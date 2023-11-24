Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Nov. 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Little LiarMitch AlbomHarper$33.50-1
2The EdgeDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.00-1
3Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.9912
4The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9545
5Fourth Wing (Special Edition)Rebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.9922
6The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.0066
7The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.9552
8Resurrection WalkMichael ConnellyLittle Brown & Company$38.0032
9Study for ObedienceSarah BernsteinKnopf Canada$29.95-1
10HollyStephen KingScribner$39.99911

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Nov. 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.00-
2The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.991
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.994
4The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.953
5My Name Is BarbraBarbra StreisandViking$63.002
6Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.995
7Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.996
8Making It SoPatrick StewartGallery Books$40.007
9Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.00-
10OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.008

Paperback Fiction: Nov. 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.001
2Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.953
3The Manor House IntlGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$25.992
4IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.996
5WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.99-
6The Narrow Road Between DesiresPatrick RothfussDAW$36.00-
7The SecretLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte Press$38.99-
8Wreck the HallsTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.998
9It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.0010
10The Jailhouse LawyerJames Patterson; Nancy AllenGrand Central Publishing$13.995

Canadian Fiction: Nov. 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.002
2The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.951
3Study for ObedienceSarah BernsteinKnopf Canada$29.95-
4It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.003
5Three Holidays and a WeddingUzma Jalaluddin; Marissa StapleyViking$22.954
6HeldAnne MichaelsMcClelland & Stewart$32.00-
7Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.955
8Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.957
9Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.009
10The Graham EffectElle KennedyBloom Books$26.996

Canadian Non-Fiction: Nov. 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.00-
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
3The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.951
4Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.005
5OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
6Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.994
7Ken Reid's Hometown Hockey HeroesKen ReidSimon & Schuster$24.996
8Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.008
9Murphy's LogicSteve MurphyNimbus Publishing$26.95-
10The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.957

Juvenile: Nov. 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.991
2Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.955
3The Big CheeseJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$24.992
4The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.997
5The Bad Guys in Look Who's Talking (the Bad Guys #18)Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.993
6Stacey's Mistake: a Graphic Novel (the Baby-Sitters Club #14)Ann M. Martin; Ellen T. CrenshawGraphix$16.998
7Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.99-
8MurtaghChristopher PaoliniPenguin Teen$39.994
9Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.99-
10Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.9910

Self-Improvement: Nov. 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.993
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
5The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.007
6AretéBrian Johnson; Phil StutzBlackstone Audio$41.28-
7Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.006
8The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.998
9Limitless Expanded EditionJim KwikHay House$38.99-
10The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.99-

Mystery: Nov. 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The EdgeDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.00
2The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.95
3Resurrection WalkMichael ConnellyLittle Brown & Company$38.00
4HollyStephen KingScribner$39.99
5The SecretLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte Press$38.99
6The Jailhouse LawyerJames Patterson; Nancy AllenGrand Central Publishing$13.99
7OverkillSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$13.99
8Girl, ForgottenKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$12.99
9The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamVintage$14.99
10VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99

