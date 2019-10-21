 Skip to main content

Politics

Federal election 2019: Live updates as Liberals take early lead

Tu Thanh Ha , Chris Hannay , Janice Dickson , Justine Hunter , Kristy Kirkup , Daniel Leblanc and Michelle Zilio
Toronto, Burnaby, Victoria, Regina and Montreal
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage.
  • Votes are being counted across Canada. Most of the counting in Atlantic Canada has been completed.
  • So far: Liberals have won 24 seats, the Conservatives have won seven and one seat each was won by the Bloc Québécois, the Greens and the NDP.
  • Polls have closed in most of Canada. They remain open in British Columbia until 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET).
  • At dissolution, the Liberals held 177 seats, the Conservatives held 95 seats, the NDP held 39 seats, the Bloc Québécois held 10 seats, the Greens had 2 seats, the People’s Party had 1 seat, the CCF had 1 seat, and there were 8 independents. There were five more vacant seats in the 338-seat House of Commons.
  • A party needs at least 170 seats to form a majority government. If no party wins more than half the seats, then by parliamentary convention the incumbent prime minister can ask the Governor-General for the first crack at governing, if they wish. A party with less than half of the seats in the House would require co-operation from other parties in order to pass legislation.

With initial results coming in from Atlantic Canada, the Liberals had won or were leading in most of the region they had swept in 2015 -- but the Conservatives and NDP prevented another red wave.

And in Quebec, the first Liberal cabinet to be defeated fell to the Bloc Québécois when Diane Lebouthillier lost in Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Atlantic voters elected Liberals in the region’s 32 seats in the previous election. This time, however, about a quarter of the region’s seats went to other parties.

Liberal cabinet ministers Dominic Leblanc, Lawrence MacAulay, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Bernadette Jordan and Seamus O’Regan were re-elected.

The Conservatives won back seats in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick that they had held in previous elections, such as New Brunswick Southwest and Tobique-Mactaquac.

Former New Democrat MP Jack Harris won back his old Newfoundland riding of St. John’s East. But the NDP failed to reclaim other ridings they had held in the past.

And the Greens made a breakthrough with Jenica Atwin winning in Fredericton, a city that has a Green in the provincial legislature, too.

At the other end of the country, Greens, including Leader Elizabeth May, gathered at Victoria's Crystal Garden and welcomed the first hint of positive news as Fredericton candidate Jenica Atwin led early polls.

The possible victory was met by relief from the party’s national campaign manager Jonathan Dickie. “We were expecting most of our potential on Vancouver Island, so if we can pick up a seat or two on the East coast, I am feeling more optimistic than I thought I would,” he said.

The major federal leaders are watching the results roll in from party gatherings in their home ridings.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau flew back to Montreal on a red-eye flight from Vancouver early Monday. He voted in his riding of Papineau, where he was joined by his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and their three children, Xavier, Hadrien and Ella-Grace.

The Liberals are celebrating at the Montreal Convention Centre Monday evening. Under red spotlights, organizers were setting up the stage with microphones and teleprompters in anticipation of Mr. Trudeau’s speech after the results roll in. Dozens of supporters burst into cheers and applause as the giant television screens showed the number of Liberal candidates leading or elected in their ridings surpassed 50.

Before heading to his riding of Regina—Qu'Appelle, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer visited the neighbouring riding of Regina—Wascana on election day, where he met with candidate Michael Kram and supporters at the constituency office.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh met energized supporters at his campaign office in Burnaby, B.C., Monday morning, pumping them up by saying that New Democrats “out-hustle, out-work and out-heart everybody.”

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, who had steered the once-moribund party to a resurgence, had voted in Shawinigan in the morning then went to Montreal, where his party was holding its electoral gathering at the Théâtre national, a few minutes east of where Mr. Trudeau and the Liberals were meeting.

While previous Bloc leaders addressed their supporters as soon as they were sure of the party’s overall showing, Mr. Blanchet was expected to speak only after Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Scheer had done so, reflecting the uncertainty about the role of opposition parties in what could be a minority parliament.

