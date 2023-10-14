Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 13, 2023, after the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning to over a million in northern Gaza and Gaza City to seek refuge in the south ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion.Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press

Canadians stuck in the Gaza Strip may be able to leave through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Saturday, government officials said Friday, as Israel launched its first raids into the Palestinian territory ahead of an expected ground invasion.

At a press briefing in Ottawa, federal officials stressed that plans for foreign nationals to leave Gaza were not yet confirmed. And they warned that exiting the territory will be logistically difficult, because communications are unreliable and there will be little advance notice if the border opens.

“This is a very volatile, very dangerous situation. It is a very dangerous border crossing point,” said Alexandre Lévêque, an assistant deputy minister who oversees Middle Eastern issues at Global Affairs Canada. He added that there are “no hard guarantees about this.”

Those who would be allowed to leave Gaza include Canadians, permanent residents of Canada and their families. The officials also said plans for Canadians wanting to leave the West Bank, another Palestinian enclave where fears of violence are rising, will be finalized in the next few days.

– Marieke Walsh and Steven Chase

A Palestinian doctor from Gaza, who is spreading a message of peace and dialogue as the Middle East again erupts into war, received an honorary degree and a standing ovation this week.

“We all share this humanity,” Izzeldin Abuelaish told a crowd of gowned graduates at Toronto Metropolitan University on Thursday.

In a commencement address, he urged the young adults gathered to build a better world by rising above conflict and division.

“The world in which we live is endemic with violence, with injustice, with fear and hatred,” he told the crowd. “To endure this world, we need truth.”

Now a Canadian citizen, Dr. Abuelaish grew up in the Jabalia refugee camp before earning a medical degree and working around the world as a celebrated doctor. He is currently a faculty member at the University of Toronto’s health department.

But he is mostly known for his forbearance and for speaking out about how he saw three of his daughters die in Gaza during a 2009 clash between Israel and Hamas.

– Colin Freeze

