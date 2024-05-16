Evening Update: Drop drug decriminalization request, Ontario warns Toronto

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ontario has warned Toronto to drop a request to decriminalize possession of small amounts of hard drugs. Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said if the city doesn’t drop it, the province will be forced to act.

In a terse letter to Toronto Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa released today, Jones also says that after a review of supervised drug consumption sites, prompted by a fatal shooting outside one facility in Toronto’s Leslieville area, she plans to bring in unspecified “enhanced accountability measures” for these sites “to ensure that the safety and well-being of the public is protected.”

Latest news from the Middle East

Open this photo in gallery: Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Zane Dangor and South African Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela look on at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), at the start of a hearing where South Africa requests new emergency measures over Israel's attacks on Rafah.Yves Herman/Reuters

During hearings at the United Nations’ top court over emergency measures to stop Israel’s military operation in Gaza today, South Africa urged the court to order a ceasefire. South Africa filed proceedings in December at the court, accusing Israel of genocide. Judges at the court have broad powers to order a ceasefire and other measures, but the court does not have a way to enforce them. For instance, a 2022 court order demanding that Russia stop invading Ukraine has so far gone unheeded.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military finished installing a floating pier off the Gaza Strip today, in order to deliver badly needed humanitarian aid into the enclave. And Globe and Mail international correspondent Mark MacKinnon reports from Tel Aviv on how Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has led to increasing international isolation. The support Israel received from Western leaders has faded with each passing week, as the death toll in Gaza grew.

Loblaw agrees to support grocery code of conduct after years of industry negotiations

It took years of negotiations but Canada’s largest grocer has now agreed to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, essentially a set of new rules aimed at smoothing relations between retailers and their suppliers. However, another large retailer, Walmart Canada, is still holding back.

Relations between grocers and their suppliers have been rocky for years, and calls for a code of conduct gained new momentum in 2020, after Loblaw and Walmart both announced increases in the fees they charge to manufacturers. Read more here.

Ontario’s self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ charged with fraud as police allege he was attempting to find new investors this year

Open this photo in gallery: Ontario's self-proclaimed Crypto King and one of his associates have been arrested and charged with fraud. Aiden Pleterski, 25, is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and laundering the proceeds of crime.Supplied

A self-proclaimed “Crypto King” and one of his associates have been arrested and charged with fraud after an investigation that lasted more than a year, police said today. Aiden Pleterski, 25, of Whitby, Ont., has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and laundering the proceeds of crime, Durham Regional Police said. Colin Murphy, 27, who police described as an associate, has been charged with fraud.

Police said it was the largest fraud investigation ever in the region and that they are concerned there are more victims. They alleged Mr. Pleterski may have been attempting to solicit new investors as recently as February of this year.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Slovakia PM assassination attempt: The Prime Minister of Slovakia is in serious but stable condition after he was shot yesterday. The attempt on Robert Fico’s life shocked the small country as well as the rest of Europe. Authorities have charged a man with attempting to assassinate him, saying he acted alone in a politically motivated attack.

Winnipeg killer trial: The ex-wife of a man who admits to killing four Indigenous women in Manitoba was in court today, recounting he would sexually abuse her and attack her with a knife. The man’s lawyer’s have argued he’s not criminally responsible owing to mental illness.

Child care: A new way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario is coming next year. Child-care centres have been ringing the alarm about needing an updated funding formula to cover the actual cost of providing care.

Trump hush-money trial: Lawyers for former U.S. president Donald Trump sought to undermine the credibility of his former fixer Michael Cohen today, pointing out his past record of lying and statements celebrating Trump’s legal troubles. Highlights from court include playing audio clips of Cohen saying he felt “giddy with hope and laughter” imagining Trump and his family in prison.

China-Russia: Chinese leader Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing today, as the latter is in China for a two-day visit. Both men signed a statement to deepen the strategic partnership between their two countries.

Opinion: China is after Canada’s pulp and paper industry – it’s a national security issue

Inheritance: The next two decades will see the transfer of wealth from baby boomers to their Gen X and millennial children, with about $1-trillion estimated to be in play. Are you getting any? Let Rob Carrick know.

MARKET WATCH

The Dow reached an all-time high of 40,000 for the first time today, recovering from its October 2022 lows, powered by resilient U.S. economic growth despite steep rate hikes by the Fed. It closed down 38.62 points at 39,869.38.

The S&P 500 index ended down 11.05 points at 5,297.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 44.07 points at 16,698.32. And the S&P/TSX composite index closed up 15.07 points at 22,299.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.42 cents US.

TALKING POINTS

‘Useless and overpaid’ lobbyists sure are keeping Pierre Poilievre’s calendar busy

“Yes, the dozens of lobbyists who have met with Mr. Poilievre over the last 12 months must have been told exactly that: there’s no point in lobbying Mr. Poilievre. And I guess he will continue meeting with lobbyists to, uh, remind them of their worthlessness, and maybe to offer them signed copies of his op-ed.” – Robyn Urback

King Charles’s portrait faces tough crowd in the age of Instagram and Photoshop

“There was a time when anyone who dared suggest that a royal portrait was undignified, let alone hellish, would have found themselves shorter by a head. Today, royal portraits – and indeed, portraiture in general – just aren’t that important.” – Kate Taylor

Does economic ‘fairness’ need to come at the expense of growth? Shouldn’t we want both?

“Social welfare programs play a crucial role in promoting social equity, but their effectiveness ultimately hinges on sustainable economic growth. Without a vibrant economy generating sufficient wealth, redistributive measures simply become unsustainable.” – Duane Green

LIVING BETTER

Five things to watch this weekend

Open this photo in gallery: Busy Philipps as Summer, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Sara Bareilles as Dawn and Paula Pell as Gloria in Episode 306 of GIRLS5EVA.Emily V. Aragones/Netflix/Netflix

Globe film critic Barry Hertz rounds up the best in weekend streaming every week for our readers. This week, he suggests series Girls5Eva on Netflix, To Kill A Tiger on the National Film Board of Canada’s website, and all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy, on Crave.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Hidden Canada: 2024 edition

Open this photo in gallery: Discover good cheer and great coffee and even better views in Woody Point, Newfoundland.Tom Cochrane/The Globe and Mail

Welcome to the seventh edition of Hidden Canada, where travel writers reveal 10 corners of the country you may not have been to before. From a Quebec lighthouse to a Nova Scotia beach and an artsy Newfoundland town, check out this list of places to fuel your wanderlust and have an adventure. We’ve got tips on how to get there and where to stay as well.

Evening Update is written by Maryam Shah.