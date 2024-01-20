Skip to main content
Jacob Dubé and The Globe and Mail staff

This week:

This week: Donald Trump won big in this week’s Iowa Republican contest, clearing more than 50 per cent of the votes, and cementing his position as the front-runner for the nomination, despite currently being blocked from the ballot in two states. Trump was also in court this week for charges that he defamed writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape. Carroll is seeking US$10-million in damages.

Also this week, huge extreme weather events hit across Canada, freezing the Prairies, snowing in Ontario and Quebec, and sending high winds to the East Coast.

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

1We experienced the year’s first big extreme weather event in Canada this week. What didn’t happen while storms and cold fronts were hitting the country?
a. Alberta asked residents to conserve their electricity to prevent blackouts
b. The number of rescued hummingbirds in British Columbia spiked dramatically
c. Ontarians were forced to snowboard to work
d. Edmonton had its coldest day on record

c. Snowboarding to work. Though it does sound fun, unfortunately it’s the only thing on this list that didn’t happen this weekend (even the hummingbirds!).

22023 has been called the Year of the Strike. How many total work days were lost last year to work stoppages?
a. 2.5 million
b. 500,000
c. 1.7 million
d. 10 million

a. 2.5 million. Boosted by the huge public-sector strike in Quebec in December, inflation and the increasing cost of living sent thousands of workers to the picket line last year. Experts predict labour strife to continue in 2024.

3Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been under fire this week for a family trip he took over Christmas break. Where did he go?
a. Back to India for a do-over
b. A luxury hotel in Jamaica
c. A trip on a commercial spaceship
d. Pierre Poilievre’s guest house

b. A luxury hotel in Jamaica. Trudeau and his family reportedly stayed at a luxury hotel owned by family friend Peter Green, and was criticized for taking a lavish trip as Canadians struggle with affordability. A House of Commons committee voted to hear from the ethics commissioner on the issue.

4Still on Trudeau, what is he referencing in this quote? “It wasn’t easy the first time, I’ll tell you. And if there is a second time, it won’t be easy either.”
a. Dealing with Donald Trump as U.S. president
b. A boxing rematch with Senator Patrick Brazeau
c. His legal separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
d. Finding a replacement for the Speaker of the House

a. Dealing with Trump. Following Trump’s demanding win in the Iowa Republican caucus this week, Trudeau acknowledged it was a challenge to work with him during his time as president, but said, “We will be ready for the choices that Americans make in November.”

5True or false: As King Charles undergoes prostate surgery next week, Prince William will be temporarily crowned acting King of England while his father is under anaesthesia.
a. True
b. False

b. False. While some governments – such as the United States – appoint someone as acting leader while the current one undergoes a surgery, the title of King won’t pass down to William so easily.

6Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley announced this week she was stepping down as the province’s NDP leader. How long had the Progressive Conservatives been in power when she won the 2015 election?
a. 10 years
b. 27 years
c. 43 years
d. 68 years

c. 43 years. After four years in office, Notley was relegated back to Official Opposition status after losing the 2019 and 2023 provincial elections. She said she’s planning on keeping her seat as the MLA for the riding of Edmonton-Strathcona.

7True or false: Divorce cases in B.C. must now consider the best interests of the family pet before deciding on custody, rather than who owns it.
a. True
b. False

a. True. Animal law experts say it’s a “groundbreaking change” away from treating pets like property. B.C.’s courts now have to take into account who can care for the animal, relationships with children and potential threats to their safety.

8Psychologist Jordan Peterson lost a case at the Ontario Court of Appeal this week. What was he appealing?
a. A court order forcing Peterson to undergo social media training
b. Indigo’s decision to remove his books from Heather’s Picks
c. A damages lawsuit against Ben Shapiro for stealing his schtick
d. A lawsuit against Big Beef

a. Forced social media training. In November, 2022, the College of Psychologists of Ontario ordered Peterson to undergo social media training after several complaints were made related to statements and replies he made online. After losing an initial appeal in August, this latest decision marks the end of his legal recourse.

