Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.
This week: Donald Trump won big in this week’s Iowa Republican contest, clearing more than 50 per cent of the votes, and cementing his position as the front-runner for the nomination, despite currently being blocked from the ballot in two states. Trump was also in court this week for charges that he defamed writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape. Carroll is seeking US$10-million in damages.
Also this week, huge extreme weather events hit across Canada, freezing the Prairies, snowing in Ontario and Quebec, and sending high winds to the East Coast.
Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.
c. Snowboarding to work. Though it does sound fun, unfortunately it’s the only thing on this list that didn’t happen this weekend (even the hummingbirds!).
a. 2.5 million. Boosted by the huge public-sector strike in Quebec in December, inflation and the increasing cost of living sent thousands of workers to the picket line last year. Experts predict labour strife to continue in 2024.
b. A luxury hotel in Jamaica. Trudeau and his family reportedly stayed at a luxury hotel owned by family friend Peter Green, and was criticized for taking a lavish trip as Canadians struggle with affordability. A House of Commons committee voted to hear from the ethics commissioner on the issue.
a. Dealing with Trump. Following Trump’s demanding win in the Iowa Republican caucus this week, Trudeau acknowledged it was a challenge to work with him during his time as president, but said, “We will be ready for the choices that Americans make in November.”
b. False. While some governments – such as the United States – appoint someone as acting leader while the current one undergoes a surgery, the title of King won’t pass down to William so easily.
c. 43 years. After four years in office, Notley was relegated back to Official Opposition status after losing the 2019 and 2023 provincial elections. She said she’s planning on keeping her seat as the MLA for the riding of Edmonton-Strathcona.
a. True. Animal law experts say it’s a “groundbreaking change” away from treating pets like property. B.C.’s courts now have to take into account who can care for the animal, relationships with children and potential threats to their safety.
a. Forced social media training. In November, 2022, the College of Psychologists of Ontario ordered Peterson to undergo social media training after several complaints were made related to statements and replies he made online. After losing an initial appeal in August, this latest decision marks the end of his legal recourse.