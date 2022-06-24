Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: June 25, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99131
2The Hotel NantucketElin HilderbrandLittle Brown$24.99-1
3Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9523
4Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.0037
5Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9543
6Local Gone MissingFiona BartonPenguin Canada$22.95-1
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99--
8Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.9556
9Meant to BeEmily GriffinDoubleday Canada$35.9563
10Love and Other WordsChristina LaurenGallery Books$22.95-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 25, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Revealing RevelationAmir Tsarfati; Rick YohnHarvest House Publishers$22.43-
2Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.994
31972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.998
4Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.002
5Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.959
6The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.995
7I'd Like to Play Alone, PleaseTom SeguraGrand Central Publishing$37.00-
8We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.996
9The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.507
10The End of the World Is Just the BeginningPeter ZeihanHarper Business$43.50-

Paperback Fiction: June 25, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
4November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.994
5NeverKen FollettPenguin Books$27.006
6Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.007
7Deadly CrossJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$12.995
8The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$12.999
9ComplicationsDanielle SteelDell$11.998
10Regretting YouColleen HooverMontlake Romance$20.95-

Canadian Fiction: June 25, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.993
2Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
3Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.992
4Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.994
5The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$23.995
6Bloomsbury GirlsNatalie JennerSt. Martin's Press$23.997
7A Rip Through TimeKelley ArmstrongMinotaur Books$23.998
8BreathlessAmy McCullochViking$22.95-
9The Embroidered BookKate HeartfieldHarper Voyager$24.996
10The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: June 25, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
11972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.994
2The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.992
3We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.993
4Rehearsals for LivingRobyn Maynard; Leanne Betasamosake SimpsonKnopf Canada$32.00-
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.957
6What WE LostTawfiq S. RangwalaOptimum Publishing International$26.951
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
822 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.956
9Becoming the OneSheleana AiyanaChronicle Books$39.95-
10UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$29.95-

Juvenile: June 25, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.993
2Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.994
3Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.992
4It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.997
5Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
6We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.999
7A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
8Heartstopper: Volume ThreeAlice OsemanGraphix$19.996
9I Love Dad with the Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$11.99-
10Bloom of the Flower Dragon: a Branches BookTracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic$7.9910

Self-Improvement: June 25, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
2Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.952
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.435
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.997
7How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.998
8Radical Candor: Fully Revised and Updated EditionKim ScottSt. Martin's Press$36.50-
9Becoming the OneSheleana AiyanaChronicle Books$39.95-
10The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.956

Romance/Erotica: June 25, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
2Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
3November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
4Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00
5Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95
6The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central$12.99
7Love and Other WordsChristina LaurenGallery Books$22.99
8The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00
9My Killer VacationTessa BaileyIndy Pub$17.44
10All Your PerfectsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99

