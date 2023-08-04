Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Aug. 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99110
2Light BringerPierce BrownDel Ray$39.95-1
3The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95212
4Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00314
5ObsessedJames Patterson; James O. BornLittle Brown & Company$38.0043
6The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.9995
7PalazzoDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9975
8Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95822
9Cross DownJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisLittle Brown & Company$38.00108
10The Little Village of Book LoversNina GeorgeBallantine Books$37.99-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Aug. 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
3The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.955
4Beyond the StoryBTS; Myeongseok Kang; Anton HurFlatiron Books$60.001
5PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.996
6Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.997
7SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.009
8Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.998
9I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99-
108 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.99-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Aug. 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.00-
2Total ControlDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
3Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.993
4The High NotesDanielle SteelDell$12.99-
5The CollectorDaniel SilvaHarper$24.992
6The SpiderLars KeplerMcClelland & Stewart$24.95-
7No Plan BLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.994
8It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.997
9It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
10Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamVintage$12.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Aug. 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.00-
2Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.951
3The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.952
4I Only Read MurderIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarperCollins Canada$24.995
5The Drowning WomanRobyn HardingGrand Central Publishing$24.994
6Recipe for a Good LifeLesley CreweVagrant Press$24.953
7A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.996
8Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.998
9The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.99-
10The MaidNita ProsePenguin Canada$12.997

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Aug. 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
321 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
4PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.993
5Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.994
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
7What I Wish I SaidJaime Watt; Andre Pratte; Michael Cooke; Breen WilkinsonOptimum Publishing$26.95-
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
9Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$32.95-
10Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Aug. 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Final GambitJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$15.99-
2Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.991
3One of Us Is BackKaren M. McManusDelacorte Press$26.99-
4The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.993
5Karen's Haircut: a Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)Ann M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.994
6The Bad Guys in Let the Games Begin! Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.992
7We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.996
8It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.995
9A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.997
10A Super Scary Narwhalloween (a Narwhal and Jelly Book #8)Clanton, BenTundra Books$16.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Aug. 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.996
6The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.995
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.998
8Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.997
9The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.9910
10Four Thousand WeeksOliver BurkemanPenguin Canada$22.00-

(Return to top)


Cooking: Aug. 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Baking YesteryearB. Dylan HollisAlpha$42.00
2Magnolia Table, Volume 3Joanna GainesWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$50.00
3Knife DropNick DiGiovanni; Gordon RamsayAlpha$47.00
4Bernardin Complete Book of Home PreservingJudi Kingry; Lauren Devine; Sarah PageRobert Rose$29.95
5Mandy's Gourmet SaladsMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
6Half Baked Harvest Every DayTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
7RecipeTin Eats DinnerNagi MaehashiCountryman Press$47.00
8Annie's the CookbookAnnie'sHarvest$24.50
9PlantYouCarleigh Bodrug; Will BulsiewiczHachette GO$38.00
10Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles