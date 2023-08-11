Skip to main content

Hardcover Fiction: Aug. 12, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99111
2The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95313
3Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00415
4Out of NowhereSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$38.00- 1
5ObsessedJames Patterson; James O. BornLittle Brown & Company$38.0054
6Light BringerPierce BrownDel Ray$39.9522
7The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.9966
8Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95823
9PalazzoDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9976
10Cross DownJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisLittle Brown & Company$38.0099

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Aug. 12, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.953
3Paper TrailsRoy MacGregorRandom House Canada$38.00-
4Beyond the StoryBTS; Myeongseok Kang; Anton HurFlatiron Books$60.004
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
6I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.999
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.996
8PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.995
9Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.998
10SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.007

Paperback Fiction: Aug. 12, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.001
2Total ControlDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.992
3Tom LakeAnn PatchettHarper$25.99-
4The High NotesDanielle SteelDell$12.994
5The Bone HackerKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$24.99-
6The Perfect AssassinJames Patterson; Brian SittsGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
7Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.993
8It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.998
9It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.999
10The CollectorDaniel SilvaHarper$24.995

Canadian Fiction: Aug. 12, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.001
2The AccidentLinwood BarclayAnchor Canada$19.95-
3Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.952
4The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.953
5I Only Read MurderIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarperCollins Canada$24.994
6Recipe for a Good LifeLesley CreweVagrant Press$24.956
7The Drowning WomanRobyn HardingGrand Central Publishing$24.995
8A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.997
9The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.999
10Falling Back in Love with Being HumanKai Cheng ThomPenguin Canada$23.00-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Aug. 12, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2Paper TrailsRoy MacGregorRandom House Canada$38.00-
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
4PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.994
5Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.995
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
7What I Wish I SaidJaime Watt; Andre Pratte; Michael Cooke; Breen WilkinsonOptimum Publishing$26.957
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.953
912 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.008
10Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$32.959

Juvenile: Aug. 12, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Dawn of the Light Dragon: a Branches Book (Dragon Masters #24)Tracey West; Matt LoveridgeScholastic$7.99-
2Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.992
3Karen's Haircut: a Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)Ann M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.995
4The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.99-
5We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.997
6The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.994
7A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.999
8A Super Scary Narwhalloween (a Narwhal and Jelly Book #8)Clanton, BenTundra Books$16.9910
9The Bad Guys in Let the Games Begin! (the Bad Guys #17)Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.996
10It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.998

Self-Improvement: Aug. 12, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.996
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.997
8Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.998
9How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$25.99-
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Mystery: Aug. 12, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.00
2Total ControlDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.99
3The Bone HackerKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$24.99
4The Perfect AssassinJames Patterson; Brian SittsGrand Central Publishing$12.99
5Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.99
6The CollectorDaniel SilvaHarper$24.99
7No Plan BLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.99
8Zero DaysRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.99
9The AccidentLinwood BarclayAnchor Canada$19.95
10VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99

