-
2WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.991
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.993
4Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.958
5A Little LifeHanya YanagiharaAnchor$24.00-
6The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamVintage$14.992
7Wreck the HallsTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.994
8None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.995
9Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.00-
10A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.00-

Canadian Fiction: Oct. 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.00-
2Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.95-
3Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.002
4Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.956
5The AdversaryMichael CrummeyKnopf Canada$35.005
6The Couple Next DoorShari LapenaSeal Books$11.993
7Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.9510
8HugeBrent ButtDoubleday Canada$26.001
9Three Holidays and a WeddingUzma Jalaluddin; Marissa StapleyViking$22.954
10The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$16.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Oct. 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
2Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.00-
3Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.001
4Cracking the Nazi CodeJason BellHarperCollins Canada$36.995
5Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.993
6The DuelJohn IbbitsonMcClelland & Stewart$45.00-
7DominionStephen BownDoubleday Canada$39.95-
8The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.956
9Clear ThinkingShane ParrishPenguin Canada$36.002
10DoppelgangerNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$38.007

Juvenile: Oct. 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.992
2Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.954
3Stacey's Mistake: a Graphic Novel (the Baby-Sitters Club #14)Ann M. Martin; Ellen T. CrenshawGraphix$16.993
4InvestiGators: All Tide UpJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$16.995
5Braiding Sweetgrass for Young AdultsRobin Wall Kimmerer; Monique Gray Smith; Nicole NeidhardtZest Books$19.99-
6Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: MinaLima EditionJ. K. RowlingBloomsbury Children's Books$60.001
7Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.998
8Dork Diaries 15Rachel Renée RussellAladdin$18.997
9The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.9910
10The Harry Potter Wizarding AlmanacJ. K. Rowling; Peter Goes; Louise Lockhart; Weitong Mai; Olia Muza; Pham Quang Phuc; Levi Pinfold; Tomislav TomicBloomsbury Children's Books$50.00-

Self-Improvement: Oct. 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.004
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.998
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.997
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.996
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.995
8Build the Life You WantArthur C. Brooks; Oprah WinfreyPortfolio$39.993
9The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.9910
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Mystery: Oct. 21, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1HollyStephen KingScribner$39.99
2The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamVintage$14.99
3None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.99
4Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.00
5The Family UpstairsLisa JewellAtria Books$12.99
6VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
7The NoiseJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.99
8The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.99
9The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.99
10Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.99

