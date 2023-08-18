Skip to main content

Hardcover Fiction: Aug. 19, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99112
2HappinessDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
3The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95214
4Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00316
5Out of NowhereSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$38.0042
6ObsessedJames Patterson; James O. BornLittle Brown & Company$38.0055
7Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95823
8The Heaven and Earth Grocery StoreJames McBrideRiverhead Books$37.99-1
9The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.9977
10The Carnivale of CuriositiesAmiee GibbsGrand Central Publishing$37.00-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Aug. 19, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Map to Your SoulJennifer FreedRodale Books$35.00-
2The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.952
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
5Beyond the StoryBTS; Myeongseok Kang; Anton HurFlatiron Books$60.004
6SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.0010
7PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.998
8The Art ThiefMichael FinkelKnopf Canada$36.00-
9I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.996
10The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-

Paperback Fiction: Aug. 19, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.99-
2Tom LakeAnn PatchettHarper$25.993
3Total ControlDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.992
4Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.001
5Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95-
6The Bone HackerKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$24.995
7Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.997
8The High NotesDanielle SteelDell$12.994
9IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99-
10It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.999

Canadian Fiction: Aug. 19, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.001
2Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.953
3The AccidentLinwood BarclayAnchor Canada$19.952
4The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.954
5Recipe for a Good LifeLesley CreweVagrant Press$24.956
6I Only Read MurderIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarperCollins Canada$24.995
7Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.99-
8A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.998
9The Drowning WomanRobyn HardingGrand Central Publishing$24.997
10The MaidNita ProsePenguin Canada$12.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Aug. 19, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
3PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.994
4When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
5Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.995
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.009
7Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
8Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$32.9510
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.958
10Paper TrailsRoy MacGregorRandom House Canada$38.002

Juvenile: Aug. 19, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.992
2Karen's Haircut: a Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)Ann M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.993
3We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.995
4The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.994
5Dear ZooRod CampbellLittle Simon$10.99-
6The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.996
7A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.997
8It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.9910
9A Super Scary Narwhalloween (a Narwhal and Jelly Book #8)Ben ClantonTundra Books$16.998
10The Bad Guys in Let the Games Begin! (the Bad Guys #17)Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.999

Self-Improvement: Aug. 19, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2Spirit TalkerShawn LeonardHay House$23.99-
3A Map to Your SoulJennifer FreedRodale Books$35.00-
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.995
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
7OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
8Fertility RulesLeslie SchrockSimon & Schuster$25.99-
9Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.997
10The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003

Biography: Aug. 19, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1American PrometheusKai Bird; Martin J. SherwinVintage$34.00
2Beyond the StoryBTS; Myeongseok Kang; Anton HurFlatiron Books$60.00
3SparePrince Harry; The Duke of Sussex; The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.00
4PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.99
5The House of KennedyJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$12.99
6The Art ThiefMichael FinkelKnopf Canada$36.00
7I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99
8My Friend Anne FrankHannah Pick-Goslar; Dina KraftLittle Brown & Company$37.00
9Diana, William, and HarryJames Patterson; Chris MooneyGrand Central Publishing$24.99
10The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.00

