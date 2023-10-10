As events unfold with lightning speed in Israel and the Palestinian territories, The Globe will be covering it live, with two of our most experienced foreign correspondents speaking to officials and sources, and one of our staff photographers capturing the indelible images of a region at war.

This is our team on the ground.

Mark MacKinnon

Mark MacKinnon, The Globe’s senior international correspondent, has been covering international affairs and Canada’s role in the world since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States and the subsequent war in Afghanistan. Since that moment, he has covered elections and wars, revolutions and refugee crises, in all corners of the world.

Mark has been covering Russia and Ukraine since 2002 – when he was first sent abroad to serve as The Globe and Mail’s Moscow bureau chief – and has also been internationally recognized for his coverage of the war in Syria, the rise of the so-called Islamic State and the refugee crisis that followed. His 2016 story The Graffiti Kids, which followed the lives of the teenagers who inadvertently started the Syrian war, was named Story of the Year by the London-based Foreign Press Association.

Mark has also been posted to the Middle East and China for The Globe and Mail. He covered the initial arrival of Canadian troops in Afghanistan in 2002, the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. He also reported on the 2013 transition of power in China from Hu Jintao to Xi Jinping.

One of Canada’s most decorated foreign correspondents, Mark has won the National Newspaper Award seven times – including for reporting on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Syrian refugee crisis and the Iraq war – and is nominated for an eighth award in 2023 for his ongoing coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I started out wanting to witness history,” he says. “Now I strive to make sure others don’t look away.”

Goran Tomasevic

Award-winning Serbian photographer Goran Tomasevic joined The Globe and Mail as a staff photographer in 2022 after spending three decades with Reuters, covering the world’s biggest stories. His work has been recognized with many prestigious international awards, including a Pulitzer Prize and first prize from World Press Photo.

He has photographed Syrian prison camps, Congolese civilians fleeing a proxy war, and Afghan educators under Taliban rule.

Here, he describes the motivation for his work, which has taken him from the Balkans and the Middle East to Africa and Latin America: “Today, when words are too often used to conceal the truth, photography stands on the side of reality. In this modern world of conflict, confrontation and concern for the future of our planet, photography’s role is more important than ever. A photo speaks the truth.”

Geoffrey York

Geoffrey York is a foreign correspondent and Africa bureau chief at The Globe and Mail, one of the longest-serving foreign correspondents in Canada, and one of The Globe’s longest-serving journalists. After a 13-year career in bureaus and beats in Canada, he has worked in foreign bureaus since 1994, beginning in Moscow, then in Beijing and then in Johannesburg.

He has won awards for his investigative reporting and for his coverage of Indigenous issues in Canada and abroad. Geoffrey covered the Oka crisis in 1990 as one of the few journalists who remained inside the siege during its final weeks. He has covered wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Chechnya, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and elsewhere.

He has written or co-written three books: The Dispossessed (about Indigenous issues in Canada); People of the Pines (about the Oka crisis); and The High Price of Health (about medical politics in Canada). Two of his books were national bestsellers in Canada.

“After almost three decades as a foreign correspondent, I have an understanding and respect for the complexity of issues in Africa, Asia, Europe and the former Soviet Union,” he says. “Those issues can sometimes be perplexing, but my commitment is to explaining the world in clear and coherent stories that show the humanity of people everywhere.”