The University of Guelph is taking “saving the bees” to another level. Their new state-of-the-art honey bee facility will focus on researching, monitoring and educating the public about honey bees, and will be a key tool in the fight against declining populations.

Music meets climate change

Jeffrey Jones is The Globe’s ESG and sustainable finance reporter. For this week’s deeper dive, he takes a different direction, and talks about how Canada’s music industry is evolving.

Nothing beats great live music. Watching a killer band make magic up on stage allows us, at least for a time, to forget our personal stresses and all of the problems swirling outside the venue. Now, though, the existential problem of climate change is affecting even the sweet sounds that provide us with respite.

Outdoor music festivals – a rite of Canadian summer – could be affected by the wildfire smoke that has blanketed regions across the country this year. (Yes, I know climate change does not start wildfires, but it certainly helps create the conditions for them to ignite more easily and spread quickly.) For fans, that could mean attending concerts becomes uncomfortable and breathing difficult.

But what of the artists? There’s a risk some could find it too hard to sing or play their instruments on stage. Heatwaves, floods and other natural disasters can also play havoc with concerts and touring. These are just a few of the effects, and as I found out reporting on a story about the Canadian industry and its role in the climate battle, musicians and others have adopted a dual-track approach to the problem. One is using their voice with fans to spread the message that this is an important issue that requires major solutions. The other involves making efforts to shrink their own environmental footprints. A non-profit called Music Declares Emergency is rounding up support across the industry through conferences and other events.

I spoke with Canadian guitarist Donna Grantis, known for her work as a solo artist and a member of Prince’s 3rdeyegirl band (The lady can shred). She’s weaved the climate issue into her musical pursuits. One initiative is her involvement with legendary producer Brian Eno’s EarthPercent program, in which artists contribute a portion of their royalties to climate-related causes. She joins a long line of musicians who see part of their responsibility as helping to drive important discussions.

“There’s tremendous potential to accelerate climate solutions by influencing the way people feel and think about human impacts on earth and as a force for social change,” she says. “I really believe that music and the arts play a vital role in igniting the cultural response that’s needed to address the intersection crises we face.”

- Jeff

Open this photo in gallery: Summer Serenades at Calgary Folk Music Festival in 2021Mike Tan/CFMF

International sustainability board issues new disclosure rules

New global sustainability reporting standards for companies were formalized today, though Canadian businesses will have several months to prepare as a domestic standards body and financial regulators work out the details of how they will be adopted in this country.

The board is publishing its first two measures aimed at setting a global baseline for reporting on carbon emissions and other environmental and social issues that have material impact on the financial health of companies. The rules are set to become effective at the start of 2024, but they won’t automatically be mandatory.

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Dr. Louise Archer doing polar bear research.

Open this photo in gallery: Dr. Louise ArcherHandout

Hi, I’m Dr. Louise Archer, 31, from Scarborough, Canada (but originally from Cork, Ireland).

I am a postdoctoral fellow researching polar bear responses to climate change. Increased sea-ice melt means bears are facing longer periods without access to energy-rich seals. With the support of Polar Bears International, my colleagues and I are developing mathematical models of how polar bears take in and use up energy – a bit like calorie counting, for bears.

By linking these models with climate projections, we can forecast how polar bear survival will be affected by future sea-ice loss, giving us insight into the risks faced by polar bear populations across the Arctic.

Models also show us the outlook for polar bears will improve if we act now to reduce carbon emissions. I find this incredibly motivating ­– encouraging a just transition to renewable energy sources is vital – by leveraging our voices in our communities and making climate a priority when voting, we will benefit not only polar bears and other vulnerable species, but also people across the world.

- Louise

Do you know an engaged individual? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? Email us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Open this photo in gallery: Eva Hengsberger (C), a biologist and employee of the Viel-Falter butterfly and moth monitoring program, explains local butterfly species during participation by volunteers in data collection in the Valsertal alpine valley in Tyrol on June 25, 2023 near Innervals, Austria. The Viel-Falter initiative, lead by the University of Innsbruck, is operating a nationwide monitoring program that combines scientific and volunteer data collection on Austria's butterfly and moth populations. The data serves as an indicator to assess the state of biodiversity across the country, which, like elsewhere across Europe, is in steep decline. Human intrusion, through agriculture, water diversion, urban sprawl, construction and other activities that destroy natural habitats, has caused the decline, and climate change is becoming an increasing threat, especially in Alpine regions, which are warming twice as fast as the global average.SeanGallup/Getty Images

