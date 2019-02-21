The Canadian dollar’s spindly legs could soon give out

Briefing highlights
Canadian dollar to sink: CIBC
CIBC World Markets suggests the Canadian dollar’s already spindly legs could soon give out.
CIBC economists didn’t phrase it quite like that, but they did project the loonie could sink to just above 71 US cents within the next five years.
That, said chief economist Avery Shenfeld and senior economist Royce Mendes, is because a weaker currency will be needed to boost Canadian exports, which, in turn, will be needed to juice an economy that has been relying on consumer spending and housing.
Consumers are buried in debt and expected to pull in their horns, while the housing market is stabilizing at lower levels since the introduction earlier last year of mortgage-qualification stress tests. So policy makers hope exports will pick up some slack.
“Understanding what’s happened to the country’s export sector, and what it might take to turn the tide, will be critical to maintaining full employment as elevated household debt and tighter mortgage policies restrain our ability to further leverage domestic demand,” Mr. Shenfeld and Mr. Mendes said in a report.
“The answers suggest that today’s so-called ‘cheap’ Canadian dollar will get materially cheaper over the medium term.”
Mr. Shenfeld and Mr. Mendes said Canadian exports have been “hum-drum” for 14 years. Some of that was covered up by surging oil prices, and that’s no longer the case.
Part of the problem can be found in manufacturing unit labour costs that have run up since 2000, when compared with those in the U.S., despite said weak loonie.
“The opening up of that gap, with a lag, seems to be tied to the loss of competitiveness in trade,” the CIBC economists said.
“Most of that was tied to weaker productivity rather than more rapid wage acceleration in Canada,” they added, noting there’s not much that can be done about it.
Manufacturing unit labour costs, in US$
Index 2000=100
Canada
U.S.
200
190
180
170
160
150
140
130
120
110
100
90
2000
2003
2006
2009
2012
2015
2018
SOURCE: CIBC WORLD MARKETS
“If that remains the case, we’ll either need a long period of underperforming wages and an even weaker Canadian dollar if trade is going to take the reins of growth.”
A softer currency, of course, helps boosts a country’s exports. Indeed, the loonie was worth between 64.5 and about 71 US cents in the 10 years that preceded the 14-year “hum-drum” period.
“Don’t be surprised to see dollar-Canada sport a 1.40 handle again in the next five years as the Bank of Canada is pressed to set interest differentials at a level that will give us the currency we might need to bring exports back to life,” Mr. Shenfeld and Mr. Mendes said.
By that they mean a loonie worth just above 71 US cents and a central bank under pressure to hold interest rates below those of the Federal Reserve, making the loonie less attractive.
Mr. Mendes added later that he and Mr. Shenfeld don’t have a timeline for exactly when in the next five years the currency could test that level.
Watch today as Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks in Montreal.
What to watch for today
Hydro One takes centrestage with its quarterly results, which come amid a fight with the Ontario government over how much its chief executive officer will be paid.
As The Globe and Mail’s Shawn McCarthy and Laura Stone report, the utility has proposed paying a new CEO up to $2.8-million, depending on certain targets being met, which would eclipse a government cap of $1.5-million.
So Premier Doug Ford has suggested to his cabinet that he could just fire the board, further fuelling the controversy over political interference in the business.
Also on tap will be earnings releases from Finning International, Gildan Activewear, Kraft Heinz, Newmont Mining and Loblaw Cos.
Markets will also be watching for a report on December durable goods orders in the U.S., which economists forecast will show an increase of up to 1.8 per cent, though some analysts expect to see something weaker.
- Shawn McCarthy, Laura Stone: Ontario government rejects Hydro One’s proposal for CEO pay of up to $2.775-million
- Anita Anand: Ford must reassess his salary plan for Hydro One CEO
From today’s Globe and Mail
- Christine Dobby: CRTC confirms Canadian telecom industry engages in misleading sales practices
- Jeffrey Jones: Devon Energy puts Alberta oil sands assets on the block, adding to exodus of foreign firms from Canada
- Eric Reguly: Why is Brussels smiling? Because Japanese automakers are ditching the U.K., not the EU
