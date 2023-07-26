Open this photo in gallery: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 19.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Strategy shift

Re “Russia targets port city of Odesa in ‘hellish’ attacks, damaging agricultural infrastructure” (July 20): As the West dithers in supplying Ukraine with all it needs to defeat Russia, Vladimir Putin communicates through continued attacks on civilians, their cities and cultural and religious sites.

The only answer to such madness should be for the West to shift from supporting Ukraine for “as long as it takes” to ensuring it achieves victory as soon as possible. Not doing so would make time an enemy of peace, not only in Ukraine but everywhere.

Patrick Bendin Ottawa

Peace price

Re “Better spent” (Letters, July 24): A letter-writer advocates limiting defence spending and instead funding support for refugees and diplomacy. As a former Canadian army officer, I can say one thing for sure: At some point, and perhaps in the not-too-distant future, government will put our military in harm’s way to further our geopolitical aims or those of our allies.

Given this inevitability, I think it is imperative that brave Canadians enter into conflict with the best training and equipment that money can buy. After all, as they are willing to risk their very lives, defence spending is the least we can do.

Martin Birt Uxbridge, Ont.

Diplomacy and other ways to avoid conflict rely on a couple of doubtful assumptions.

Effective diplomacy works when conflicting parties consider it the preferred way to resolve differences. There is ample evidence that many of the most violent regimes don’t see it that way.

It also assumes that Canada has a voice that is listened to internationally. Indications tell me that is no longer the case.

Canada has been able to break defence promises because we have sheltered under the protection of the United States. Our geography makes us a buffer between the U.S. and Russia.

Canada should employ all means that are effective in helping to reduce tensions and conflict in the world. One non-violent way is dissuasion: convincing potential aggressors that aggression would be too dangerous and costly. That, it seems, is the primary objective of increased defence spending.

David McGrath Kingston

Top down

Re “Freeland rejects Toronto bailout, says Ontario in ‘excellent fiscal position’ to help” (July 25): The problem is that the province is not helping out.

I find Chrystia Freeland’s response to the mayor of Canada’s largest city to be short-sighted and inappropriate. At the very least, she should speak to her provincial counterpart to stimulate help and new funding capabilities for cities.

This is not just an Ontario problem. All large cities are suffering funding issues and they are limited in what they can do.

David Bell Toronto

How does Ottawa propose to assist the growing number of refugees? Washing its hands and pointing fingers?

Perhaps busing claimants to Ottawa might be a response. A heartless and cynical answer, certainly, but so was Ms. Freeland’s.

David Jarvis Toronto

Long time coming

Re “More than 250 business groups ask Ottawa to extend CEBA repayment deadline” (Report on Business, July 25): There’s a saying that goes, “When you find yourself in a hole, quit digging.”

Many of the small businesses that took Canada Emergency Business Account loan payments were on life support long before COVID-19. All CEBA did was delay the inevitable.

So we’re now faced with thousands of small businesses screaming for relief – or is it an extension so they can figure out how to keep the forgivable portion? It’s not like they are required to pay back 100 per cent of the loan on Dec. 31, but only begin monthly payments starting Jan. 1 for the full amount.

The rules were clear.

Greg Weatherdon Ottawa

Near and far

Re “The housing crisis won’t improve until all levels of governments tackle it head on” (July 24): A trip through the Netherlands would educate anybody about land use. They do not waste an inch, but still have quality surroundings for their housing needs.

With that as a measure of possibility, it is incredible how much land can be available for housing here. All along the commuter train routes west of Toronto, there are acres of green spaces near, but not right next to, the tracks: behind warehouses and factories, near ravines.

How much land does the government own on either side of the tracks? Certainly it should be enough to build townhouses and row housing on lots that are, for miles on end, empty. And, obviously, this housing would be close to transit.

We are not running out of housing space, we are running out of imagination. Let’s go Dutch.

Barbara Klunder Toronto

The solutions offers would, I believe, exacerbate other crises: the cost of food, the inferior quality and high carbon footprint of imported food, and the climate crisis.

The contributors criticize the B.C. government for not releasing land from the Agricultural Land Reserve for housing. But we need every bit of land for agriculture if we are to have any hope of maintaining a food supply where at least a portion is grown by local farmers. Crops are best produced in the environments suited to them: blueberries and cranberries in the acid soil and wetlands of the coast; peaches, grapes, tomatoes and cherries here in the hot sun of the Okanagan.

There are values to be considered other than “a single detached home with a garage and a backyard in a leafy suburb.”

Elizabeth Lominska Johnson Penticton, B.C.

Right this way

Re “The Christian right has lost touch with the true values of their religion” (July 25): I applaud contributor Michael Coren for his enlightened opinion, but lament the hate mail that he will likely receive.

I am reminded of a T-shirt that my dad used to wear. It said: “The Christian Right is neither.”

Martin Hunt Toronto

Recently, a graffiti artist painted the phrase ”organized religion is the world’s greatest scam” on the side of our church building.

At first I was annoyed, then I had to wonder and sadly agree. The organized religion we see in the streets can often be offensive and distorted.

However, it is not the way I choose to practise the faith. It is based on love of neighbour, self and God. This is the greatest commandment according to Jesus.

I keep at this work for 35-plus years because the message on the wall must be countered. If we don’t, the silence is complicity.

John Pentland Reverend, Hillhurst United Church; Calgary

