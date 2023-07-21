Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 22, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.9918
2ObsessedJames Patterson; James O. BornLittle Brown & Company$38.00-1
3Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00212
4The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95310
5PalazzoDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9943
6Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95620
7All the Demons Are HereJake TapperLittle Brown & Company$37.00-1
8The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.9953
9Cross DownJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisLittle Brown & Company$38.0076
10Must Love FlowersDebbie MacomberBallantine Books$37.99-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 22, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Beyond the StoryBTS; Myeongseok Kang; Anton HurFlatiron Books$60.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.957
4PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.994
5The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.955
6Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: the Art of the MovieRamin Zahed; Sony PicturesAbrams$50.002
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.999
8SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.008
9The Art ThiefMichael FinkelKnopf Canada$36.00-
10Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.996

Paperback Fiction: July 22, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.991
2No Plan BLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.992
3Zero DaysRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.993
4Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.957
5It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
6IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.996
7VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
8It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
9Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamVintage$12.998
10The Five-Star WeekendElin HilderbrandLittle Brown & Company$24.995

Canadian Fiction: July 22, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.952
3A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.993
4I Only Read MurderIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarperCollins Canada$24.995
5The Drowning WomanRobyn HardingGrand Central Publishing$24.994
6The MaidNita ProsePenguin Canada$12.997
7Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.999
8Someday I'll Find YouC. C. HumphreysDoubleday Canada$25.008
9The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.996
10Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaSeal Books$12.9910

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 22, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
3PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.992
4Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.994
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.006
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
7Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.009
8Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
9OutsiderBrett PopplewellHarperCollins Canada$25.9910
10Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$32.95-

Juvenile: July 22, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Bad Guys in Let the Games Begin! Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.991
2Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.992
3Karen's Haircut: a Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)Ann M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.993
4A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
5The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.996
6We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.99-
7If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.505
8It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.99-
9The GiverLois LowryClarion Books$12.50-
10A Super Scary Narwhalloween (a Narwhal and Jelly Book #8)Clanton, BenTundra Books$16.99-

Self-Improvement: July 22, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.995
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.997
8Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.998
9The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.99-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$25.9910

Romance/Erotica: July 22, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
4It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
5Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00
6Love, TheoreticallyAli HazelwoodBerkley$23.00
7Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99
8The Last Sinner (Canada)Lisa JacksonKensington Publishing$23.95
9Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
10Unfortunately YoursTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

