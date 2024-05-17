Come to St. Marys to dive into Canada’s largest freshwater swimming pool

There is a small town tucked away in Southwestern Ontario that has the distinction of being home to what is known as Canada’s largest freshwater swimming pool.
Tucked between the charming streets and stone houses of St. Marys, about a two-hour drive from Toronto, the St. Marys Quarry is an oasis in an area in which there are few opportunities to swim in a natural setting. Appearing almost by surprise, just a short distance from St. Marys’ historic and bustling downtown, this spectacular site is known for its turquoise-blue waters surrounded by limestone cliffs. The former limestone quarry, which closed in 1920 and was converted to a public swimming pool in the mid-1940s, now has a wide variety of recreational activities, such as swimming, cliff jumping and water trampolining.
“We have added the Super Splash Fun Park in recent years, taking it to a whole new level of fun,” says Kelly Deeks-Johnson, tourism and economic development manager for the Town of St. Marys. “The addition of the fun park has increased visitors to the Quarry significantly. This is a fun-filled day for the whole family, whether you want to bask in the sun on the shore, swim in the fresh water, or exhaust yourself with the adventure of staying up in the inflatable park. There is something for everyone at the Quarry.”
A plunge into the water provides a breathtaking perspective, with the limestone bluffs and thick foliage rising around the Quarry’s edge. The space is both serene and lively; some plunge from the cliff jump and bounce on the water trampoline, while others swim laps or lounge on the grass near the deck.
“Hundreds of people flock to the Quarry each year to test their skills on the inflatable obstacles,” Deeks-Johnson says.
The Quarry is also popular with the diving community. Scuba divers go there for the clear waters, underwater caves and rock formations. And a second quarry across from the main one is home to a few species of fish, such as common carp, rock bass and pumpkinseed, and is popular for those who love to fish.
