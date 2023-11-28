GivingTuesday: A time to come together and support one another with acts of kindness
Today is GivingTuesday. It is an essential day for Canada’s charitable sector, and for charities around the world, says Duke Chang, president and chief executive officer, CanadaHelps, a public foundation advancing philanthropy through technology.
“It has become a day on the calendar to celebrate generosity in all its forms, especially after two busy shopping days on Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” he adds. “It’s a critically important day for charities in Canada and around the world who see millions raised within the 24-hour period, making a real impact on the sector’s ability to help those in need.”
Mr. Chang notes that 2023 has been another hard year for all Canadians who have experienced a range of setbacks from a higher cost of living to an unprecedented wildfire season that affected much of the country.
“For many charities, demand for their services has continued to increase, while they have also been hit with higher operational costs,” he says. “If charities are not supported with the appropriate funding, many Canadians who access food and shelter through charities will fall through the cracks and not have the essential resources to live.”
GivingTuesday is a time to come together and support one another with acts of kindness, he adds.
“For those Canadians in a position to do so, we encourage them to give to their favourite charity by donating or volunteering,” says Mr. Chang.
The impact of GivingTuesday for the charitable sector goes far beyond financial support, he says.
“It is also important when it comes to building awareness of the sector and its significance and is also a critical time to recruit volunteers who can help year-round,” he says. “Ultimately, GivingTuesday is about building a generous community that is making a positive difference around the world.”
Mr. Chang notes that GivingTuesday kicks off the holiday giving season. More than $13-million was raised last year on the CanadaHelps platform alone in the 24-hour period of GivingTuesday, which was 10 per cent more than the amount raised in 2021.
Across Canada, $50-million was raised on reporting platforms to support thousands of organizations countrywide.
“Charities that engage donors through GivingTuesday experience a knock-on effect for the rest of the holiday giving season, raising 5.7 times more than charities that don’t participate according to CanadaHelps findings. They raise 412 times more on the day of GivingTuesday than charities that do not participate,” says Mr. Chang.
He believes many Canadians are inclined to make donations on GivingTuesday because they want to feel part of something bigger than themselves.
“GivingTuesday unites people around a specific cause that they feel passionate about and is attractive to many Canadians because it allows them to engage in giving in the way they choose,” he adds. “Millions have participated in GivingTuesday around the world, with the majority – 76 per cent – performing non-monetary acts of kindness.”
GivingTuesday has also spurred growth among 58 volunteer-led community movements across Canada that are uniting communities by bringing together citizens, businesses, schools, charities, government leaders and others to perform generous acts, says Mr. Chang.
People can participate in GivingTuesday in many more ways than making cash donations, he says.
“Canadians across the country are encouraged to participate in GivingTuesday by doing what they can to celebrate giving,” he adds. “All acts of generosity are appreciated, whether it’s donating, volunteering at a local charity, or paying for the coffee of the person behind you. As we enter into the holiday season, make charitable giving part of your family’s holiday traditions.”
CanadaHelps.org provides a safe and trusted vehicle for Canadians to support any of Canada’s 86,000 charities. For charities, CanadaHelps develops affordable fundraising technology used by more than 29,000 charities so that all charities have the capacity to succeed in the digital age. Since 2000, more than 4.4 million people have given more than $2.7-billion through CanadaHelps.
Information: canadahelps.org/en
