Monday Jan. 29

China industrial profits

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for January.

Earnings include: Celestica Inc.; Nucor Corp.

--

Tuesday Jan. 30

Japan jobless rate

Euro zone GDP, economic and consumer confidence

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Schiller Home Price Index (20 city) for November. The Street is expecting a rise of 0.4 per cent from October and up 5.8 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for November. Consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from October and up 6.6 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for January. The Street is projecting a reading of 113.0, up from 110.7 in December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for December.

Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins

Earnings include: Advanced Micro Devices Inc.; Alphabet Inc.; Danaher Corp.; General Motors Co.; Metro Inc.; Microsoft Corp.; Pfizer Inc.; Starbucks Corp.; United Parcel Service Inc.

--

Wednesday Jan. 31

China PMI

Japan retail sales, industrial production and consumer confidence

Germany unemployment, CPI and retail sales

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP. Estimate is unchanged from November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q4. Consensus is an increase of 1.0 per cent from Q3 and up 4.3 per cent year-over-year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for January.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.

Earnings include: ADP; Aflac Inc.; Alibaba ADR; Allied Properties REIT; Boeing Co.; Boston Scientific Corp.; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP; CGI Inc.; Mastercard Inc.; Methanex Corp.; Phillips 66; Qualcomm Inc.

--

Thursday Feb. 1

Euro zone CPI, jobless rare and manufacturing PMI

Bank of England monetary policy announcement

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 27. Estimate is 218,000, up 4,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labor costs for Q4. The consensus projections are annualized rate rises of 2.1 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for January.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for December. Consensus is a month-over-month increase of 0.5 per cent.

Also: Canadian and U.S. auto sales for January.

Earnings include: Apple Inc.; Amazon; Canada Goose Holdings Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; Merck & Co. Inc.; Open Text Corp.; Real Matters Inc.; Rogers Communications Inc.; Shell PLC ADR; Southern Copper Corp.

--

Friday Feb. 2

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for January. The Street is estimating a rise of 178,000 (versus a gain of 216,000 in December) with the unemployment rate rising 0.1 per cent to 3.8 per cent and average hourly wages up 0.3 per cent (or 4.1 per cent year-over-year).

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for December. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for January (final reading). The Street is projecting a reading of 78.8, up from 68.7 in December.

Earnings include: AbbVie Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.; Brookfield Business Partners LP; Brookfield Renewable Partners LP; Cigna Corp.; Exxon Mobil Corp.; Imperial Oil Ltd.

