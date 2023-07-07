Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 8, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1PalazzoDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
2Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00110
3The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.9528
4Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.9956
5Cross DownJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisLittle Brown & Company$38.0034
6Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95618
7The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.99-1
8IdentityNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$40.0046
9Tress of the Emerald SeaBrandon SandersonTor Books$39.99-1
10The Serpent and the Wings of NightCarissa BroadbentNasyra Publishing$37.39-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 8, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.00-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.992
4Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: the Art of the MovieRamin Zahed; Sony PicturesAbrams$50.00-
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.957
6Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.993
7The Art ThiefMichael FinkelKnopf Canada$36.00-
8The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.954
9I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.998
101964Paul McCartney; Jill LeporeLiveright Publishing$99.00-

Paperback Fiction: July 8, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.99-
2No Plan BLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.99-
3The Five-Star WeekendElin HilderbrandLittle Brown & Company$24.992
4Love, TheoreticallyAli HazelwoodBerkley$23.003
5Zero DaysRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.991
6The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.954
7Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.95-
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.958
9HomecomingKate MortonSimon & Schuster$26.996
10YellowfaceR. F. KuangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99-

Canadian Fiction: July 8, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.952
3I Only Read MurderIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
4The Drowning WomanRobyn HardingGrand Central Publishing$24.993
5A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.99-
6Someday I'll Find YouC. C. HumphreysDoubleday Canada$25.004
7The Lie Maker IntlLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.995
8Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.997
9Everything She FearedRick MofinaMIRA$24.996
10Have You Seen HerCatherine McKenzieSimon & Schuster$22.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 8, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.993
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
4Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.992
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
6Ultra-Processed PeopleChris van TullekenKnopf Canada$36.006
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010
8Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.00-
9True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.95-
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.958

Juvenile: July 8, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.992
2A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
3The Bad Guys in Let the Games Begin! Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.99-
4Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.991
5If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.50-
6Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's HaircutAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.99-
7From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the StarRick Riordan; Mark OshiroDisney-Hyperion$26.998
8The One and Only RubyKatherine ApplegateHarperCollins$24.99-
9Sweet Valley Twins: Teacher's PetFrancine Pascal; Claudia Aguirre; Nicole AndelfingerPenguin Random House$18.99-
10The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.99-

Self-Improvement: July 8, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.996
4The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
6The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.995
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$25.99-
9The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.99-
10Ultra-Processed PeopleChris van TullekenKnopf Canada$36.00-

Mystery: July 8, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.99
2No Plan BLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.99
3Zero DaysRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.99
4The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.95
5YellowfaceR. F. KuangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
6The 6:20 ManDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$23.99
7I Only Read MurderIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarperCollins Canada$24.99
8VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
9Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$27.00
10The Quiet TenantClémence MichallonKnopf$25.00

