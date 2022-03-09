People evacuate as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Romanivka, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters

Ukraine attempted once more to evacuate citizens from its shattered cities on Wednesday, while continuing to plead for NATO to close its skies to Russian air strikes.

Ten humanitarian corridors were supposed to open at 9 a.m. local time, five of them to allow for women and children to leave the war-battered suburbs of Irpin, Hostomel, Bucha, Borzel and Borodyanka, all northwest of Kyiv, and travel to the relative safety of the centre of the Ukrainian capital.

Separate corridors were due to see civilians able to leave the frontline cities of Mariupol, Sumy, Enerhodar, Izyum and Volnovakha, all of which are in Eastern Ukraine.

“I appeal to the Russian Federation: You have undertaken official public commitments to cease fire from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. We have had negative experiences when the commitments that were undertaken did not work,” Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, referring to previous evacuation efforts that collapsed when Russian forces continued to fire in the direction of fleeing civilians.

Heavy fighting continued in other parts of the country on Wednesday, and Kyiv awoke to the sound of multiple loud explosions.

Separately, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, warned that the International Atomic Energy Agency had lost contact with the monitoring systems at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, which is north of Kyiv and under Russian military control. “At the moment no one understands what is happening in Chernobyl and what is threatening the region. An extremely dangerous situation,” he wrote on Twitter.

One evacuation that did take place on Tuesday saw 5,000 people escape Sumy in private cars. Dmitry Zhyvytsky, the head of the Sumy administration, said Wednesday that the evacuation of residents south to the city of Poltava was ongoing.

“The negotiating team worked all night and the corridor from Sumy to Poltava was extended today, March 9, 2022, from 9:00 to 21:00,” he wrote on his Telegram channel. “You can leave by your own transport. In addition, at about 2:00 p.m. we will load up pregnant women, women with children, the elderly and people with disabilities!”

Sumy, which is 330 kilometres east of Kyiv, has been under assault since the first hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops across the border on Feb. 24. It’s unknown how many people have been killed in two weeks of fighting over the city of 250,000, though at least 22 civilians, including three children, died in a Monday airstrike.

The British Ministry of Defence, in an update posted Wednesday on its official Twitter account, said “fighting northwest of Kyiv remains ongoing with Russian forces failing to make any significant breakthroughs.” It added the cities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol, in Eastern Ukraine, as well as Chernihiv, close to the Belarusian border in the north, remain encircled by Russian forces and are being heavily shelled.

The British assessment said that Ukrainian air defences “appear to have enjoyed considerable success” against Russia’s air force, “probably preventing them from achieving any degree of control of the air.”

Ukraine’s military says it has inflicted heavy losses on the invading army, but that it needs protection from Russia’s much larger air force, as well as cruise missile attacks.

The United States on Tuesday rejected a surprise offer from Poland to transfer all its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets – which Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly – to the U.S. air base in Rammstein, Germany, so they could be transferred from there to Ukraine.

“We do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. He added that warplanes flying from a U.S. airbase “into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance.”

Former Ukrainian defence minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk told The Globe on Wednesday that he hoped the U.S. would reconsider the offer from Poland.

“We need more air defence capabilities, and these jets are perfect for intercepting the other planes in the air and even some missiles. So, of course, this would be a great addition to our air defence capabilities,” he said. “All this humanitarian crisis is partly caused by daily bombing and nightly bombing of Ukrainian cities – which we could address and that would be a huge part of our war effort.”

Russia on Wednesday claimed that its invasion of Ukraine had prevented a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-controlled breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, which only Moscow views as independent from Ukraine. During multiple visits by The Globe to the Donbas frontline in the days before the war, there was regular outgoing artillery fire from the separatist-controlled regions, and no evident Ukrainian preparations for a counterattack.

The West has responded to Mr. Putin’s assault on Ukraine with unprecedented sanctions, including a U.S. ban on the import of Russian oil, the closure of European and North American skies to Russian air carriers, and the withdrawal of Visa, Mastercard and American Express from the Russian market.

Tuesday’s announcement by McDonalds that it was closing its 850 restaurants across Russia was particularly symbolic – the opening of the first McDonalds in central Moscow in 1990 was seen as marking the beginning of the end of the Cold War. Starbucks, Heineken, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and other big Western brands have also announced they are leaving Russia.

Russia’s currency, the ruble, has lost more than 40 per cent of its value against the U.S. dollar since the start of the year. Its main stock market, the Moscow Exchange, has remained closed since Feb. 25. By comparison, the New York Stock Exchange closed for four days after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington, D.C.

Thursday could see the highest-level diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine since the war began, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expected to meet in the Turkish city of Antalya along with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

