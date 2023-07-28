Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: July 29, 2023
Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 29, 2023
Paperback Fiction: July 29, 2023
Canadian Fiction: July 29, 2023
Canadian Non-Fiction: July 29, 2023
Juvenile: July 29, 2023
Self-Improvement: July 29, 2023
Historical Fiction: July 29, 2023
Previous Bestsellers Lists
- Bestsellers for the week of July 22: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Romance/Erotica
- Bestsellers for the week of July 15: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Biography
- Bestsellers for the week of July 8: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Mystery
- Bestsellers for the week of July 1: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Cooking