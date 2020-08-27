Boycotts in the NBA, MLB and beyond: Which sports have been affected so far by protests against anti-Black racism?

Open this photo in gallery Sandy, Utah, Aug. 26: A fan sits in the stands after the scheduled game between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC, which was postponed in protest against racial injustice. Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

Basketball: The clock is ticking for the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics to announce whether they’ll sit out Thursday’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals, an option the teams had discussed earlier this week. Three NBA games on Wednesday were postponed after players agreed to boycott them in protest against the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wis.

NHL players are weighing their options for protesting racial injustice as the NBA and other leagues have done, a person with knowledge of those talks told Associated Press. Three NHL games went ahead as planned on Wednesday, but some players said they didn’t know about other sports postponing games until it was too late to decide whether to follow suit. Tennis: There will be no matches at Thursday’s Western & Southern Open, which said it was taking “a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States.” The men’s and women’s tournament in New York says it will resume Friday.

Jacob Blake and how this started

Open this photo in gallery Kenosha, Wis., Aug. 26: Demonstrators against police brutality raise their fists in the air. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The shooting: This past Sunday, a 29-year-old Black man named Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., who said afterward that they were responding to a domestic dispute nearby. A cellphone video showed officers following Mr. Blake, with guns drawn, to his SUV – which contained three of Mr. Blake’s young children – and yelling at him before opening fire. Mr. Blake survived, but his family and lawyer say his spinal cord was severed, and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again. The officers were put on administrative leave and police later identified the one who shot Mr. Blake as Rusten Sheskey.

The protests: The Kenosha shooting reignited protests against police brutality in cities across the United States that had only recently seen more demonstrations against May 25′s killing of another Black man, George Floyd, by Minneapolis police. Wisconsin and several other states ordered their National Guard forces to combat the protests, which turned deadly in Kenosha when a 17-year-old white man, an admirer of police, shot two people to death and wounded another on Tuesday.

Games and leagues affected so far

Open this photo in gallery Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Aug. 26: An empty court and bench are shown after the scheduled start time of a postponed Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic. Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP

NBA

Games affected: The Milwaukee Bucks were among the first to boycott games to take a stand against racism, with other teams following suit. Three Game 5s of first-round playoff series – Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – were delayed on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks were among the first to boycott games to take a stand against racism, with other teams following suit. Three Game 5s of first-round playoff series – Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – were delayed on Wednesday. Possible future steps: The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics have discussed whether to sit out Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series on Thursday, but no decision has been announced.

WNBA

Games affected: The WNBA cancelled its slate of three games for Wednesday: Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream, Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks, and Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury.

NHL

Games affected: Wednesday’s games went ahead: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars.

Wednesday’s games went ahead: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars. Possible future steps: The NHL Players’ Association is having discussions about what to do ahead of two games scheduled for Thursday.

Open this photo in gallery San Diego, Aug. 26: An image of baseball great Jackie Robinson hangs near Petco Park, where a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners had been postponed. Gregory Bull/The Associated Press

MLB

Games affected: Three Wednesday games were postponed after players refused to take part: Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants. The games will be made up as doubleheaders on Thursday. Dexter Fowler and Jack Flaherty of the St. Louis Cardinals, both Black, also opted not to play in Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Three Wednesday games were postponed after players refused to take part: Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants. The games will be made up as doubleheaders on Thursday. Dexter Fowler and Jack Flaherty of the St. Louis Cardinals, both Black, also opted not to play in Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Possible future steps: Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said there will be discussions about whether to play Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox in Buffalo, N.Y.

Tennis

Games affected: The Western & Southern Open tournament in New York said it will not hold play on Thursday after Naomi Osaka said she would not play in the semi-finals.

MLS

Games affected: Five Wednesday matches were postponed in a collective decision between players and staff: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami, FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids, Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes, Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC and the LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders. Only one Wednesday match went ahead between Orlando City and Nashville SC.

The bigger picture in U.S. politics

Open this photo in gallery Baltimore, Aug. 26: President Donald Trump joins Vice-President Mike Pence on stage after Mr. Pence spoke on the third day of the Republican National Convention. Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

Athletes are taking a stand at a crucial time in the presidency of Donald Trump, who has butted heads with leagues in the past about players’ support for protests that he says are criminal vandalism and has sought to suppress with federal troops. Mr. Trump is at the Republican National Convention this week to be confirmed again as the Republican presidential candidate, and he faces re-election in November. At the convention, Vice-President Mike Pence called for an end to violence in Kenosha, but without directly addressing police shootings of Black Americans. Other Republicans at the convention have falsely accused Mr. Trump’s Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, of seeking to “defund the police.” Mr. Biden’s stated position is to give more money to social services and affordable housing as well as police, but make police funding conditional on improvements in their methods.

Open this photo in gallery San Francisco, Aug. 26: The words 'Black Lives Matter' are displayed on the digital screen after the postponement of the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The bigger picture in sport

American professional athletes have been increasingly vocal about police brutality and anti-Black racism in the past four years, such as quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s practice of “taking a knee” during the U.S. national anthem, which spread throughout the NFL and other sports. Athletes also spoke out against this summer’s killing of George Floyd, but when those protests were at their peak in May and June, sports leagues had suspended play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as games come back with strict physical-distancing rules and few if any spectators, players who want to protest have more leverage than ever to do so. Globe sports columnist Cathal Kelly reflected on what that could mean:

Now, at least temporarily, the athletes have taken control of the means of production. They will determine when, if and how sports continue. They are in a position to issue demands and expect they will be met. They can revisit their positions later and amend them. They can do whatever they like. And no one – least of all ownership – is in a position to issue counter-proposals. The moment is too fraught for that. An open argument might provoke tangible unrest among real, non-basketball playing people. Handled poorly, this could get ugly in a hurry.

The Associated Press, Reuters and The Canadian Press, with reports from Globe staff