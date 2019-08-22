Amazon fires: What’s happening, the climate context and how you can help

Open this photo in gallery Smoke billows from a fire in the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, in Brazil's Amazonas state, on Aug. 17. Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

A record-setting wave of wildfires has been burning through the largest rainforest on Earth. Brazil’s President, who says his country lacks the resources to fight them, is under mounting international pressure for government policies that have opened up the region to development. And for countries such as Canada, where climate change threatens to bring more intense wildfires in the future, the Amazon’s fate offers a grim vision of the feedback loops that could make the problem even worse. Here’s what you need to know.





The fires so far

The view from space

So far this year, the number wildfires in the Amazon has surged 83 per cent over the same period last year, according to Brazil’s space research agency, INPE. As of Aug. 20, the government agency had registered 72,843 fires, and more than 9,500 have been spotted by satellites since last Thursday alone. Images from NASA have shown large swaths of burning land in southern Amazonas state and northern Rondonia state.

Open this photo in gallery An image from NASA's Aqua satellite, taken on Aug. 11, shows several fires burning in the Brazilian states of Amazonas, top centre and left; Para, top right; Mato Grosso, bottom right; and Rondonia, bottom middle. NASA Earth Observatory/LAUREN DAUPHIN/AFP/Getty Images



AMAZON RAINFOREST FIRES Fires active in preceding 24 hours, as of Aug. 22 BRAZIL 0 1,000 KM 0 500 Amazon biome KM GUYANA SURINAME VENEZUELA FRENCH GUIANA ECUADOR COLOMBIA PERU BRAZIL BOLIVIA MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NASA; AMAZON GEO-REFERENCED SOCIO-ENVIRONMENTAL INFORMATION NETWORK AMAZON RAINFOREST FIRES Fires active in preceding 24 hours, as of Aug. 22 BRAZIL 0 1,000 KM 0 500 KM GUYANA Amazon biome SURINAME VENEZUELA FRENCH GUIANA ECUADOR COLOMBIA PERU BRAZIL BOLIVIA MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NASA; AMAZON GEO-REFERENCED SOCIO-ENVIRONMENTAL INFORMATION NETWORK AMAZON RAINFOREST FIRES Fires active in preceding 24 hours, as of Aug. 22 0 750 KM GUYANA Amazon biome SURINAME VENEZUELA Pacific Ocean FRENCH GUIANA ECUADOR COLOMBIA PERU BRAZIL U.S. BRAZIL BOLIVIA ARGENTINA MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NASA; AMAZON GEO-REFERENCED SOCIO-ENVIRONMENTAL INFORMATION NETWORK

The view from the ground

Reuters journalists spent seven days driving the same 30-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Amazonian highway from Humaita toward Labrea, watching a fire eat its way through the jungle. On Wednesday of last week, the raging fire was just a few metres off the road, the yellow flames engulfing trees and lighting up the sky. By the weekend the fire had receded into the distance but cast an orange glow several storeys high. Gabriel Albuquerque, a pilot in Rondonia state’s capital city of Porto Velho, said that in four years of flying his small plane it has never been this bad. “It is the first time that I’ve ever seen it like this,” he said, as he prepared to go up.

Open this photo in gallery Smoke billows from a fire near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, on Aug. 21. Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

The view from Sao Paulo

Southeast of the wildfire area lies Sao Paulo, a city of 12 million – the most populous in the Western hemisphere. On Monday, the city was plunged into darkness in the middle of the day, which meteorologists attributed to the wildfire smoke and a redirected cold front that brought the smoke there and trapped it in clouds above the city.





Bolsonaro’s response

Open this photo in gallery Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Adriano Machado/Reuters

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has faced public condemnation for his handling of the situation in the Amazon, where his government has dismantled decades-old environmental protections to encourage agriculture and mining. In a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday, he lashed out at environmentalist NGOs, suggesting without evidence that they set fires in the Amazon to damage his administration’s image after he cut their funding. He walked those remarks back Thursday, denying that he had directly blamed the NGOs. He also said the government would investigate the fires but said it lacked the resources to fight them effectively.





Open this photo in gallery Smoke rises from a fire near Porto Velho, Rondonia state. Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters





The climate context

Attributing specific extreme-weather events to climate change is an imprecise science. Wildfires are a natural occurrence in every forest ecosystem, and on Brazil’s agricultural land, many large agribusinesses manage forests through setting small controlled fires. Seasonal burns can fluctuate dramatically from one year to the next, and since the INPE only began keeping records on Amazon wildfires in 2013, its declaration that the fires have set a record high isn’t drawing on a deep pool of directly comparable data.

But climate scientists overwhelmingly agree that, as human-generated greenhouse-gas emissions warm the planet, wildfires will become more common and more devastating and will start earlier in the season. These are patterns Canadians have already observed in recent waves of drought and fire in Western Canada and in this summer’s unprecedented blazes in the Arctic.

In the Amazon, as in the Arctic, accelerating wildfires are part of a destructive feedback loop. The rainforest is one of the planet’s largest natural carbon sinks, absorbing about a quarter of the annual C02 output of fossil-fuel use. When it burns, that CO2 gets released back into the atmosphere, causing global temperatures to rise even further. Even if the forests were to grow back just as they were, it might not help much: A recent international study found the Amazon’s estimated capacity to absorb C02 is less than previously thought, because older research models didn’t account for the land’s phosphorus-deficient soil.





The Brazilian political context

Open this photo in gallery Rio de Janeiro, May 26: Bolsonaro supporters pose for a selfie during a demonstration to shore up the ultraconservative government as it faces growing opposition. Carl DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images

Mr. Bolsonaro, a right-wing populist and environmental skeptic, has had a fraught relationship with the Brazilian agencies that monitor and seek to protect the Amazon. In early August, the head of INPE, Ricardo Galvao, quit his job over a dispute with Mr. Bolsonaro about deforestation data: Preliminary findings for July showed deforestation more than tripling over the same period a year ago, but Mr. Bolsonaro dismissed that as a lie. The rising deforestation also drew condemnation from international donors to the Amazon Fund, a Brazilian-run agency created in 2008 to invest in reforestation efforts. Germany and Norway withdrew millions of dollars committed to the fund, accusing Brazil of reneging on agreements to protect the forest.

The Amazon Fund was part of a decade-long push by Brazil to keep deforestation under control. From 2004 to 2014, it successfully brought deforestation down by 82 per cent. But scientists warned that the forest was in a precarious state, and critics accused the fund of being mainly a reward for gains already made, not an incentive to improve the forest further. Meanwhile, a rising global market for soybeans gave farmers more incentives to clear land for cultivation, and Brazil’s government corruption scandals of the past few years led Mr. Bolsonaro’s predecessor, Michel Temer, to appeal to rural voters to support him in exchange for eased restrictions on natural-resource extraction.

In 2017, Globe and Mail journalist Stephanie Nolen journeyed through a 2,000-kilometre stretch of Brazil’s Highway BR-163 to see the toll of deforestation firsthand. She found a region polarized between landowners and Indigenous people – and their competing visions of how to live with the Amazon:

Almost everyone I met on our journey talked about the price they were being asked to pay – to protect the forest, or to develop it. The ranchers and the farmers asked why the cost of stored carbon and recycled rain should come out of their pockets. The Munduruku [Indigenous people] wonder why their survival must be bartered for a growing economy that will fund Brazil’s pensions and universities. Should Western consumers bear some of the price, too, by paying more for sustainable rainforest products, for wooden decks or soy-based pet food or steak? Everything – wood, soy, cattle – raised on farms compliant with the Forest Code costs more, because because it comes from a reduced area of productive land on property that's mostly forest. And auditing those supply chains costs money, too.





How you can help

As noted above, reforestation in the Amazon isn’t a panacea for climate change, but it’s not a bad idea either. A study released this summer in the journal Science found that tree-planting on a massive global scale would be one of the most effective ways to mitigate the effects of climate change, and that even with existing urban and farm land, there’s room for another 900 billion hectares of tree canopy on Earth. Several charities offer Canadians a way to invest in Amazon forests, including One Tree Planted and the Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign.





