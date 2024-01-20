Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: Donald Trump won big in this week’s Iowa Republican contest, clearing more than 50 per cent of the votes, and cementing his position as the front-runner for the nomination, despite currently being blocked from the ballot in two states. Trump was also in court this week for charges that he defamed writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape. Carroll is seeking US$10-million in damages.

Also this week, huge extreme weather events hit across Canada, freezing the Prairies, snowing in Ontario and Quebec, and sending high winds to the East Coast.

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.