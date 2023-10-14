Skip to main content
Hundreds were killed and thousands injured after militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. In response, Israel has launched thousands of air strikes in Gaza, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a “full siege.”

Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 people and carried out 150 abductions in southern Israel. In Gaza, the small enclave of 2.3 million sealed off by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007, at least 2,200 people have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have warned of a pending humanitarian crisis in Gaza after an Israeli evacuation order, which provided 24 hours for the complete exodus of about 1.1 million people (half of the Gaza Strip’s population) south. Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine and fuel to the area while bombardment has levelled swaths of its cities.

Here’s what that looks like in maps.

Israel-Hamas war - Oct. 14

The UN said early Friday that the Israeli military is warning 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate the northern part of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours. Israeli air strikes continue to target Gaza.

Israel-Hamas war

As of Oct. 14

Rocket strikes by Hamas

Israeli air strikes

Military base

Clashes

Closed bordercrossings

3

WEST

BANK

Tel Aviv

4

Jerusalem

5

DEAD

INJURED

Israel

Gaza

1,300

2,200

3,400

8,700

Israel Defense Forces estimate

1,500 Hamas killed in Israel

Closed

military

zone

Mediterranean

Sea

Ashkelon

Israeli-ordered

evacuation zone

Zikim

2

Evacuation routes

Sderot

Wadi Gaza

Kfar Aza

1

Nahal Oz

Refugee

camps

Shokeda

Be’eri

Rahat

Re’im

ISRAEL

Kisufim

Ofakim

GAZA

STRIP

Magen

Sufa

EGYPT

8 KM

1

Wadi Gaza: Israeli deadline extended to 4 p.m. local time for civilians to move south of river.

2

Gaza: Israel denies reports bodies of some hostages recovered.

Ali Qadhi, leader of Oct. 7 attacks, and Murad Abu Murad, Hamas aerial forces chief, killed in air strikes.

3

Lebanon: Israeli Defense Forces claim drone strike kills number of militants trying to cross into Israel.

4

West Bank: 54 Palestinians killed and 1,100 injured in six days.

5

Israel: Israeli Defense Forces report 265 soldiers killed in Hamas cross-border raid. 120 hostages held in Gaza.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC

NEWS; OPENSTREETMAP; REUTERS

Population density in the West Bank

Gaza’s 2.3 million people live on about 365 square kilometres, an area of land about same size as Gatineau Park in Ottawa.

LEBANON

WEST

BANK

Jerusalem

GAZA

STRIP

ISRAEL

EGYPT

JORDAN

50 KM

Population density

Low

Dense

Ashkelon

Closed

military

zone

Military base

Zikim

Border crossing

ISRAEL

Sderot

GAZA STRIP

Gaza City

Nahal Oz

Israeli-ordered

evacuation zone

Be’eri

Wadi

Gaza

Refugee

camps

Re’im

Kisufim

Khan Younis

Sufa

Rafah

North

EGYPT

5 KM

Young population

Per cent, 2020 estimates for age brackets

0 to 14

15 to 24

25 and older

22%

Gaza Strip

West Bank

Israel

25%

50%

MURAT YÜKSELIR AND JOHN SOPINSKI / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: OPENSTREETMAPS; GRAPHIC NEWS; european commission; United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs; REUTERS

Hamas’s rocket range

Hamas’s long-range M-302 rockets can reach up to 150 km away.

Range of Hamas’s rockets

Palestinian militants in Gaza have acquired long-range missiles that reach beyond Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, putting as many as five million of Israel’s eight million citizens at risk

LEBANON

GOLAN

HEIGHTS

Haifa

ISRAEL

WEST

BANK

Tel Aviv

JORDAN

Jerusalem

Ashdod

GAZA

STRIP

Hebron

Gaza

City

1

Be’er-Sheva

2

EGYPT

Qassam

15km

1

Grad

20km

2

50 KM

MURAT YÜkselir and john sopinski / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, Sources: graphic news; Israel Missile Defense Association; GLoBAl Security; Wire agencies

