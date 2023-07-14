Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 15, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.9947
2Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00211
3The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.9539
4PalazzoDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9912
5The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.9972
6Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95619
7Cross DownJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisLittle Brown & Company$38.0055
8The Frugal Wizard's Handbook for Surviving Medieval EnglandBrandon SandersonTor Books$39.99-1
9Before the Coffee Gets ColdToshikazu KawaguchiHanover Square Press$24.99-1
10The Serpent and the Wings of NightCarissa BroadbentNasyra Publishing$37.39102

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 15, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Beyond the StoryBTS; Myeongseok Kang; Anton HurFlatiron Books$60.00-
2Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: the Art of the MovieRamin Zahed; Sony PicturesAbrams$50.004
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
4PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.993
5The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.958
6Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.996
7The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
8SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
9Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-
1012 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.00-

Paperback Fiction: July 15, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.991
2No Plan BLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.992
3Zero DaysRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.995
4Love, TheoreticallyAli HazelwoodBerkley$23.004
5The Five-Star WeekendElin HilderbrandLittle Brown & Company$24.993
6IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99-
7Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.958
8Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamVintage$12.99-
9The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.956
10YellowfaceR. F. KuangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.9910

Canadian Fiction: July 15, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.952
2The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.951
3A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.995
4The Drowning WomanRobyn HardingGrand Central Publishing$24.994
5I Only Read MurderIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarperCollins Canada$24.993
6The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.99-
7The MaidNita ProsePenguin Canada$12.99-
8Someday I'll Find YouC. C. HumphreysDoubleday Canada$25.006
9Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.998
10Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaSeal Books$12.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 15, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.992
3Wayi Wah! Indigenous PedagogiesJo ChronaPortage & Main Press$32.00-
4Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.994
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
8How to Work with (Almost) AnyoneMichael Bungay StanierPage Two Books$21.95-
9Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.008
10OutsiderBrett PopplewellHarperCollins Canada$25.99-

Juvenile: July 15, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Bad Guys in Let the Games Begin! Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.993
2Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.991
3Karen's Haircut: a Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)Ann M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.99-
4A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.992
5If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.505
6The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.9910
7Second Grade Jumbo Workbook: Scholastic Early Learners (Jumbo Workbook)ScholasticCartwheel Books$16.99-
8First Grade Jumbo Workbook: Scholastic Early Learners (Jumbo Workbook)ScholasticCartwheel Books$16.99-
9Kindergarten Grade Jumbo Workbook: Scholastic Early Learners (Jumbo Workbook)ScholasticCartwheel Books$16.99-
10Pre-K Grade Jumbo Workbook: Scholastic Early Learners (Jumbo Workbook)ScholasticCartwheel Books$16.99-

Self-Improvement: July 15, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.004
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.993
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.996
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-
8Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.997
9We've Got ThisRitu BhasinRandom House Canada$32.95-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$25.998

Biography: July 15, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Beyond the StoryBTS; Myeongseok Kang; Anton HurFlatiron Books$60.00
2PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.99
3The House of KennedyJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$12.99
4SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.00
5The Art ThiefMichael FinkelKnopf Canada$36.00
6I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99
7My Friend Anne FrankHannah Pick-Goslar; Dina KraftLittle Brown & Company$37.00
8The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.00
9Crying in H MartMichelle ZaunerVintage$23.00
10Born a CrimeTrevor NoahAnchor Canada$22.00

