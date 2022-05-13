Skip to main content
Caora McKenna
Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

In the past seven days, there were 486 deaths from COVID-19 nationally. At least 5,670 people are being treated in hospitals and 363 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Pandemic recovery

Globe opinion

André Picard: Canada reaches a grim milestone – 40,000 COVID-19 deaths

Adam Gopnik: With a million COVID deaths, America dives deep into a strange cult of self-sacrifice

Leah Hennel’s Alone Together: A Pandemic Photo Essay takes readers through the devastation and joy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calgary-based photojournalist Leah Hennel had unique access during the pandemic, as a contract photographer for Alberta Health Services. Her new book is out now.Leah Hennel

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com

