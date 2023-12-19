Canada’s annual inflation rate came in hotter than expected in November, at 3.1% versus expectations for 2.9%, prompting money markets to modestly ease back their bets on interest rate cuts early next year.

Month-over-month, the consumer price index was up 0.1%, compared with a forecast of a 0.1% decline.

Still, headline inflation is still broadly in line with the Bank of Canada’s projection for it hover around 3.5% until mid-2024, before slowly cooling to the bank’s 2% target by end-2025.

CPI-median and CPI-trim - two of the BoC’s three core measures of underlying inflation - also held steady at 3.4% and 3.5%, respectively.

Taken as a whole, the inflation report was modestly hotter than consensus expectations and we’re seeing a predictable market response as a result. The Canadian dollar immediately shot up about two-tenths of a U.S. cent, to 74.88 cents as of 838 am ET. The two-year Canadian government bond yield, which is quite sensitive to central bank policy moves, took a noticeable turn higher upon the 830 am Statistics Canada report, shooting up about 5 basis points to 4.055%. The Canada five-year bond yield - heavily influential on fixed mortgage rates - rose a couple basis points.

Implied probabilities in the swaps market immediately priced in a lower chance of an interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada in March, at about 38%. Prior to the data, it was at 46%. But markets are still heavily betting on a cut next spring, with an 82% probability in April - down modestly from 88% prior to the data.

Interest rate swaps are changing all the time, and we may see further adjustment of these numbers later this week when a number of U.S. economic reports are released. But for now, the main message money markets are signalling is that monetary easing is coming in the first half of next year, and by year end, traders are betting on about a full percentage point of cuts to the bank’s overnight rate.

And despite the Bank of Canada’s insistence that a further hike in interest rates shouldn’t be ruled out, money markets are assigning virtually zero chance to that scenario.

The following table details how money markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of 9 am. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 24-Jan-24 4.96 16 84 0 6-Mar-24 4.8954 37.7 62.3 0 10-Apr-24 4.7146 82.8 17.2 0 5-Jun-24 4.5149 96.5 3.5 0 24-Jul-24 4.2865 99.7 0.3 0 4-Sep-24 4.1007 99.9 0.1 0 23-Oct-24 3.9643 100 0 0 11-Dec-24 3.9034 100 0 0

And here’s how the swaps pricing looked at 4pm on Tuesday, ahead of the BoC decision:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 24-Jan-24 4.9507 19.7 80.3 0 6-Mar-24 4.8686 46.1 53.9 0 10-Apr-24 4.6734 88.2 11.8 0 5-Jun-24 4.4785 97.4 2.6 0 24-Jul-24 4.2622 99.6 0.4 0 4-Sep-24 4.077 99.9 0.1 0 23-Oct-24 3.9425 100 0 0 11-Dec-24 3.8679 100 0 0

Here’s how economists are reacting to the data:

Royce Mendes, managing director & head of Macro Strategy at Desjardins Capital Markets

Headline inflation proved stickier than anticipated in November. Consumer prices rose 0.1%, leaving the year-over-year pace of growth at 3.1% for a second consecutive month. That was stronger than the slight decline in prices that the consensus had penciled in, but inflation is still tracking below the Bank of Canada’s forecast for the final trimester of 2023. There was surprising strength in recreation, education and clothing prices. That said, shelter was still the largest single contributor to total inflation. Excluding shelter, inflation was just 1.9% in November.

Other measures of underlying inflation also showed signs of cooling down. While the annual rates of the Bank of Canada’s core median and trim indicators remained around 3.5%, the average of the three-month annualized rates slowed to 2.45% from 2.86% in October. Today’s report represents less progress in taming inflation than we had expected. That said, there are still a number of signs pointing to a further normalization in underlying price pressures.

Bond yields are rising as some of the most aggressive bets on rate cuts are getting pared back. However, we are retaining our forecast that the Bank of Canada has enough evidence in hand to begin trimming rates in April 2024.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist, Capital Economics

A temporary step backward. The renewed acceleration in core inflation pressures in November was partly due to a jump in travel tour prices, which is likely to be reversed in December. Nonetheless, by highlighting the continued uncertainty of how long it will take for core inflation to return to 2%, the move still reduces the chance that the Bank will cut interest rates as soon as we forecast in March.

The 0.3% m/m seasonally adjusted rise in overall consumer prices was 0.2%-points larger than we had pencilled in and means that the headline rate was unchanged at 3.1%, rather than dropping to 2.9% as we had predicted. The good news is that the upside surprise appears to have been largely due to an unexpected surge in travel tours prices. Typically, they fall by about 10% m/m in non-adjusted terms in November, but this November they rose by almost 5%. According to Stats Can, that was “mainly attributable to events held in destination cities in the United States”. That move alone seems to have pushed up the CPI by 0.2% m/m, but it should be reversed before long. Elsewhere, clothing & footwear prices rebounded in seasonally adjusted terms, by 0.4% following the 0.6% decline in October, but there were some encouraging signs elsewhere with shelter prices rising by a smaller 0.5%, following the 0.9% gain in October. Food prices also rose by just 0.2% for the second month running.

It seems we cannot blame travel tours for stronger core inflation pressures entirely, however, because the CPI-trim and CPI-median indices – which exclude large price changes in either direction – both rose by a larger 0.3% m/m, the strongest average gain in three months. That kept the annual core inflation rates unchanged at an average of 3.5%. The upshot is that our forecast for the first interest rate cut in March is looking less likely although, given there are still another two CPI reports before that meeting, we are not minded to change our forecast for now.

Douglas Porter, chief economist, Bank of Montreal

Canadian consumer prices nudged up 0.1% in November (or +0.3% seasonally adjusted), keeping the headline inflation rate steady at 3.1%, and disappointing widespread expectations of a quick trip below 3%. And base effects suggest that inflation is almost certain to take at least a one-month detour higher in next month’s release (prices fell very heavily last December). The overriding point is that despite the recent mirth over potential rate cuts in 2024, we clearly can’t assume that the inflation fight is finished — as Governor Macklem has so oftened warned one and all.

Core prices were no better than the headline result, as both trim (3.5% y/y) and median prices (3.4%) were precisely the same as the prior month (median’s prior result was revised down two ticks). Even ex food & energy prices rose 3.5% y/y, so there appears to be a trend. The monthly seasonally adjusted rises were a hearty +0.3%, although the three-month trends are modest at 2.6% on trim and 2.3% for median prices. We will note that the Bank’s olde core measure (CPIX) held steady at 2.8% y/y—it helpfully excludes mortgage costs.

Grocery prices continue to moderate, as widely anticipated—though they are still sticky at 4.7% y/y (down from 5.4%). Notably, the overall result was slightly flattered by the removal of the carbon tax on fuel oil; the latter costs saw a 23.6% y/y drop. Shelter costs are a whole different ballgame, and remain the sore spot. Mortgage interest costs did ease slightly on a yearly basis, but remain the number one contributor to headline inflation at up 29.8% y/y. Rent is relentless, and next in line at up 7.4% from year-ago levels. Other sources of upward pressure in the month included travel tours and women’s clothing.

Not intending to completely douse the holiday spirit, the bigger picture is that Canadian inflation was still sitting at a towering 6.8% a year ago, or almost 4 percentage points higher than today. Such swift and heavy declines in headline inflation are rare, and have typically only been witnessed in the wake of a recession; so the fast fall in the past year is very much welcome news. It also keeps Canadian inflation precisely in line with the U.S. pace.

Bottom Line: Today’s moderately disappointing result drives home the point that we still have an inflation fight on our hands—in case there was really any doubt. Still, the bigger picture remains intact: The underlying inflation trend is lower, the economy is chilly, and the Bank is expected to begin trimming rates around mid-year. As an aside, this result will not be a big shock to the Bank, as it had pencilled in an average inflation rate of 3.3% for Q4 in its latest forecasts (which now looks doable, with December likely to print higher). Still, the latest result reinforces the message that markets had been a bit aggressive in their pricing of early and often rate cuts.

Andrew Grantham, senior economist, CIBC Capital Markets

Headline inflation failed to ease as expected in November, but softer readings on its core measures compared to earlier in the year should still give the Bank of Canada some comfort that underlying trends are headed in the right direction. ... If there is any good news in today’s report it is the fact that, with drivers of inflation becoming more narrowly based than they were earlier in the year, the Bank of Canada’s preferred core measures of CPI-trim and CPI-median continued to show softer trends than earlier in the year at 3.5% and 3.4%y/y respectively. On a 3-month annualized basis the core measures were softer, at 2.3% and 2.6% respectively. While readings on a 3-month annualized basis are admittedly volatile, if such a trend were to persist for another few months it should give the Bank of Canada comfort that headline inflation is on a path back to target, opening the door for interest rate cuts starting in Q2 next year despite the upside surprise in headline inflation today.

Leslie Preston, managing director and senior economist, TD Economics

The Bank of Canada got a real mix in their inflation stocking this month. There were a few lumps of coal in the form of no progress on headline inflation, and continued strength in services inflation. But, when they dig down to the bottom of the toe there is a shiny bauble – that their preferred core inflation measures averaged just below 2 ½% on a annualized basis over the past three months, the slowest pace since the beginning of 2021.

Governor Macklem may be humming All I want for Christmas is two (percent), but he is going to need to wait a little longer for that gift. Canada’s economy has cooled in recent months, and inflation is slowly feeling the chill. We expect weaker demand in the economy will gradually see inflation come down enough for the Bank of Canada to cut rates in the second quarter of next year

