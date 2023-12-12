Hello,

House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus should be fined for questionable conduct for providing a video tribute to the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberals, raising questions about his impartiality, the NDP House Leader says.

A committee of MPs is looking into the matter after hearing witnesses this week, but Peter Julian provided a preview Tuesday of the NDP position ahead of the MPs’ report, expected Thursday.

“We believe a financial penalty is warranted and that is what we’re going to be pushing for,” Julian told journalists on Parliament Hill.

He did not reveal the amount of an appropriate fine.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Trudeau seeks ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Gaza alongside Australia, New Zealand PMs - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told journalists he had had a “long and detailed” telephone conversation with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during which he outlined Canada’s position. Story here.

Ottawa to launch catalogue of home designs to speed up house-building process - Housing Minister Sean Fraser announced today the federal government will begin a consultation process to develop the catalogue in January. Story here.

Whistle-blower alleges Liberal government coverup over report on green-tech funding agency - The federal government knew for several months of serious governance, conflict-of-interest and human-resources infractions at its main funding agency for green technology, but softened a report that detailed the evidence to keep senior leaders in place, the whistle-blower who made the initial complaints has testified.

Full recovery in Canada’s tourism industry is unlikely until next year, report finds - The Destination Canada Crown corporation said today the number of overnight leisure and business visits in the country will fall two percentage points short of 2019 levels by the end of this year. Projections show it beating pre-pandemic figures by a whisker in 2024.

B.C. Conservatives awaken from decades in dormancy ahead of 2024 vote - Recent polls suggest the B.C. Conservatives, who received less than 2 per cent of the vote in the 2020 election and did not win a seat, would finish second behind Premier David Eby’s NDP if an election were held now.

Indigenous Services Minister tables Liberal government’s long-anticipated First Nations water bill - The long-promised bill, which Patty Hajdu is touting as the result of immense collaboration and knowledge-sharing, would apply a new framework for source water, drinking water, waste water and related infrastructure on First Nations land.

What dentists want you to know about the federal dental plan - Dentists say the new government program isn’t the same as the insurance people typically get from employers, and patients should be clear about the differences. There’s also an explainer here on the new program.

Sport Minister announces federal commission to probe abuse and maltreatment - A commissioner with a legal or judicial background, independent of both government and the sport system, will be chosen to lead the process. That person will be joined by two advisers, yet to be named, Minister of Sport Carla Qualtrough said.

Canada’s largest emitters commit to better disclosure, but none has backed up targets with spending - Climate Engagement Canada, whose members manage a total of $5.2-trillion in assets, has published its inaugural benchmark data on key climate-related metrics at its focus group of 40 companies. It reveals mixed bag of performance. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Bennett steps up exit - Toronto-St. Paul’s MP Carolyn Bennett, a former federal mental health and addictions minister, announced today that she is stepping down as MP. Bennett, who was first elected in 1997, had previously said she would not seek another term and was shuffled out of cabinet thereafter. But she said today she was rising in the House for a last time. The House of Commons is expected to begin a holiday break by the end of the week. Bennett, a physician, served as a minister of state for public health under former prime minister Paul Martin and also served as Crown-Indigenous relations minister under Justin Trudeau.

Government preparing to find new CBC president - Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said today the federal government is looking to replace Catherine Tait as president and CEO of the CBC, given that her mandate ends at the beginning of 2025. “Right at the beginning of 2024, we will put together a committee that will start searching for the best candidates around the country that can lead our public broadcaster into the transformation that it needs to go through,” the minister told journalists. Asked whether she has confidence in Tait, St-Onge said, “I am saying right now we’re going to concentrate on finding the right person to lead the public broadcaster at the end of Catherine Tait’s mandate.” Questions have been raised about Tait’s leadership given the announcement of layoffs at the public broadcaster. The CBC leader has also been under fire for not providing a clear answer on whether executives would receive bonuses this year.

New high commissioner for Rwanda - Julie Crowley, who has been the Senegal-based regional director of the International Development Research Centre’s Office for Central and West Africa, is Canada’s new high commissioner for Rwanda. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced the appointment today.

Today in the Commons - Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Dec. 12, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Chrystia Freeland held private meetings and a news conference on the government’s economic plan, accompanied by Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Treasury Board President Anita Anand, Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Health Minister Mark Holland. Freeland also attended the weekly cabinet meeting and Question Period.

Commons Committee Highlights - Yuliya Kovaliv, Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada, and Ukrainian Canadian Congress executive director Ihor Michalchyshyn was scheduled to brief the national-defence committee on the war in Ukraine. Sport Minister Carla Qualtrough briefed the Canadian heritage committee. Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor was scheduled to appear before the veterans affairs committee.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau had private meetings, chaired the cabinet meeting, attended Question Period, and was scheduled to deliver remarks in the evening at the Liberal caucus holiday party.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet held a media scrum in the foyer of the House of Commons and attended Question Period.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is at COP28.

No schedules released for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, energy reporter Emma Graney explained the newly announced federal cap-and-trade system, the science behind carbon capture, and the concerns around whether it is a viable option for Canada’s oil and gas sector. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how, when it comes to international students, ‘show me the money’ is only half a policy: “When is a clampdown on international students coming to Canada not a clampdown on international students coming to Canada? When it’s a Liberal government plan to toughen the rules for studying in Canada that is sold as a measure to protect international students from abuse. Last week, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced that, as of Jan. 1, international students that want to to qualify for a study permit will need to prove they have $20,635 in the bank to cover living costs. The amount doesn’t include tuition and travel costs.”

Tony Keller (The Globe and Mail) on what if ‘Axe the Tax’ leaves most Canadians worse off?: “The slogan is short and punchy: ‘Axe the Tax.’ The words have an obvious appeal for many Canadians: The carbon tax raises prices, so scrapping it would lower prices – and leave people with more money in their pockets. Right? That’s the theory behind Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s plan to ‘bring home lower prices and powerful paycheques’ by taking a hatchet to the carbon levy. The claim that axing the carbon tax will leave Canadians financially better off could be a political winner for Mr. Poilievre. It has just one small defect. It’s not true.”

Adrienne Clarkson (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how women’s hockey should have its own trophy gifted by a governor-general: “When I was governor-general, in 2004 the National Hockey League had a lockout. It looked like the Stanley Cup was not going to be played for. At Rideau Hall, we thought, ‘It can’t not be played for! It was named for Lord Stanley, the sixth governor-general of Canada!’ Not only was hockey Canada’s national winter sport, but the former governor-general had given the sport one of its most coveted trophies in North America. Our team came up with an idea: If the NHL wasn’t going to present the Stanley Cup to its champion that year, then they should present it to the National Women’s Hockey League. This was met with equal parts derision, puzzlement and faint praise.”

