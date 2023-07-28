Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: July 29, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.9919
2The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95411
3Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00313
4ObsessedJames Patterson; James O. BornLittle Brown & Company$38.0022
5Immortal LongingsChloe GongSAGA Press$38.99-1
6Crook ManifestoColson WhiteheadBond Street Books$36.00-1
7PalazzoDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9954
8Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95621
9The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.9984
10Cross DownJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisLittle Brown & Company$38.0097

Hardcover Non-Fiction: July 29, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Beyond the StoryBTS; Myeongseok Kang; Anton HurFlatiron Books$60.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: the Art of the MovieRamin Zahed; Sony PicturesAbrams$50.006
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
5The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.955
6PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.994
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.997
8Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.9910
9SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.008
10Easy MoneyBen McKenzie; Jacob SilvermanAbrams$35.00-

Paperback Fiction: July 29, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Soul of Ash and BloodJennifer L. ArmentroutBlue Box Press$24.92-
2The CollectorDaniel SilvaHarper$24.99-
3Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.991
4No Plan BLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.992
5Zero DaysRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.993
6It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
7It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.998
8Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamVintage$12.999
9VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.997
10Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.954

Canadian Fiction: July 29, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.952
3Recipe for a Good LifeLesley CreweVagrant Press$24.95-
4The Drowning WomanRobyn HardingGrand Central Publishing$24.995
5I Only Read MurderIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarperCollins Canada$24.994
6A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.993
7The MaidNita ProsePenguin Canada$12.996
8Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.997
9Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaSeal Books$12.9910
10The Summer GirlElle KennedySaint Martin's Griffin$24.00-

Canadian Non-Fiction: July 29, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
3PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.993
4Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.994
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
7Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99-
8No Bootstraps When You're BarefootWes HallRandom House Canada$34.00-
9DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.95-
10Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.008

Juvenile: July 29, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.992
2The Bad Guys in Let the Games Begin! Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.991
3The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.995
4Karen's Haircut: a Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)Ann M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.993
5It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.998
6We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.996
7A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
8If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.507
9Good Girl, Bad BloodHolly JacksonEmber$14.99-
10Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.99-

Self-Improvement: July 29, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.994
6The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.997
8Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.998
9How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$25.9910
10The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.999

Historical Fiction: July 29, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisher List Price
1The HousekeepersAlex HayGraydon House Books$25.99
2Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99
3The Paris AgentKelly RimmerGallery Books$25.99
4The Paris DaughterKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.99
5Counting Lost StarsKim van AlkemadeWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
6Someday I'll Find YouC. C. HumphreysDoubleday Canada$25.00
7The War PianistMandy RobothamAvon Books$24.99
8Lady Tan's Circle of WomenLisa SeeScribner$26.99
9CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$23.99
10Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)Hernan DiazRiverhead Books$23.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

