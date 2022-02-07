A man hauls canisters of fuel in front of Parliament Hill on Feb. 6 during the ongoing protest against COVID-19 restrictions.Patrick Doyle/Reuters

Protests against vaccine mandates have brought anger, fear and gridlock to the nation’s capital for more than a week now. The city has declared a state of emergency, and police are beginning to abandon their hands-off approach to the protesters. But Ottawans – some of whom have suffered from harassment, deafening noise and economic distress from the closing of downtown businesses – are worried the chaos will continue unless the unruly demonstrators, especially the far-right ones, leave their city soon. Here’s a primer on what has happened so far.

Crimes related to the protests can be reported to the Ottawa Police Service at (613) 236-1222; use extension 5015 for hate incidents, 7300 for other offences. Check the municipal Twitter pages for updates on road closings and detours (@Ottawa_Traffic), transit disruptions (@OC_Transpo), city services (@ottawacity) and vaccine clinics (@OttawaHealth).

Overview

What do the protesters in Ottawa want?

When a convoy of trucks and thousands of people came to Ottawa over the last weekend of January, the “memorandum of understanding” they brought with them proposed overthrowing the government: It asked the Governor-General and the Senate to rule by fiat, overriding the vaccine mandates of elected governments, which is unconstitutional. Organizers said they would stay until they saw a “clear plan” to eliminate all COVID-19 restrictions, which is not in the federal government’s power: It controls the policies at borders, the federal public service and industries it regulates, such as banking, but most mandates for masks and vaccine passports are provincial or municipal.

Protest organizer Tamara Lich.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Who’s behind them?

The organizing body, Canada Unity, started out as a pro-pipeline movement in 2019 before shifting focus to vaccine mandates. One of its main public faces is Tamara Lich, a former founding member of Alberta’s pro-separatist Maverick Party. On GoFundMe, it raised almost $10-million and distributed about $1-million of that before the crowdfunding platform froze the money, deciding the protesters had broken the terms of service prohibiting “the promotion of violence and harassment.” As protesters regrouped on the Christian site GiveSendGo, Ottawa’s mayor urged all fundraising platforms to follow GoFundMe’s example, and he and Ottawa police have warned that U.S. funding has given the protesters more resources and determination to stay.

Map of Ottawa

0 300 m QUE. ONT. LOWERTOWN 5 SANDY HILL 3 1 4 Nicholas St. Wellington St. 2 6 Slater St. CENTRETOWN Somerset St. Trans-Canada Hwy. Parliament Hill 1 Terry Fox Statue 2 The National War Memorial 3 Confederation Park 4 Rideau Centre 5 Canadian Tribute to Human Rights 6 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS 0 300 m QUE. ONT. LOWERTOWN 5 SANDY HILL 3 1 4 Nicholas St. Wellington St. 2 6 Slater St. CENTRETOWN Trans-Canada Hwy. Somerset St. Parliament Hill 1 Terry Fox Statue 2 The National War Memorial 3 Confederation Park 4 Rideau Centre 5 Canadian Tribute to Human Rights 6 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS 0 300 m QUEBEC. ONTARIO LOWERTOWN Parliament Hill 1 Terry Fox Statue 2 The National War Memorial 3 5 SANDY HILL Confederation Park 4 3 1 4 Nicholas St. Rideau Centre 5 Wellington St. 2 6 Canadian Tribute to Human Rights 6 Slater St. CENTRETOWN Trans-Canada Hwy. Somerset St. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS

Protesters’ current and former bases

Parliament Hill and Wellington Street

Mass protests, some much larger than this one, are not an unfamiliar sight on the parliamentary lawns. What’s different this time is the blockade of trucks that have massed on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill; the loud horn noises emanating from it day and night; and the prevalence of hate symbols (Nazi swastikas, Confederate flags and Star of David badges likening unvaccinated people to Holocaust victims). Police haven’t towed the vehicles yet, but starting Feb. 7 they began to take a tougher line on people bringing fuel and supplies there: Anyone doing so may be arrested.

An upside-down Canadian flag flies on the bumper of a vehicle parked on Wellington Street.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Confederation Park

Southwest of the Wellington Street blockade, protesters began setting up a fuel depot Thursday and a wooden building to serve as a soup kitchen. After talks with the National Capital Commission, the federal Crown corporation that owns the land, police negotiated with protesters to remove the building and fuel.

At Confederation Park, people help load a shack that was being used as a soup kitchen.Patrick Doyle/Reuters

RCGT Park

By the end of the protest’s first week, demonstrators had taken over a parking lot next to the city-owned baseball stadium in Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park, east of the Rideau River. The site – equipped with tents, portable toilets and food storage – is not in the downtown proper, but its proximity to the highway and a light-rail station leaves protesters well positioned to get downtown quickly. Ottawa police went there this past weekend to remove thousands of litres of fuel from the site.

Affected neighbourhoods

Centretown

The residential neighbourhood south of Parliament Hill has borne the brunt of the noise as truckers honk their horns. City councillors say residents have complained of protesters harassing them, relieving themselves on residential property and driving through red lights without stopping. Restaurants abandoned plans to reopen indoor dining as Ontario’s restrictions loosened on Jan. 31. Many local public services are still closed, including City Hall and the Ottawa Public Library’s main branch.

Lowertown and Sandy Hill

The neighbourhoods east of the Rideau Canal are also getting a share of the noise and congestion, but things got especially tense on Jan. 29 at Shepherds of Good Hope, a homeless shelter in Lowertown. For several hours, protesters came in demanding meals from the soup kitchen, hurling abuse at staff and directing racial epithets at a security guard until they received food, said the organization’s president, Deirdre Freiheit. The shelter’s donation page was widely shared on social media after the incident.

Overbrook and Vanier

The protesters’ new base in RCGT Park, while not immediately close to many residential areas, has raised alarms in the east-end neighbourhoods nearby, whose population is lower-income and more racialized than the city average. “With all of the volatile action downtown, I am worried about that spilling into our neighbourhood,” Overbrook resident Jill Piebiak told the Ottawa Citizen.

Downtown attractions affected

Rideau Centre

Downtown Ottawa’s biggest shopping complex is staying closed until further notice after it shut down early on Jan. 29 to keep out protesters. Mask use is mandatory in Ontario malls and other indoor public places, but when the mall was open, unmasked people affiliated with the convoy crowded inside to demand service and get out of the cold.

People gather inside the Rideau Centre on Jan. 29 before it closed early.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

War memorials

Confederation Park, where the protesters first built their soup kitchen and fuel depot, is also home to the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument, which was desecrated over the weekend, along with the National War Memorial farther north on Elgin Street. Some people parked their vehicles on the war memorial; others partied, drank and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which holds the remains of a Canadian who died in France in the First World War. Authorities built barriers around the war memorial, but protesters continued to use it as a backdrop.

Terry Fox statue

Across from Parliament Hill stands a statue of Terry Fox, whose Marathon of Hope in 1980 raised millions for cancer research – work that continues under the foundation that bears his name. On Jan. 29, it was draped with anti-vaccine posters and upside-down Canadian flags; officials removed them, but protesters put more on. That upset Brad West, mayor of Mr. Fox’s hometown of Port Coquitlam, B.C.: “Whatever your cause, you don’t get to appropriate his legacy and you don’t touch his statue,” he tweeted.

Museums and arts centres

The downtown protest zone is near the National Arts Centre, which had to postpone its shows until further notice, including Walter Borden’s solo show The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time. The National Gallery of Canada, Canadian Museum of Nature and Canadian War Museum are closed until Feb. 9, as is the Canadian Museum of History in nearby Gatineau, Que.

Human rights monument

Jan. 29 was the fifth anniversary of a white nationalist’s armed attack on a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and severely injured five more. An interfaith group planned to hold a vigil at a monument to human rights near Ottawa’s City Hall, but organizers moved it online for fear of being targeted by the convoy. Organizer Fareed Khan of Canadians United Against Hate reflected on the irony of a self-described “Freedom Convoy” pressuring others into silence:

They’re talking about the freedom to be able to be irresponsible individuals and not be vaccinated and possibly spread COVID-19 around Canada. Meanwhile, our freedom has been deprived, our freedom to gather peacefully to remember victims of a brutal crime on a very sacred day. It is frustrating and it’s angering.

People in Montreal hold photos on Jan. 29 of victims of the Quebec City mosque attack: Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane and Boubaker Thabti.Christinne Muschi/Reuters

With reports from The Canadian Press, Marieke Walsh, Janice Dickson and Salmaan Farooqui





