The possible applications for mRNA vaccines are only now being recognized, as they finally were approved during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meet the people and the possibilities behind the science.

Today marked the day Canada passed 40,000 deaths from COVID-19, and as André Picard notes, it is now the third leading cause of death in Canada, after only cancer and cardiovascular disease.

North Korea reported one death and hundreds of thousands with symptoms in the country’s first confirmed outbreak of the pandemic.

In the past seven days, there were 486 deaths from COVID-19 nationally. At least 5,670 people are being treated in hospitals and 363 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

The mRNA vaccines developed against COVID-19 have been hailed as a medical revolution. But the technology has decades of research behind it, and now that its efficacy has been seen during the pandemic, scientists hope to use the science for other illnesses.

For investors who want to bet on a grocery delivery stock, there’s one option that goes beyond supermarkets and is already expanding in Canada.

Canadian households have amassed billions in excess savings during the pandemic. Where they spend that cash – and how quickly – carries big implications for the economy

André Picard: Canada reaches a grim milestone – 40,000 COVID-19 deaths

Adam Gopnik: With a million COVID deaths, America dives deep into a strange cult of self-sacrifice

Leah Hennel’s Alone Together: A Pandemic Photo Essay takes readers through the devastation and joy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calgary-based photojournalist Leah Hennel had unique access during the pandemic, as a contract photographer for Alberta Health Services. Her new book is out now.Leah Hennel

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

