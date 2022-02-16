Canada's Melodie Daoust skates with the puck during the women's semifinal match against Switzerland on Feb. 14. Canada's women's team takes on the U.S. for gold on Wednesday night.GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Ice hockey: Starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Canadian men’s hockey team takes on Sweden in the quarter-finals. And, the much-anticipated women’s hockey gold-medal game between Canada and the United States is scheduled for 11:10 p.m. ET Wednesday. This will be the sixth time, out of seven opportunities, that Canada and the U.S. have met in the women’s gold-medal game. Meanwhile, Finland and Switzerland battle it out for bronze in women’s hockey starting at 6:05 a.m. ET. Elsewhere, the U.S. men’s hockey team suffered a surprise 3-2 loss to Slovakia in a shootout on Wednesday. The win sets Slovakia up for a chance for its first medal in the sport. In other men’s quarterfinal play, Finland beat Switzerland 5-1 Wednesday to advance to the next round.

IOC says Richardson and Valieva doping cases not similar: The doping case of American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed the Tokyo Olympics due to a one-month ban, is different from that of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday. “Every single case is very different. She (Richardson) tested positive on June 19 (2021), quite a way ahead of the Tokyo Games,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to the pandemic, started on July 23.

The doping case of American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed the Tokyo Olympics due to a one-month ban, is different from that of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday. “Every single case is very different. She (Richardson) tested positive on June 19 (2021), quite a way ahead of the Tokyo Games,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to the pandemic, started on July 23. China’s digital currency makes muted Olympic debut: China’s aim to make an Olympic splash with its digital currency, thwarted by a COVID 19-induced decision to exclude foreign spectators, has been taken up instead by a captive audience of locals unable to use their usual digital payment apps. Only three forms of payment are available at Olympic venues: China’s yuan currency, its digital version known as e-CNY, and Visa, whose cards are not widely used in China.

Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes, left, and Jennifer Jones, right, high five after a win against the United States in curling at the Beijing Winter Olympics. It was their third straight win.Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press 1 of 16

Canada's Jennifer Jones curls the stone during the women's round robin session game against the USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP 2 of 16

Team Canada against Team USA in women's curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada defeated the U.S. for their third straight win.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 3 of 16

Ding Yuhuan of China, Emily Dickson of Canada and Anastasiya Merkushyna of Ukraine in action during during the women's biathlon 4x6 relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. Canada would place tenth out of twenty teams.ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters 4 of 16

Canada's Megan Bankes during the women's biathlon 4x6 relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. Canada would place tenth out of twenty teams.KIM HONG-JI/Reuters 5 of 16

Canada's Megan Bankes and France's Anais Chevalier react on the ground after their relay in the biathlon women's 4x6km Relay event at the Beijing Winter Olympics.JEWEL SAMAD/AFP 6 of 16

Canada's Max Moffatt competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Moffat placed ninth.Gregory Bull/The Associated Press 7 of 16

Max Moffatt of Canada performs a trick during the men's freestyle freeski slopestyle final on Day 12 of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Moffat placed ninth.Lars Baron/Getty Images AsiaPac 8 of 16

Katherine Stewart-Jones of Team Canada competes during the women's cross-country team sprint classic semifinals on Day 12 of the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.Clive Rose/Getty Images AsiaPac 9 of 16

Canada's Justin Kripps, Benjamin Coakwell, Ryan Sommer and Cam Stones during the 4-man Bobsleigh training heats at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing, China.Julian Finney/Getty Images AsiaPac 10 of 16

Cynthia Appiah of Canada slides during the 2-woman Bobsleigh training heats at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Julian Finney/Getty Images AsiaPac 11 of 16

Canada's Erik Read during the men's finals slalom run 2 at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Read finished in 24th place.Tom Pennington/Getty Images AsiaPac 12 of 16

Erik Read of Canada reacts after his run in the men's finals slalom run 2 at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Read finished in 24th place.JORGE SILVA/Reuters 13 of 16

Canada's Melissa Lotholz takes part in the 2-woman bobsleigh training at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing Winter Olympics.DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP 14 of 16

Iivo Niskanen of Finland and Antoine Cyr of Canada race in the men's team sprint classic semi-finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 15 of 16

Strauss Mann, goalie for the United States, reacts to the second goal scored by Marek Hrivik of Slovakia. Slovakia stunned the U.S. in a shootout, knocking the Americans out of the hockey tournament.BRUCE BENNETT/Reuters 16 of 16

Hong Kong’s COVID-19 outbreak is embarrassing Beijing in the middle of the Olympics: With the number of COVID-19 infections continuing to rise in Hong Kong, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the local government to “prioritize its task to control” the outbreak and “mobilize all resources to do so.” Officials blamed for mishandling outbreaks in other parts of the country have lost their jobs, and Mr. Xi’s comments were seen by many as a rebuke of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and her administration, whose failure to get cases under control is frustrating Beijing and distracting from the successes of the Winter Olympics, The Globe’s James Griffiths reports.

A woman wearing a face mask and a face shield lines up among people at a makeshift testing site for COVID-19 following the outbreak in Hong Kong on Feb. 11, 2022.JOYCE ZHOU/Reuters

Canada’s Rachel Homan in ‘deepest black hole’ after curling loss at Beijing Olympics: Ottawa’s Rachel Homan says she’s struggling with her loss in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. Homan and partner John Morris lost to Italy 8-7 in extra ends on Feb. 7, ending the Canadians’ hopes of making the Olympic playoffs. She has avoided social media since then, admitting in a tweet on Wednesday morning that she was having a hard time with the loss.

Canada's John Morris and Canada's Rachel Homan curl the stone during the mixed doubles round robin session 13 game on Feb. 7, 2022.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP

Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games: After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada’s Olympic team.

Canada's Jane Channell slides during the women's skeleton run at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 11, 2022.The Associated Press

