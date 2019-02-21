The Canadian dollar’s spindly legs could soon give out

Briefing highlights

Loonie to tumble, CIBC says

What to watch for today

From today’s Globe and Mail

Canadian dollar to sink: CIBC

CIBC World Markets suggests the Canadian dollar’s already spindly legs could soon give out.

CIBC economists didn’t phrase it quite like that, but they did project the loonie could sink to just above 71 US cents within the next five years.

That, said chief economist Avery Shenfeld and senior economist Royce Mendes, is because a weaker currency will be needed to boost Canadian exports, which, in turn, will be needed to juice an economy that has been relying on consumer spending and housing.

Story continues below advertisement

Consumers are buried in debt and expected to pull in their horns, while the housing market is stabilizing at lower levels since the introduction earlier last year of mortgage-qualification stress tests. So policy makers hope exports will pick up some slack.

“Understanding what’s happened to the country’s export sector, and what it might take to turn the tide, will be critical to maintaining full employment as elevated household debt and tighter mortgage policies restrain our ability to further leverage domestic demand,” Mr. Shenfeld and Mr. Mendes said in a report.

“The answers suggest that today’s so-called ‘cheap’ Canadian dollar will get materially cheaper over the medium term.”

Mr. Shenfeld and Mr. Mendes said Canadian exports have been “hum-drum” for 14 years. Some of that was covered up by surging oil prices, and that’s no longer the case.

Part of the problem can be found in manufacturing unit labour costs that have run up since 2000, when compared with those in the U.S., despite said weak loonie.

“The opening up of that gap, with a lag, seems to be tied to the loss of competitiveness in trade,” the CIBC economists said.

“Most of that was tied to weaker productivity rather than more rapid wage acceleration in Canada,” they added, noting there’s not much that can be done about it.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Manufacturing unit labour costs, in US$ Index 2000=100 Canada U.S. 200 190 180 170 160 150 140 130 120 110 100 90 2000 2003 2006 2009 2012 2015 2018 SOURCE: CIBC WORLD MARKETS Manufacturing unit labour costs, in US$ Index 2000=100 Canada U.S. 200 190 180 170 160 150 140 130 120 110 100 90 2000 2003 2006 2009 2012 2015 2018 SOURCE: CIBC WORLD MARKETS Manufacturing unit labour costs, in US$ Index 2000=100 Canada U.S. 200 190 180 170 160 150 140 130 120 110 100 90 2000 2003 2006 2009 2012 2015 2018 SOURCE: CIBC WORLD MARKETS

“If that remains the case, we’ll either need a long period of underperforming wages and an even weaker Canadian dollar if trade is going to take the reins of growth.”

A softer currency, of course, helps boosts a country’s exports. Indeed, the loonie was worth between 64.5 and about 71 US cents in the 10 years that preceded the 14-year “hum-drum” period.

“Don’t be surprised to see dollar-Canada sport a 1.40 handle again in the next five years as the Bank of Canada is pressed to set interest differentials at a level that will give us the currency we might need to bring exports back to life,” Mr. Shenfeld and Mr. Mendes said.

By that they mean a loonie worth just above 71 US cents and a central bank under pressure to hold interest rates below those of the Federal Reserve, making the loonie less attractive.

Mr. Mendes added later that he and Mr. Shenfeld don’t have a timeline for exactly when in the next five years the currency could test that level.

Watch today as Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more

What to watch for today

Hydro One takes centrestage with its quarterly results, which come amid a fight with the Ontario government over how much its chief executive officer will be paid.

As The Globe and Mail’s Shawn McCarthy and Laura Stone report, the utility has proposed paying a new CEO up to $2.8-million, depending on certain targets being met, which would eclipse a government cap of $1.5-million.

So Premier Doug Ford has suggested to his cabinet that he could just fire the board, further fuelling the controversy over political interference in the business.

Also on tap will be earnings releases from Finning International, Gildan Activewear, Kraft Heinz, Newmont Mining and Loblaw Cos.

Markets will also be watching for a report on December durable goods orders in the U.S., which economists forecast will show an increase of up to 1.8 per cent, though some analysts expect to see something weaker.

Read more

More news

From today’s Globe and Mail