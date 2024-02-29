Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Israeli forces shot dead more than 100 Palestinians as they waited for an aid delivery, health authorities in Gaza said. At least 112 people were killed and more than 280 wounded in the incident near Gaza City, officials said.

Israel disputed the account provided by Palestinian officials, saying some victims had been trampled or run over by the aid trucks. Other victims were killed in a second incident in which some people in the crowd approached Israeli soldiers who felt under threat and opened fire, the Israeli military said.

Palestinian medics said they could not cope with the wave of serious injuries, which came on the same day the death toll in Gaza passed 30,000.

Open this photo in gallery: A man lies at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, after he was injured in an early morning incident when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds rushing at an aid distribution point, on February 29, 2024.-/Getty Images

Court upholds Quebec’s Bill 21, which bans public officials from wearing religious symbols

Quebec’s Court of Appeal ruled in favour today of most of the province’s controversial secularism law, known as Bill 21, which prohibits many civil servants from wearing visible religious symbols on the job.

The government of Premier François Legault used the notwithstanding clause when it passed the law in 2019, prompting widespread condemnation across the country. In its 290-page decision, the Appeal Court agreed with a lower-court ruling in 2021 that found the Quebec government’s use of the Charter’s notwithstanding clause shields Bill 21 from legal challenges based on allegations of discrimination.

The law has sparked outrage from federal politicians, other premiers, local governments, legal scholars and advocates, who argued that it targets racialized minorities who choose to practise their faith. Several groups, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims, took the province to court.

Canadian economy returns to growth

The Canadian economy avoided a recession as growth turned positive to finish 2023 in what was otherwise a sluggish year of economic activity.

Real gross domestic product rose at an annualized pace of 1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, rebounding from a decline of 0.5 per cent in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said. In a preliminary estimate, the agency said real GDP jumped another 0.4 per cent in January.

Economists say the news increased the odds that the Bank of Canada will pull off a rare soft landing – a situation in which inflation is brought to heel, but without a significant rise in unemployment.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Pharmacare legislation expected to cost $1.5-billion: The cost of a federal pharmacare program is expected to be in the realm of $1.5-billion, Health Minister Mark Holland said today. His comments follow the tabling of the Pharmacare Act in the House of Commons. Ottawa must now figure out how to implement the program and pass the legislation before the next election, which must happen by fall 2025.

Putin warns of nuclear war: Responding to French President Emmanuel Macron, who said NATO should not rule out sending ground troops into Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West not to wade further into the war, saying there was a real risk of a nuclear conflict.

Canada reimposes visas for Mexicans: The federal government has reimposed visa requirements for Mexicans visiting Canada after a surge in asylum claims, most of which have been rejected. The move has heightened tensions with Mexico, which expressed disappointment with the decision and said it reserves the right to react reciprocally.

Defence department suspends contractor: The Department of National Defence has suspended David Yeo, a public servant who was also the president and founder of Dalian Enterprises. Dalian is a private company that received $7.9-million to work on the ArriveCan app.

Theatres charge more for Dune: Theatres across the country are preparing for a wave of moviegoers with the much-anticipated release of Dune: Part Two. But those going to watch the new film might notice that the cost is higher than if they had bought a ticket to any other movie. A number of Cineplex locations will charge $1 more this weekend to watch Dune than a ticket for any other title.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index gained more than 100 points, strengthened by gains in energy stocks. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.56 per cent to 21,363.61. The Canadian dollar traded for 73.69 cents US compared with 73.67 cents US yesterday.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher, boosted by tech stocks linked to AI, while inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials increased confidence that the central bank will cut interest rates in June. The S&P 500 gained 0.51 per cent to end at 5,095.78 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.90 per cent, to 16,091.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.07 per cent to 38,973.09.

TALKING POINTS

Forty years later, Pierre Trudeau’s walk in the snow still resonates

“If Pierre Trudeau was still around, he’d likely praise his son for his fight and his accomplishments. And if there was a snowstorm in the nation’s capital, he’d probably suggest he go for a walk like the one he took himself 40 years ago.” – Lawrence Martin

The Prosperity Problem: Canada needs to think inside the patent box

“Canada is a country blessed with an abundance of natural resources, but making the most of those assets will increasingly depend upon IP. Hewers of wood need to become filers of wood-technology patents. Our prosperity depends on it.” - Editorial Board

LIVING BETTER

What to watch this weekend

From the tearjerker, All of Us Strangers, to the chilling masterpiece, The Zone of Interest, here are The Globe’s best bets for weekend streaming. And we’ve even thrown in a superhero movie for you.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery: Ramiro Guadamuz Chavarria rides his horse up the middle of a dusty road while skillfully holding the reins of two horses that trot closely behind him.Janice Dickson/The Globe and Mail

In Costa Rica’s Blue Zone, people flock to ask a 102-year-old cowboy his secret to a long life

For many, a 102-year-old Costa Rican cowboy has the answer to longevity.

As he sits in the shade behind his family home surrounded by plantain trees, Ramiro Guadamuz Chavarria holds a guestbook signed by people who have sought him out, including visitors from Hungary, Colombia, a class from the university of Central Arkansas, among many others. The number one questioned he’s asked: What is the secret to living a long life? Visitors from afar come to see him because he’s an example of someone who has lived to be more than 100 years old and is still healthy, both physically and mentally.

Guadamuz Chavarria is a centenarian living in a so-called Blue Zone, one of five regions in the world where people are reported to live longer than others. Blue Zone researchers have tried to find the secrets to longevity by analyzing the habits of elderly people in certain areas of the world where, it is claimed, people live longer than elsewhere.

Guadamuz Chavarria attributes much of his luck to growing up in the old days when people worked hard all day and socialized by candlelight at night. But every time he reaches for advice on longevity, he comes back to what he loves to do most: “I love to be on the horse,” he says.

Read the full feature.

