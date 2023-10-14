Hundreds were killed and thousands injured after militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. In response, Israel has launched thousands of air strikes in Gaza, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a “full siege.”
Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 people and carried out 150 abductions in southern Israel. In Gaza, the small enclave of 2.3 million sealed off by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007, at least 2,200 people have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have warned of a pending humanitarian crisis in Gaza after an Israeli evacuation order, which provided 24 hours for the complete exodus of about 1.1 million people (half of the Gaza Strip’s population) south. Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine and fuel to the area while bombardment has levelled swaths of its cities.
Here’s what that looks like in maps.
Israel-Hamas war - Oct. 14
The UN said early Friday that the Israeli military is warning 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate the northern part of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours. Israeli air strikes continue to target Gaza.
Israel-Hamas war
As of Oct. 14
Rocket strikes by Hamas
Israeli air strikes
Military base
Clashes
Closed bordercrossings
3
WEST
BANK
Tel Aviv
4
Jerusalem
5
DEAD
INJURED
Israel
Gaza
1,300
2,200
3,400
8,700
Israel Defense Forces estimate
1,500 Hamas killed in Israel
Closed
military
zone
Mediterranean
Sea
Ashkelon
Israeli-ordered
evacuation zone
Zikim
2
Evacuation routes
Sderot
Wadi Gaza
Kfar Aza
1
Nahal Oz
Refugee
camps
Shokeda
Be’eri
Rahat
Re’im
ISRAEL
Kisufim
Ofakim
GAZA
STRIP
Magen
Sufa
EGYPT
8 KM
1
Wadi Gaza: Israeli deadline extended to 4 p.m. local time for civilians to move south of river.
2
Gaza: Israel denies reports bodies of some hostages recovered.
Ali Qadhi, leader of Oct. 7 attacks, and Murad Abu Murad, Hamas aerial forces chief, killed in air strikes.
3
Lebanon: Israeli Defense Forces claim drone strike kills number of militants trying to cross into Israel.
4
West Bank: 54 Palestinians killed and 1,100 injured in six days.
5
Israel: Israeli Defense Forces report 265 soldiers killed in Hamas cross-border raid. 120 hostages held in Gaza.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC
NEWS; OPENSTREETMAP; REUTERS
Population density in the West Bank
Gaza’s 2.3 million people live on about 365 square kilometres, an area of land about same size as Gatineau Park in Ottawa.
LEBANON
WEST
BANK
Jerusalem
GAZA
STRIP
ISRAEL
EGYPT
JORDAN
50 KM
Population density
Low
Dense
Ashkelon
Closed
military
zone
Military base
Zikim
Border crossing
ISRAEL
Sderot
GAZA STRIP
Gaza City
Nahal Oz
Israeli-ordered
evacuation zone
Be’eri
Wadi
Gaza
Refugee
camps
Re’im
Kisufim
Khan Younis
Sufa
Rafah
North
EGYPT
5 KM
Young population
Per cent, 2020 estimates for age brackets
0 to 14
15 to 24
25 and older
22%
Gaza Strip
West Bank
Israel
25%
50%
MURAT YÜKSELIR AND JOHN SOPINSKI / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: OPENSTREETMAPS; GRAPHIC NEWS; european commission; United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs; REUTERS
Hamas’s rocket range
Hamas’s long-range M-302 rockets can reach up to 150 km away.
Range of Hamas’s rockets
Palestinian militants in Gaza have acquired long-range missiles that reach beyond Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, putting as many as five million of Israel’s eight million citizens at risk
LEBANON
GOLAN
HEIGHTS
Haifa
ISRAEL
WEST
BANK
Tel Aviv
JORDAN
Jerusalem
Ashdod
GAZA
STRIP
Hebron
Gaza
City
1
Be’er-Sheva
2
EGYPT
Qassam
15km
1
Grad
20km
2
50 KM
MURAT YÜkselir and john sopinski / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, Sources: graphic news; Israel Missile Defense Association; GLoBAl Security; Wire agencies
