Halifax police arrest man wanted for assault, uttering threats

Halifax Regional Police say they have arrested a man who was the subject of an emergency alert and believed to be armed and dangerous.

Forty-nine-year-old David John Campbell was arrested without incident after he turned himself in to police Wednesday in Dartmouth.

He is charged with assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, and failing to comply with the conditions of a bail order.

Police issued an emergency alert on Tuesday about a man believed to be armed and dangerous, after reports that people had been threatened in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth.

The man eluded capture and in response police temporarily closed the road and warned people to stay indoors.

Police asked people to call 911 if they spotted the fugitive and to avoid approaching him.