Personal finance is big on acronyms, and that’s a problem.

In a recent survey of 1,502 adults, more than half could not say what RSPs, ETFs and GICs were. The one outlier was TFSAs – three-quarters of participants knew this is the acronym for tax-free savings accounts.

The survey, commissioned by the online bank Tangerine, documents how jargon gets in the way of helping people manage their money. But it also shows that TFSAs have overcome this problem. In Canadian personal finance, TFSAs are the No. 1 brand.

A big surprise in the survey is that only 39 per cent of participants could identify RSP, which is a shortened version of the more familiar registered retirement savings plan, or RRSP. Just 34 per cent knew that GIC means guaranteed investment certificate, but that’s no biggie because GICs are a niche product for conservative investors.

A mere 17 per cent knew that ETF stands for exchange-traded fund. ETFs have become hugely popular in recent years, but it’s obvious that there is much work left to do in teaching mainstream investors about them.

An acronym with just a 10 per cent recognition rate was ESG, a socially responsible investing term that stands for environmental, social and governance. Socially responsible investing is continually evolving and it’s unlikely that ESG will remain a go-to acronym in the field for long.

The big takeaway from the survey is that TFSAs are outshining RRSPs to an extent that is probably unhelpful. As I noted in a recent column, there’s some nuance in the analysis of which is more suitable in your situation.

It’s not that TFSAs are a bad choice – they’re great overall. Being able to save or invest money and then withdraw it tax-free clearly has broad appeal. But RRSPs deserve some consideration as well because they remain an important cog in our retirement savings system. More than 39 per cent of people should know what they stand for.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Pulled in two directions

A social worker writes about the emotional strain of caring for your children plus elderly parents, including feelings of guilt about not doing enough. People in this position are considered to be part of what’s called the sandwich generation.

Massive markups

A look at how the thrift store chain Value Village has been aggressively pricing the goods it offers for sale. In one case, it marked up the original price of a vase by three times.

Free places to find moving boxes

You can buy cardboard boxes for moving at Canadian Tire and home improvement stores for $2 to $5 or so each, and they’re both clean and durable. But free boxes are widely available – here’s a list of 19 places to find them.

How grocery stores get inside your head

A tutorial on how loss leaders – discounts on staples like milk or toilet paper – are used by grocery stores to get you to spend more than you intended. Your challenge: Go into the store, buy the deals and nothing else.

Ask Rob

Q: My wife and I have both been let go. Between our savings and severance, we can manage our living expenses for six months. Do we tell our mortgage lender about our situation at all? We hope to find a job in the next few months, so is there a benefit in even letting our bank know?

A: I consulted mortgage broker Victor Tran of True North Mortgages for an answer to this question. Here’s his response: “There’s no obligation to notify lenders of a job loss (if the mortgage is already active). There are no ongoing audits of mortgage files unless there was suspicion of fraud during the application/underwriting process before a mortgage is funded/closed.” If this couple needs payment deferral options as a result of job loss, Mr. Tran recommended contacting the lender promptly to avoid missed payments. “Procrastinating increases the risk of missing a mortgage payment, which will ultimately affect the credit rating and repayment history with the lender. This will make matters worse, and a mortgage renewal may not be offered, leaving the homeowner with very limited options of securing financing elsewhere.”

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Tools, explainers, guides and charts

A summary of changes to the Quebec Pension Plan for 2024, including one that offers a financial incentive to delay benefits as late as age 72. Previously, incentives for delaying applied until age 70. That’s still the case with the Canada Pension Plan.

