This week in business and investing: Laurentian Bank’s profit fell in its fourth quarter, driven by a system outage in September and restructuring costs tied to a turnaround plan. Meanwhile, Alphabet’s share price soared after Google’s parent company launched Gemini, its new artificial-intelligence model. Consumers’ eyebrows shot almost as high as Alphabet’s shares after McDonald’s unveiled its new small-format restaurant, dubbed CosMc’s.

Meanwhile, media – both old and new – struggled, investments – both old and new – soared and a study confirmed that your grocery bill really is going up.

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Dec. 8