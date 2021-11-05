Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Nov. 6, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.9913
2The Judge's ListJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.0022
3The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.0033
4Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte Press$38.99-1
5The Night She DisappearedLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9978
6The WishNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$35.0063
7The Lighthouse WitchesC. J. CookeHarperCollins$24.9993
8Cloud Cuckoo LandAnthony DoerrScribner$39.9985
9It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9944
10The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.95102

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Nov. 6, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.99-
2Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.00-
3The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.991
4Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.994
5Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.992
6Going ThereKatie CouricLittle Brown$38.00-
7The Forever DogRodney Habib; Karen Shaw BeckerCollins$24.996
8RenegadesBarack Obama; Bruce SpringsteenCrown$65.00-
9My Best MistakeTerry O'ReillyCollins$32.99-
10The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.008

Paperback Fiction: Nov. 6, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1DuneFrank HerbertAce$14.993
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
3Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.006
4Cold Cold HeartTami HoagDutton$16.004
5Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.997
6The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-
7A Line to KillAnthony HorowitzHarperCollins Canada$24.995
8The Hidden ChildLouise FeinWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.99-
9The Law of InnocenceMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
10Tom Clancy Shadow of the DragonMarc CameronBerkley$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: Nov. 6, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.991
2The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.002
3The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.953
4Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.995
5The Vinyl Cafe CelebratesStuart McLeanViking$34.004
6The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.996
7The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-
8Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.957
9The Holiday SwapMaggie KnoxViking$19.959
10Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.9910

Canadian Non-Fiction: Nov. 6, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.99-
2Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.00-
3Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.992
4Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.991
5The Forever DogRodney Habib; Karen Shaw BeckerCollins$24.993
6My Best MistakeTerry O'ReillyCollins$32.99-
7Over the BoardsHayley WickenheiserViking$29.955
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.954
9My Stories, My Times, Volume 2Jean Chretien; Sheila Fischman; Donald WinklerRandom House Canada$34.95-
10UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$29.956

Juvenile: Nov. 6, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.99-
2Advent Calendar Book CollectionUsborneUsborne Publishing$34.95-
3The Christmas PigJ.K. Rowling; Jim FieldScholastic$29.991
4Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: MinaLima EditionJ.K. RowlingBloomsbury Children's Books$55.99-
5Daughter of the DeepRick RiordanHyperion Books for Children$24.99-
6InvestiGators: Ants in Our P. A. N. T. S.John Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$13.502
7Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!Sherri Duskey Rinker; A. G. FordChronicle Books LLC$24.994
8Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.993
9Dr Seuss's the Sounds of GrinchmasDr. SeussRandom House Book for Young Readers$24.996
10Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.995

Self-Improvement: Nov. 6, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
2The High 5 HabitMel RobbinsHay House$33.991
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
4The Book of HopeJane Goodall; Douglas AbramsCeladon Books$38.005
5How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.998
6Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.997
7The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
8PlandemicMikki WillisSkyhorse Publishing$35.99-
9Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.60-
10World War CSanjay Gupta; Kristin LobergSimon & Schuster$34.9910

Mystery Fiction: Nov. 6, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.99
2The Judge's ListGrisham, JohnDoubleday$39.00
3Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte Press$38.99
4The Night She DisappearedLisa JewellAtria Books$24.99
5Over My Dead BodyJeffrey ArcherHarperCollins$34.99
6The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.99
7Billy SummersStephen KingScribner$39.99
8SilverviewJohn le CarréViking$34.95
9Cold Cold HeartTami HoagDutton$16.00
10Tom Clancy Shadow of the DragonMarc CameronBerkley$12.99

