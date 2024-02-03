Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: Five former members of the 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team were charged with sexual assault, after London, Ont., police asked them to surrender to authorities last week. Four of the accused — Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Carter Hart and Cal Foote — are NHL players. Their former teammate Alex Formenton plays professionally in Europe. The status of the NHL’s investigation into the events surrounding the alleged assault is unknown.

Also this week, Alberta announced a package of proposals to roll back transgender rights, while public hearings for the year-long public inquiry on foreign interference finally began.

Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.