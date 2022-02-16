- Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
Beijing Olympics: Latest updates
Olympic events for Feb. 16, 2022
- Ice hockey: Starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Canadian men’s hockey team takes on Sweden in the quarter-finals. And, the much-anticipated women’s hockey gold-medal game between Canada and the United States is scheduled for 11:10 p.m. ET Wednesday. This will be the sixth time, out of seven opportunities, that Canada and the U.S. have met in the women’s gold-medal game. Meanwhile, Finland and Switzerland battle it out for bronze in women’s hockey starting at 6:05 a.m. ET. Elsewhere, the U.S. men’s hockey team suffered a surprise 3-2 loss to Slovakia in a shootout on Wednesday. The win sets Slovakia up for a chance for its first medal in the sport. In other men’s quarterfinal play, Finland beat Switzerland 5-1 Wednesday to advance to the next round.
- Curling: Canada’s Jennifer Jones improved her playoff chances at the Beijing Games on Wednesday by edging American Tabitha Peterson 7-6. The victory extended Jones’s win streak to three games and left her with a 4-3 record with two games to play. A fourth loss wouldn’t have eliminated the Winnipeg skip, but it would have been a blow to her semifinal aspirations in the women’s curling draw. In men’s curling, Canada’s Brad Gushue, who had the day off, secured a top-four finish when the men’s round-robin session was completed Wednesday. Gushue was scheduled to close out round-robin play Thursday against Great Britain.
- Speed Skate: In short-track speedskating medals are up for grabs in the men’s 5,000-metre relay and the women’s 1,500. Both events are scheduled for Wednesday morning.
- Biathlon: Sweden won gold in the women’s 4x6 km biathlon relay at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team took the silver medal and Germany picked up the bronze. The Canadian team ranked tenth in the event.
- Freestyle skiing: Max Moffatt of Caledon, Ont., placed ninth in men’s freeski slopestyle with 70.40 points against some stiff competition. Alexander Hall of the United States won gold with 90.01 in his first run. Hall called it the best slopestyle run of his career. In his first run, the 23-year-old Moffatt ended a rail slide too early, leading to a score of 47.18. Then in the second run he was a little tighter in his technical elements for 65.31.
Off the field
- IOC says Richardson and Valieva doping cases not similar: The doping case of American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed the Tokyo Olympics due to a one-month ban, is different from that of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday. “Every single case is very different. She (Richardson) tested positive on June 19 (2021), quite a way ahead of the Tokyo Games,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to the pandemic, started on July 23.
- China’s digital currency makes muted Olympic debut: China’s aim to make an Olympic splash with its digital currency, thwarted by a COVID 19-induced decision to exclude foreign spectators, has been taken up instead by a captive audience of locals unable to use their usual digital payment apps. Only three forms of payment are available at Olympic venues: China’s yuan currency, its digital version known as e-CNY, and Visa, whose cards are not widely used in China.
The day in pictures
Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
All dates and times (ET)
What to watch later today, Feb. 16
- Ice hockey: Women’s bronze medal game, Finland vs. Switzerland, 🥇 6:30 a.m. ET
- Short track: Women’s 1500m quarterfinal 6:30 a.m. ET
- Curling: Women round robin, Canada vs China 7:05 a.m. ET
- Short track: men’s 5000m relay 🥇 7:32 a.m. ET
- Curling: Men’s round robin, Canada vs Great Britain 8:05 p.m. ET
- Ice hockey: women’s gold medal game, Canada vs U.S. 🥇 11:10 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 17
- Alpine skiing, women’s alpine combined 🥇 1 a.m. ET
- Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs Denmark 1:05 a.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing, women’s ski cross, finals 🥇 2:10 a.m. ET
- Figure skating, women’s singles, free program 🥇 5 a.m. ET
- Curling, men, semifinal 7:05 a.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing, women’s halfpipe, final 🥇 8:30 p.m. ET
- Ice hockey, men, semifinal 11:10 p.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?
Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 16
Latest Olympic medal count
Hong Kong’s COVID-19 outbreak is embarrassing Beijing in the middle of the Olympics: With the number of COVID-19 infections continuing to rise in Hong Kong, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the local government to “prioritize its task to control” the outbreak and “mobilize all resources to do so.” Officials blamed for mishandling outbreaks in other parts of the country have lost their jobs, and Mr. Xi’s comments were seen by many as a rebuke of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and her administration, whose failure to get cases under control is frustrating Beijing and distracting from the successes of the Winter Olympics, The Globe’s James Griffiths reports.
Canada’s Rachel Homan in ‘deepest black hole’ after curling loss at Beijing Olympics: Ottawa’s Rachel Homan says she’s struggling with her loss in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. Homan and partner John Morris lost to Italy 8-7 in extra ends on Feb. 7, ending the Canadians’ hopes of making the Olympic playoffs. She has avoided social media since then, admitting in a tweet on Wednesday morning that she was having a hard time with the loss.
Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games: After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada’s Olympic team.
