Palestinians walk amid piles of rubbish littering a street in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 23

An Israeli soldier ushers people to a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod.GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 23

Family of Naor Hassisim, a victim of the Kibbutz Kfar Aza attack by Hamas last week, is comforted during his funeral in Ashdod, Israel.GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 23

A man sits in a house destroyed by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 4 of 23

Israeli soldiers stand near to a tank near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel.LISI NIESNER/Reuters 5 of 23

Smoke billows after an Israeli air strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 23

A Palestinian carries a water canister in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press 7 of 23

Humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip is parked in Arish, Egypt.Omar Aziz/The Associated Press 8 of 23

A woman takes a photograph of images of Israeli hostages, taken by the Hamas last week, outside the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 23

Israeli soldiers walk past images of Israeli hostages, taken by Hamas last week, outside the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 23

Palestinian citizens inspect damage from Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 11 of 23

A military boat patrols Haifa Port as U.S. nationals and their immediate family members leave Israel in Haifa, Israel.SHIR TOREM/Reuters 12 of 23

A woman holds placard demanding a 'prisoner deal' outside the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 23

Piles of rubbish littering a street in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 23

A Palestinian child injured during Israeli air strikes arrives at a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 23

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks from a plane as he arrives in Tel Aviv.Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press 16 of 23

A woman carries her luggage before boarding a ship for U.S. nationals in Haifa, Israel.SHIR TOREM/Reuters 17 of 23

Palestinian citizens inspect their home destroyed during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 18 of 23

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and his cabinet pray for the victims killed in the war, at a cabinet meeting in the city of Ramallah.POOL/Reuters 19 of 23

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.Leo Correa/The Associated Press 20 of 23

A man walks by a home destroyed during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 21 of 23

Palestinians, some with foreign passports hoping to cross into Egypt and others waiting for aid wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 23

UN-flagged fuel trucks move towards the border crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 23 of 23

Israel-Hamas war day 10 The brutal conflict in the Middle East has entered its tenth day. Israeli bombardments intensified in Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion as hopes for a brief ceasefire were dashed. More than one million people – almost half the total population of Gaza - have been displaced within the enclave, the United Nations said. Gaza has had no electricity, pushing vital services, including health, water, sanitation and worsening food insecurity. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives since Hamas launched an incursion on Oct. 7. Ceasefire plans stall as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to Israel for crisis talks

8 a.m. ET

Oil prices steady above $90 as investors assess Israel-Hamas war

Brent oil futures steadied above $90 a barrel on Monday after topping that level on Friday, as investors waited to see if the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates further.

Brent futures were down 4 cents, or 0.04 per cent, at $90.85 a barrel at 11:20 a.m. GMT (7:20 a.m. ET). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 12 cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $87.81 a barrel.

The war between Hamas and Israel poses one of the most significant geopolitical risks to oil markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, analysts say.

– Reuters

7:52 a.m. ET

The conflict in the Middle East has galvanized Canadians into action with financial and material donations as calls grow for safe passage of aid and essential supplies into Gaza.

The United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of Greater Toronto said it raised more than $50-million in five days, a response that spokesperson Steve McDonald said reflected the horror of the situation and the close connection that the Toronto Jewish community has to Israel.

“If you look at so many different metrics, whether it’s Hebrew literacy in our community, whether it’s travel to Israel, family connections to Israel, we are one of the most deeply connected Jewish communities in North America to Israel,” he said.

Islamic Relief Canada, the country’s largest Muslim charity, launched a campaign over the weekend joining the calls for a humanitarian corridor in Gaza to deliver essential supplies as the situation on the ground grows more dire.

The Canadian arm of the organization has received more than $2.7-million in donations to its Palestine Emergency Appeal and is preparing to distribute medical supplies to hospitals and food to displaced families when able, chief executive Usama Khan said.

– Andrea Woo

7:41 a.m. ET

Desperate crowds wait to escape at closed Rafah crossing

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians, some with foreign passports hoping to cross into Egypt and others waiting for aid wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza strip, on October 16, 2023.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images

Crowds of Palestinian dual nationals waited anxiously at the still-closed Rafah crossing on Monday, sitting on their suitcases or crouching on the floor, comforting crying infants and trying to entertain bored children.

For many, the despair over the impasse was turning to outrage.

“They are supposed to be a developed country, talking about human rights all the time,” Shurouq Alkhazendar, a 34-year-old whose two children are American citizens, said of the United States.

“If you want to do one of the basic things that you are talking about you should protect your citizens first, not leave them all alone suffering and being humiliated in front of the crossing.”

Rafah, Gaza’s only connection to Egypt, was shut down nearly a week ago because of Israeli airstrikes. While people wait to leave on the Gaza side, aid supplies are stalled inside Egypt. Mediators are pressing for a cease-fire.

– The Associated Press

7:32 a.m. ET

Israel says 199 hostages are being held in Gaza

The Israeli military says Hamas and other Palestinian militants are holding 199 hostages in Gaza — higher than previous estimates.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a military spokesman, said Monday that the families have been notified. He did not specify whether that number includes foreigners, or say who is holding them.

– The Associated Press

7:30 a.m. ET

Blinken returns to Israel after tour of Arab states

Open this photo in gallery: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel for crisis talks, after a tour of Arab nations, at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv on October 16, 2023.JACQUELYN MARTIN/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has returned to Israel for the second time in less than a week to consult with senior Israeli officials about discussions he had with Arab leaders over Israel’s war with Hamas.

Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday after a six-nation tour of Arab states during which he heard the concerns of Arab leaders about an impending Israeli ground invasion of Gaza causing a humanitarian catastrophe for Palestinians and possibly igniting a broader regional conflict.

His talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his national security team come as the White House is weighing a potential trip to Israel by President Joe Biden as early as this week. Blinken will also meet separately with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and opposition leader Yair Lapid.

– The Associated Press

7:09 a.m. ET

Gaza’s crowded hospitals near breaking point

Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water.

Hospitals in Gaza warn they are on the verge of collapse, with emergency generators that power machines like ventilators and incubators down to about one day of fuel and supplies of medicine almost exhausted.

Hospitals are expected to run out of generator fuel in the next 24 hours, endangering the lives of thousands of patients, according to the U.N. Gaza’s sole power plant shut down for lack of fuel after Israel completely sealed off the 40-kilometer long territory following the Hamas attack.

The World Health Organization said hospitals are “overflowing” as people seek safety. “We are concerned about disease outbreaks due to mass displacement and poor water and sanitation,” it said. Four hospitals in northern Gaza are no longer functioning and 21 have received Israeli orders to evacuate. Doctors have refused, saying it would mean death for critically ill patients and newborns on ventilators.

The WHO said water shortages caused by Israel’s decision to cut off water supplies, combined with a lack of fuel for pumps and desalination stations, put thousands of hospital patients at risk.

– The Associated Press

5:59 a.m. ET

UN aid chief to travel to Middle East to assist in Gaza aid negotiations

United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Monday he would be travelling to the Middle East to support negotiations on getting aid into the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Griffiths said his office was in “deep discussions” with Israel, Egypt and other actors.

“I shall be going myself tomorrow to the region to try to help in the negotiations, to try to bear witness and to express solidarity with the extraordinary courage of the many thousands of aid workers who have stayed the course and who are still there helping the people in Gaza and in the West Bank,” he said in a statement.

The fate of aid deliveries and limited evacuations through the only entry to Gaza not controlled by Israel remains in doubt after Egyptian sources said a temporary truce was struck but Israel and Hamas said no deal was in place.

– Reuters

5:35 a.m. ET

Hopes for a brief ceasefire in southern Gaza to allow foreign passport holders to leave the besieged Palestinian enclave and aid to be brought in were dashed on Monday, with Israeli bombardments intensifying ahead of an expected ground invasion.

Residents of Hamas-ruled Gaza said the overnight strikes were the heaviest yet in nine days of conflict. Many houses were flattened and the death toll rose inexorably, they said.

Diplomatic efforts have been underway to get aid into the enclave, which has endured unrelenting Israeli bombing since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants that killed 1,300 people - the bloodiest single day in the state’s 75-year history.

Israel has imposed a full blockade and is preparing a ground invasion to enter Gaza and destroy Hamas, which has continued to fire rockets at Israel since its brief cross-border assault. Israeli troops and tanks are already massed on the border.

Authorities in Gaza said at least 2,750 people had so far been killed by the Israeli strikes, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded. A further 1,000 people were missing and believed to be under rubble.

As the humanitarian crisis deepened, with food, fuel and water running short, hundreds of tons of aid from several countries have been held up in Egypt pending a deal for its safe delivery to Gaza and the evacuation of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah border crossing.

Earlier on Monday, Egyptian security sources had told Reuters that an agreement had been reached to open the crossing to allow aid into the enclave.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement: “There is currently no truce and humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for getting foreigners out.”

Hamas official Izzat El Reshiq told Reuters that there was “no truth” to the reports about the opening of the crossing with Egypt or a temporary ceasefire.

Egypt has said the crossing remained open from the Egyptian side in recent days, but was rendered inoperable due to Israeli bombardments on the Palestinian side.

The situation remained unclear at the Rafah crossing, the only one not controlled by Israel. Reuters journalists said a small crowd of people had gathered there waiting to enter Egypt.

– Reuters

2:09 a.m. ET

Israel moves to evacute villages abutting Lebanon border

Israel has activated a plan to evacuate residents of 28 villages within 2 km of the Lebanese border, the military said on Monday following hostilities with Hezbollah in parallel to the spiralling war in Gaza.

One of the villages, Shtula, came under a Hezbollah missile attack on Sunday. Israeli media said a civilian was killed.

– Reuters

OCT 15 8:50 p.m. ET

The U.S. government is scrambling in a bid to prevent Israel’s war with Hamas from expanding into a regional conflict, and vowing to help mitigate the escalating humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Israel for another round of meetings on Monday following a frantic tour around the Middle East in which he sat down with seven Arab leaders. His aim was to seek help ensuring Israel’s enemies, including Iran, Syria and Lebanon-based Hezbollah, do not get involved in the war.

“What I’ve heard from virtually every partner was a determination, a shared view, that we have to do everything possible to make sure this doesn’t spread to other places,” Mr. Blinken told reporters in Cairo.

Israel is girding for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip this week, aimed at destroying Hamas for its deadly rampage through southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israel has been hitting the enclave with air strikes, reducing city blocks to rubble, and blockading food, fuel, water and electricity. Gaza’s 2.3 million people can’t leave.

Iran-backed Hezbollah on Sunday fired missiles at Israeli army barracks and attacked a village in the country’s north, while Israel responded with artillery fire. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Hezbollah would cause “a huge earthquake” if Israel does not pull back from Gaza.

Such moves have raised fears of a second front opening up in the war, which both the U.S. and Israel are hoping to avoid.

– Adrian Morrow