The latest coronavirus news: Ottawa scrambles to procure protective gear

The federal government will update Canadians today on the results of the mad scramble to procure personal protective equipment — just as demand is poised to skyrocket with more people returning to work and public health officials preparing for a potential second wave of COVID-19 infections.

As of May 19, data posted by Public Services and Procurement Canada showed only a fraction of the millions of gloves, masks, face shields, ventilators and litres of hand sanitizer ordered by the federal government had so far been received.

For example, of 29,570 ventilators ordered, only 203 had been received.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to the coveted N95 respirator mask that’s the standard-issue covering for the heath-care profession, upwards of 104 million have been ordered but just less than 12 million received and, of those, 9.8 million didn’t meet Canadian standards.

The equipment has been in high demand worldwide, with every country competing for scarce supplies from a limited number of suppliers, mostly in China. In what’s been described as a “wild west” battle, some confirmed orders have been snatched out from under Canada’s nose by other countries willing to pay more.

Even so, officials argue that the federal government has so far been able to deliver everything that the provinces and territories have requested.

However, the demand is expected to go up now that provinces are easing up on the restrictions imposed in mid-March to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

As businesses open up and more people venture outside their homes, they’ll need masks and other protective gear to prevent spreading the virus.

Chief public health officer Dr Theresa Tam said Monday that the first wave of the pandemic never did exceed the capacity of Canada’s health system.

But she warned a second wave is potentially on the way and Canada must be prepared for that.

Story continues below advertisement

Space in intensive care units needs to be guarded and infection control measures improved in high-risk settings like shelters, corrections facilities and long-term care homes.

“I think you can never be overly prepared and that we need to just keep going with some of these capacity developments,” she said.

The government is purchasing supplies both from traditional manufacturers but also from Canadian companies which have pivoted away from their usual lines of business to assist in the production of COVID-19 related material.

Officials say thousands of domestic companies have stepped up.

Among them is General Motors, which is using its plants to help make masks.

A company vice-president told a House of Commons committee that the non-traditional suppliers can only be part of the solution.

Story continues below advertisement

David Paterson said he’s seen estimates, for example, that some three billion face masks will be needed in Canada.

“We’re going to be making about 10 million of those, but we’re going to need a lot more from different sourcing areas.”

In addition to the N95s, Public Services and Procurement Canada has ordered more than 333 million surgical masks and had received just over 79 million as of last week.

It has also ordered 55.6 million face shields, which skate-maker Bauer is now helping to produce in Canada, and had received 6.6 million.

- The Canadian Press

Top headlines:

What is the reopening plan in my province? A guide

8:40 a.m. EDT

Heat wave forces cities to rethink how to offer heat relief under COVID-19

A heat wave engulfing large swaths of Ontario and Quebec is forcing cities such as Toronto to rethink how they offer relief in light of restrictions meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Libraries, community centres and pools — spaces where residents can traditionally go to cool down — remain closed due to COVID-19-related health measures as temperatures are expected to soar above 30C for several days.

In Toronto, where hundreds of such spaces were identified as a heat relief network last year, officials say they will open six emergency cooling centres across the city.

They say the centres are meant as a “last resort” for residents who don’t have access to a cool space, adding strict infection prevention and control protocols will be in place.

The city says more spaces will be designated as emergency cooling centres soon as it announces its full, adjusted heat relief strategy.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of southern and eastern Ontario, as well as special weather statements related to heat for parts of the province and most of Quebec.

- The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

8:15 a.m. EDT

Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in nursing homes

The Canadian Forces say 36 members working in long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec have now become sick with COVID-19.

That’s up from 28 cases of the novel coronavirus among those troops less than a week ago.

The military has been deployed to nursing homes in the two provinces to reinforce workers overwhelmed by the illness, unable to keep up with residents’ needs because of all the protective measures they need to take, or off work because they’re ill themselves.

Much of their work is tasks such as food service and moving and maintaining equipment, with some medical staff also serving in the homes.

Fourteen of the military members with COVID-19 are in Ontario and 22 of them are in Quebec.

When the Forces started reporting the number of positive cases, they said they’d update the figures every two weeks but have revised that plan to give new numbers every day.

Story continues below advertisement

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

P.E.I. legislature set to resume for first time since pandemic began

Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature will meet today for the first session of the house since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

They are expected to debate a number of pieces of legislation related to the novel coronavirus.

The Island has had just 27 cases and all have recovered.

Sessions of the legislature are being held in the smaller Coles Building while a major restoration continues in historic Province House, where room was already at a premium.

Desks have been moved apart to allow proper physical distancing and there will be no seating available for media or the public.

The spring session was originally set to begin April 7, but was postponed by the pandemic.

The New Brunswick legislature is also scheduled to sit Tuesday, with legislation that would make vaccinations mandatory for children in schools and daycares expected to be up for debate.

The legislature is scheduled to sit Tuesday to Thursday for four weeks.

- The Canadian Press

3:30 a.m. EDT

Toronto to test new distancing measures at Trinity Bellwoods

Officials in Toronto say they are exploring the idea of painting circles on the grass at city parks to help with physical distancing.

The city says the method, which has had success elsewhere, will be piloted in Trinity Bellwoods.

Thousands of people flocked to the downtown park on Saturday in apparent disregard of measures aimed at slowing the COVID-19 pandemic.

- The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.