Be warned: There’s ‘already pain’ as rate hikes bite harder and faster than normal

- The impact of rate hikes
- Stocks mixed, Europe slumps
- New York closed for Thanksgiving
- Canadian dollar above 75.5 cents
- Fiscal update: What economists say
- Tweet of the week
- Nissan board votes to oust Ghosn
Rate hike impact
CIBC World Markets has a warning for Canadians: “There’s already evidence that the effects of higher rates are showing up earlier and with more ferocity than in past cycles.”
That’s affecting us all, and there’s more to come.
Not only that, this earlier impact could also knock the Bank of Canada off course as it moves back to normal from the low-rate environment of the financial crisis and later oil shock, said CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes.
Mr. Mendes found in a study that the increase in rates is affecting auto and home sales, in particular, but other things we buy, as well. And those two sectors now account for a “substantial chunk” of the economy.
Residential investment and auto purchases as a share of GDP
Per cent
Canada
U.S.
12%
11
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
1961
1969
1977
1985
1993
2001
2009
2017
Total increase in rates during hiking cycles
Percentage points
Based on Bank of Canada 3% neutral rate
2.5 p.p.
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
1997
1999
2002
2004
2017
SOURCE: CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS
Residential investment and auto purchases as a share of GDP
Per cent
Canada
U.S.
12%
11
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
1961
1969
1977
1985
1993
2001
2009
2017
Total increase in rates during hiking cycles
Percentage points
Based on Bank of Canada 3% neutral rate
2.5 p.p.
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
1997
1999
2002
2004
2017
SOURCE: CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS
Residential investment and auto purchases as a share of GDP
Per cent
Canada
U.S.
12%
11
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
1961
1969
1977
1985
1993
2001
2009
2017
Based on Bank of Canada 3% neutral rate
Total increase in rates during hiking cycles
Percentage points
2.5 p.p.
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
1997
1999
2002
2004
2017
SOURCE: CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS
For example, Bank of Canada research indicates that the effect of rate hikes on auto sales peaks two years after the fact.
“Looking at this cycle, though, with eight months still to go before reaching the estimated time of peak impact from just the first rate hike, growth in auto sales has already turned negative,” Mr. Mendes said.
Wait, there’s more.
“A number of other durable goods categories, including building materials, electronics and appliances, have also slowed down more dramatically than other retail sales recently,” the CIBC economist said, noting that furniture sales have “fared slightly better, though could still feel a harder pinch as home sales slow.
“And remember, research suggests that there’s still a lot of time before sales feel the full effects of past rate hikes,” Mr. Mendes said.
“The fact that the effects are showing up sooner this time around could simply be a sign that the storm will pass quicker,” he added. “But more likely it’s a reflection that models based on historical evidence will tend to underestimate the effects of rate hikes on the Canadian household sector in its current indebted state.”
Housing, of course, isn’t all that easy to gauge because, along with rising rates, it has also been hit by federal mortgage-qualification and provincial-tax measures that have had a clear impact.
Nonetheless, the slowdown in credit growth has been “more precipitous,” Mr. Mendes said, basing his calculations on earlier estimates of the hit from the new mortgage rules, which came into effect at the beginning of the year.
“It’s hardly a stretch, then, to say that the housing market is already feeling some pressure from rate hikes, particularly since many mortgages are now rolling over at higher rates for the first time in a quarter-century.”
Models indicate the “peak impact from any monetary shock” comes six quarters later, Mr. Mendes noted. “But, even though the first rate hike of this cycle, let alone the subsequent moves, was administered less than six quarters ago … there’s already pain being felt.”
The Bank of Canada’s benchmark overnight rate now stands at 1.75 per cent, and economists are wondering whether the next increase, of a quarter of a percentage point, will come in December or January as policy makers aim for a rate around 3 per cent.
Observers forecast different timelines for how fast and how far central bank Governor Stephen Poloz, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and their colleagues will go.
Interesting, too, according to Mr. Mendes, is the fact that the central bank says it has been moving gradually to gauge the impact of its rate increases on consumers, who are still juggling exceptionally high levels of debt.
But, actually, the pace of increases appears “pretty average.”
As the impact of all this gathers steam, the central bank “will ultimately fall short of reaching its goals for interest rates,” Mr. Mendes said.
Read more
- Viewer discretion advised: Contains frightening scenes of Canadian household debt
- Rob Carrick: A nasty surprise awaits some variable-rate mortgage holders on renewal
- Barrie McKenna: Bank of Canada raises key rate again, hints at more frequent increases ahead
- Expect a rate hike and more mellow Bank of Canada this week. (No, not mellow just because of that)
- David Parkinson: For Canada’s economy, USMCA’s biggest benefit is end of uncertainty
- Juggling your debts will soon cost you hundreds more
- Rob Carrick: Seniors the first to crack as rising rates crank up debt stress
- Rob Carrick: There are better ways to defend against rising rates than paying down your mortgage
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, with Europe slumping and the U.S. out of commission for Thanksgiving.
“Just as the pre-Thanksgiving bounce is traditional in markets, so is the quick drop for European markets on the day itself, as volume dries up and traders look for ways to survive what is often the most boring day of the year,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“The drop has taken some of the shine off yesterday’s surge in risk assets, although it will be worth watching to see if any buyers follow up on this morning’s weakness and help to set us up for a better end to the month and a more optimistic start to December.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.5 and 1 per cent by about 8:25 a.m. ET.
“European equity markets are in the red this morning as traders are worried about the Italian budget situation,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“The dispute over the Italian budget has intensified, and the EU have warned that disciplinary action is in the pipeline. The political fight has the potential to kick off another round of the euro zone debt crisis, and that has prompted traders to exit equities. Brexit is still on the agenda, and this time the attention has shifted to Gibraltar. The Spanish government are now applying pressure from the EU side as they want input into any potential deal.”
The Canadian dollar was above 75.5 US cents.
Read more
Economists on fiscal update
Economists are applauding Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s business-friendly moves in Wednesday’s fiscal update, though still troubled by budget deficits.
As The Globe and Mail’s Bill Curry reports, Mr. Morneau used the fall economic statement as more of a mini-budget, unveiling measures to help businesses be more competitive after the Trump administration’s tax reforms.
Aimed largely at spurring new investment, Ottawa suggested the measures will bring down the marginal effective tax rate on such spending to 13.8 per cent from 17 per cent. There are other measures, as well, including support for the media industry.
Here’s what observers are saying:
“It took a bit longer than might have been expected, but these measures should help address the competiveness challenge by incentivizing further investment. Indeed, the government’s actions align closely with what we had counseled ahead of today’s update. Temporary, targeted tax measures like those introduced today have the advantage of encouraging new investment at a relatively small fiscal cost, particularly when compared with more broad-based tax cuts.” Brian DePratto, senior economist, Toronto-Dominion Bank
“While we are encouraged that the government has taken some steps to address Canada’s competitiveness challenges, we remain concerned by persistent deficits. Canada’s economy is operating at capacity and unemployment is at multi-decade lows. In the past, governments have taken advantage of a strong economic backdrop to return to a balanced budget or even run a surplus.” Josh Nye, senior economist, Royal Bank of Canada
“Will today’s steps be enough to quell the rising tide of competitiveness concerns? In a word: Probably not, at least not by themselves. Today’s announcement is a good first step in strengthening the business climate in Canada - but we would encourage an even more forceful response in coming months to the multitude of competitive challenges now facing the economy. While Ottawa will get yet another chance in next year’s pre-election budget, we suspect the focus will revert back to some key social policy goals (say, pharmacare?) and away from business challenges at that time.” Douglas Porter, chief economist, Michael Gregory, deputy chief economist, BMO Nesbitt Burns
“Something had to be done, and today’s announcement regarding the accelerated depreciation of capital spending is an important step toward creating a more level playing field with the US in attracting new business investments. Although the investments covered were slightly broader in scope than we had anticipated, we’d already factored most of this added stimulus into our forecast for 2019 business investment and GDP growth. As such, while important, it doesn’t change our expectations for growth or Bank of Canada policy going forward.” Andrew Grantham, senior economist, CIBC
“The government was in a difficult place heading into its fall fiscal update. There was an unquestionable need to shore up investor sentiment while also being mindful of the need to reduce its deficit. Furthermore, the government likely wanted to leave itself with some fiscal capacity to introduce new measures in its 2019 budget - the last fiscal projection before the next federal election.” Pedro Atunes, chief economist, The Conference Board of Canada
Read more
- Bill Curry: Liberals deliver tax breaks for businesses in response to Trump’s rate cuts
- Campbell Clark: Morneau delivers a mini-budget to please Canada’s CEOs
- Daniel Leblanc: Media sector gets $595-million package in Ottawa’s fiscal update
- Barrie McKenna: Will Morneau’s tax breaks really spur new business investments?
Tweet of the week
Right, thank you, Saudi Arabia.
Read more
- Trump thanks Saudis for lower oil prices amid calls to punish Crown Prince
- Trump says U.S. will stand by Saudis, even if Crown Prince knew about Khashoggi killing
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.