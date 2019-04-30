Things that go thud. (Examples: Canada’s economy, housing, etc.)

Briefing highlights
- What to expect from GDP report
- Global markets largely down so far
- New York futures mixed
- Canadian dollar below 74.5 cents
- Europe’s economy perks up
- Apple earnings in spotlight
- Required Reading
Things that go thud
That thud you hear later this morning will be Statistics Canada's report on how the economy fared in February.
Many analysts expect the report to show gross domestic product flatlined, with absolutely no growth, after a strong January. At least one economist expects to see a contraction of 0.1 per cent, and another a gain of 0.1 per cent.
Whichever, it will still mark a slower pace than January's economic growth of 0.3 per cent, and comes just after the Bank of Canada, in its monetary policy report, trimmed its forecasts for the first quarter and the year as a whole.
Some observers believe the central bank went too far, and has underestimated the economy in the first quarter, but today's measure is expected to be lame, nonetheless, brought down by a bunch of things that went thud.
“The Canadian economy had a shockingly strong start to the year as Alberta’s mandated oil-production cuts only had a modest impact on GDP,” said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist.
"Given the smaller-than-expected drop in mining, oil and gas, we could get some catch-up in February or maybe a downward revision to January, suggesting there’s significant downside risk," he added in a lookahead, referring to the Statistics Canada category that takes in crude.
"The rest of the economy looks to have been mixed. Home sales plunged in the month, which will hit real estate, while manufacturing activity softened as well. On the positive side, retail and wholesale trade were a bit firmer."
Then there's construction, which is an uncertainty.
“The big winner in January, construction, likely erased much of the prior month’s gains, as inclement weather led to tough building conditions,” said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes, who expects to see that slight expansion.
Read more
- Barrie McKenna: Bank of Canada leaves key interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent, citing economic slump
- David Parkinson: BoC’s downgraded outlook exposes Canada’s business-investment problem
- Janet McFarland: BoC says mortgage stress test playing only small part in declining home sales
- Looming recession or ‘head fake’? Here’s how you’ll know
- David Berman: Take comfort, investors: The recession-warning inverted yield curve is gone for now
- James Bradshaw: BMO chief says recession risk ‘remains relatively low’
- Ian McGugan: Why the global economy can’t handle higher interest rates
- Scott Barlow: ‘We advise investors to prepare for recession’ – Citi
Stocks largely down
Global markets are mixed so far after some weak indicators of China’s manufacturing sector.
Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.7 per cent while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were each down 0.2 per cent by about 6:50 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX flat.
New York futures were little changed.
“The deterioration in a trio of Chinese [purchasing managers index] surveys has done little to boost the economic outlook for a country which has only recently seen its critical manufacturing sector move out of contraction.,” said IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony.
He noted, too, the key meeting between American and Chinese trade negotiators, who resume talks in Beijing.
Markets, he said, are “more expectant than ever over the potential for a final resolution to these hugely important talks.”
The Canadian dollar was below 74.5 US cents.
Read more
Europe perks up
The European economy is perking up, with unemployment easing.
Economic growth in the euro zone picked up to 0.4 per cent in the first quarter, and in the broader European Union to 0.5 per cent, the Eurostat agency said today.
“This is the best rate of growth since 2017 and highlights a potential fight back after a downbeat 2018,” IG’s Mr. Mahony said of the euro zone number.
Separately, Eurostat also reported that the jobless rate in the euro zone eased in March to 7.7 per cent, the lowest since September, 2008.
Across the EU, unemployment eased to 6.4 per cent in March.
The agency now estimates that 15.9 million people are without work in the EU, 12.6 million of them in the euro zone.
Greece, Spain and Italy are suffering the highest jobless rates, at 18.5 per cent, 14 per cent and 10.2 per cent, respectively.
Enjoying the lowest unemployment are Czechia, or Czech Republic, Germany and the Netherlands, at 1.9 per cent, 3.2 per cent and 3.3 per cent.
Ticker
Tesla to cut panel prices
From Reuters: Tesla Inc. plans to announce it has started selling solar panels and related equipment for up to 38 per cent below the national average price, the New York Times reports.
Mnuchin seeks ‘substantial progress’
From The Associated Press: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he hopes for “substantial progress” in talks with Chinese officials aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions. Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were to have a working dinner and then meet Wednesday with Chinese negotiators.
BP profit slips
From Reuters: BP’s first-quarter profit fell by nearly a third but beat forecasts as lower oil and gas prices and weaker refining margins were partly offset by higher production and stronger trading.
What to watch for today
It’s a doozy of a day, largely because of the number of major companies reporting quarterly results: Airbus, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., ConocoPhillips, Encana Corp., General Electric Co., General Motors Co., Glencore PLC, McDonald’s Corp., Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc. and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.
And Apple Inc., whose earnings are always an event.
“The company is a cash machine when it comes to selling its products, however it is now going into streaming services and looking to take on the likes of Netflix, Amazon, as well as Disney,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“The big question is how much money is the company looking to spend,” he added.
“It certainly has much deeper pockets than its rivals, however its core business still remains handset sales. Even Q1’s downgraded forecasts still showed revenues of US$84.3-billion despite weaker demand for its iPhones.”
Required Reading
Macquarie restructures Canadian unit
The Canadian capital-markets arm of Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd. is shutting its institutional equity sales, trading and research businesses across the country amid a lengthy slump in resource-related financings and deals. Jeffrey Jones and Tim Kiladze report.
Tims revamps Roll Up the Rim
Tim Hortons is revamping its annual Roll Up the Rim giveaway after partly blaming a weak showing from the promotion for disappointing first-quarter results, retailing reporter Marina Strauss writes.
What one portfolio manager is doing
Brenda Bouw talks to Sun Life portfolio manager Kathrin Forrest about why she’s trimming her equity position and embracing higher quality bonds.