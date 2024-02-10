Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.
This week: Parliamentary hearings for the ArriveCan misconduct allegations were suspended, after a preliminary report was released to MPs. The committee has been reviewing how the cost for the ArriveCan app ballooned to more than $54-million and related IT procurement issues for months. The federal investigator’s report wasn’t made public, but MPs said any further hearings could disrupt investigations by the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP.
Also this week, Super Bowl Sunday is here, with a little something for football fans and Swifties alike. Plus, happy Lunar New Year!
Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.
d. Their favourite song. The others were included in an application for Palestinians to join their relatives living in Canada. Immigration lawyers told The Globe that they have never seen questions like these for applicants fleeing a war zone.
a. Car thefts. After facing pressure from federal and provincial politicians on the issue, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says stiffer penalties for auto theft are under consideration. Data from 2022 indicate that vehicle theft rose by 50 per cent in Quebec and 48 per cent in Ontario.
c. Taylor Swift. Expect to see everyone else on Super Bowl Sunday. Though Swift hasn’t been confirmed to be in a commercial, she hasn’t said she wouldn’t be in one either.
c. Scary. “I’m not a lawyer … but what I read, it's scary,” said Liberal MP and committee vice-chair Majid Jowhari, without giving further details on the findings of the investigator’s report. The Auditor-General’s report is expected to be released Monday.
b. He invited a former Nazi soldier to a reception. In September 2023, Trudeau claimed he had no knowledge of Yaroslav Hunka’s invitation to Parliament, which resulted in the resignation of House Speaker Anthony Rota. But a recently-revealed invitation directly from the PM to a reception later that evening now says otherwise, and Conservatives are saying if the blunder was worthy of Rota’s resignation, Trudeau should step down too.
a. Iron from the Eiffel Tower. A hexagonal piece of iron taken from the iconic landmark is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes’ necks at the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and Paralympics. It was taken from iron swapped off the tower during renovations.
b. False. The law, called an Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families, was introduced in 2019 to affirm Indigenous peoples’ right to write their own child-welfare laws. Quebec appealed the decision, but the Supreme Court unanimously upheld it.
d. A laced strawberry dessert. In a hearing after her positive test, Valieva’s lawyers claimed her grandfather dropped heart medication into a strawberry dessert and the skater shouldn’t be at fault. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't buy it, and banned the skater for four years.