More and more people are choosing planned giving – such as leaving a gift in their will – to benefit future generations, says Shelagh Barry, vice president, development at William Osler Health System Foundation (Osler Foundation).
“Well over a million Canadians have already found that they can continue to make an impact on a cause they care deeply about, like local health care, by giving through their wills,” she says.
All hospitals in Ontario, including William Osler Health System (Osler), rely on community support to fund equipment and a portion of construction costs for new spaces. Ms. Barry says leaving a gift in your will to your local hospital will impact thousands of people.
Over the course of a lifetime, 80 per cent of the medical care people receive will be at their community hospital, so a legacy gift that supports local health care can be a meaningful choice, says Ms. Barry. “For many of our donors, it isn’t just about showing gratitude or making our health care workers feel appreciated; it’s about making an impact on our community.”
Shelagh Barry
Vice President, Development at William Osler Health System Foundation
The most common way to leave a planned gift is through a bequest in your will. Two examples to consider include: a residual gift (after your wishes and obligations have been paid, you can allocate a percentage of the remainder of your estate to your chosen charity. As the value of an estate can change and fluctuate over time, a residual gift ensures the designation remains in line with the value of the estate); or, you can stipulate a specific gift (a pre-determined amount of money to give).
“A planned gift can go to a specific area of health care within the Osler health system, or you can ask that your donation goes to the area of greatest need, and we’ll put it to work to help the 1.3 million people and growing served by our dedicated health care teams,” says Ms. Barry.
While some people think that giving through a will is only for the very wealthy, that is not the case.
“Anyone can leave a gift in their will,” says Ms. Barry, noting that people may be surprised to find that leaving a small percentage to their chosen charities still enables them to provide more than enough for their family’s needs.
“A gift in your will is really about who you are; it reflects the life you lead, the values you uphold and the way you want to be remembered,” she says.
More information: oslerfoundation.org
