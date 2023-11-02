Open this photo in gallery: Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, September 28, 2018.CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

Shopify Inc. SHOP-T exceeded revenue expectations as it returned to a profitable third quarter ahead of the holiday shopping season, buoyed by cost-cutting measures, bets on artificial intelligence and a divestiture of the e-commerce company’s delivery and warehousing operations.

Shares of Shopify jumped over 21 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of mid-morning Thursday, just after the company posted its strong financial results.

The Ottawa-based company reported revenue of US$1.7-billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, whereas analysts on average had anticipated US$1.67-billion. Net income reached US$718-million, compared to a loss of US$159-million in the same period last year.

“We laid out a very deliberate vision in the last couple of quarters to balance both operational ambition and financial discipline. We had talked about this new shape of Shopify that we are building,” said Harley Finkelstein, the company’s president, in a conference call with analysts on Thursday. “When you fast forward to today, what I hope all of you see is that it’s working as expected. We are faster, we are leaner, we are more focused on our mission.”

Over the last few months, Shopify launched a suite of AI tools – dubbed Shopify Magic – for the businesses that pay for its e-commerce services, as it also automates its own labour force by reducing the workload where possible. The new AI features allow the company’s merchants to perform administrative tasks and tackle creative challenges, such as responding to customer inquiries or marketing their products. “We interact at the intersection of humans and technology, and that’s exactly what AI is uniquely good at,” Mr. Finkelstein said Thursday, positioning innovations with AI as an important part of the company’s future.

Shopify also finalized the sale of its fulfillment network in the latest quarter. The company had spent billions of dollars building up its freight and logistics capabilities as part of a long-term strategy to compete with tech giant Amazon.com Inc. But in May, it sold off all those warehousing expansions to Silicon Valley-based Flexport Inc. for an undisclosed equity stake. Additionally, after years of rivalry, Shopify also announced a partnership with Amazon to integrate the Seattle-based company’s Buy With Prime services into its own e-commerce platform in September.

Shopify’s operating expenses fell by nearly 23 per cent year over year to US$779-million in the latest quarter. The company’s chief financial officer, Jeff Hoffmeister, said that reduction in expenses was “primarily driven by our lower head count.” Shopify slashed nearly 20 per cent of its entire work force over the summer, its second round of layoffs in less than a year. On Thursday, Mr. Hoffmeister told investors these cuts were consequential in bringing financial discipline to the company, pointing out that stock-based compensation charges fell to US$102-million in the third quarter this year, compared to $150-million last year.

“In terms of head count, we are selectively hiring in key areas. But we decided to restart that process in a slower pace, so compensation expense was lower than planned,” Mr. Hoffmeister said.

The expenses that beset Shopify with its logistics operations were a “burden,” so the agreement to sell those capabilities to Flexport did bring down some costs, too, Mr. Hoffmeister said. But he added that the agreement is “still in the very early days,” and that any material impact will not be known until next year. He declined to disclose financial details related to the commercial agreement when asked by analysts on Thursday, saying there may be more to add on that matter at a later date.

National Bank of Canada analyst Richard Tse said the operating leverage found by Shopify through cost-cutting measures was reflected in its profitability for the quarter. In particular, the numbers on Thursday showed “how much fulfillment had been dragging their business financially and why the stock has recovered since divesting that segment,” he said.

Shopify’s share price has recovered markedly this year, rising by 42.65 per cent in the past 52 weeks, after major turbulence in 2022 following the early pandemic highs that had at one point made it Canada’s most valuable company.

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, which is when retailers make a bulk of their money each year, Shopify is predicting a resilient economic environment for consumers, particularly in the United States, where about half of the company’s nearly 1.75 million merchants are based. “It’s too soon to tell, obviously. But we expect to see a lot of success in the holiday season this year,” Mr. Finkelstein said, “especially as more sellers need to become geographically agnostic, making our services the perfect fit for them.”

