Hundreds were killed and thousands injured after militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. In response, Israel has launched thousands of air strikes in Gaza, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a “full siege.”

Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 people and carried out 150 abductions in southern Israel. In Gaza, the small enclave of 2.3 million sealed off by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007, at least 2,200 people have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have warned of a pending humanitarian crisis in Gaza after an Israeli evacuation order, which provided 24 hours for the complete exodus of about 1.1 million people (half of the Gaza Strip’s population) south. Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine and fuel to the area while bombardment has levelled swaths of its cities.

Here’s what that looks like in maps.

Israel-Hamas war - Oct. 14

The UN said early Friday that the Israeli military is warning 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate the northern part of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours. Israeli air strikes continue to target Gaza.

Israel-Hamas war As of Oct. 14 Rocket strikes by Hamas Israeli air strikes Military base Clashes Closed bordercrossings 3 WEST BANK Tel Aviv 4 Jerusalem 5 DEAD INJURED Israel Gaza 1,300 2,200 3,400 8,700 Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,500 Hamas killed in Israel Closed military zone Mediterranean Sea Ashkelon Israeli-ordered evacuation zone Zikim 2 Evacuation routes Sderot Wadi Gaza Kfar Aza 1 Nahal Oz Refugee camps Shokeda Be'eri Rahat Re'im ISRAEL Kisufim Ofakim GAZA STRIP Magen Sufa EGYPT 8 KM 1 Wadi Gaza: Israeli deadline extended to 4 p.m. local time for civilians to move south of river. 2 Gaza: Israel denies reports bodies of some hostages recovered. Ali Qadhi, leader of Oct. 7 attacks, and Murad Abu Murad, Hamas aerial forces chief, killed in air strikes. 3 Lebanon: Israeli Defense Forces claim drone strike kills number of militants trying to cross into Israel. 4 West Bank: 54 Palestinians killed and 1,100 injured in six days. 5 Israel: Israeli Defense Forces report 265 soldiers killed in Hamas cross-border raid. 120 hostages held in Gaza. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS; OPENSTREETMAP; REUTERS

Population density in the West Bank

Gaza’s 2.3 million people live on about 365 square kilometres, an area of land about same size as Gatineau Park in Ottawa.

LEBANON WEST BANK Jerusalem GAZA STRIP ISRAEL EGYPT JORDAN 50 KM Population density Low Dense Ashkelon Closed military zone Military base Zikim Border crossing ISRAEL Sderot GAZA STRIP Gaza City Nahal Oz Israeli-ordered evacuation zone Be'eri Wadi Gaza Refugee camps Re'im Kisufim Khan Younis Sufa Rafah North EGYPT 5 KM Young population Per cent, 2020 estimates for age brackets 0 to 14 15 to 24 25 and older 22% Gaza Strip West Bank Israel 25% 50% MURAT YÜKSELIR AND JOHN SOPINSKI / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: OPENSTREETMAPS; GRAPHIC NEWS; european commission; United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs; REUTERS

Hamas’s rocket range

Hamas’s long-range M-302 rockets can reach up to 150 km away.