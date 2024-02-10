Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: Parliamentary hearings for the ArriveCan misconduct allegations were suspended, after a preliminary report was released to MPs. The committee has been reviewing how the cost for the ArriveCan app ballooned to more than $54-million and related IT procurement issues for months. The federal investigator’s report wasn’t made public, but MPs said any further hearings could disrupt investigations by the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP.

Also this week, Super Bowl Sunday is here, with a little something for football fans and Swifties alike. Plus, happy Lunar New Year!

Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.