Monday March 11

China CPI, PPI, aggregate yuan financing and new yuan loans

Japan GDP and machine tool orders

U.S. president Joe Biden releases fiscal 2025 budget proposals.

Earnings include: Altius Minerals Corp.; Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Tuesday March 12

Germany CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for February. The Street is forecasting an increase of 0.4 per cent from January and up 3.1 per cent year-over-year.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for February.

Also: Quebec’s budget

Earnings include: Kohl’s Corp.; Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.; Transcontinental Inc.; Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Wednesday March 13

Euro zone industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for Q4.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q4.

Earnings include: Dollar Tree Inc.; Lennar Corp.; North American Construction Group Ltd.; Pollard Banknote Ltd.

Thursday March 14

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales for January. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from December with new orders sliding 0.1 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for January. Estimate is a year-over-year rise of 17.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 9. Estimate is 216,000, down 1,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for February. Consensus is a rise of 0.8 per cent from January (or 0.5 per cent excluding automobiles).

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for February. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.3 per cent from January and up 1 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for January. Consensus is a month-over-month increase of 0.2 per cent.

Earnings include: Adobe Systems Inc.; Dollar General Corp.; Empire Co. Ltd.; North West Co. Inc.; Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Friday March 15

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for February. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 3.8 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for January. Estimate is a month-over-month decline of 0.6 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for January. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from January but down 0.9 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for February.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for March.

Earnings include: Premium Brands Holdings Corp.

