The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Oct. 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.9912
2The Judge's ListJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.00-1
3The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.0022
4It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9973
5Over My Dead Body (William Warwick Novels)Jeffrey ArcherHarperCollins$34.99-1
6The WishNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$35.0092
7The Night She DisappearedLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9957
8Cloud Cuckoo LandAnthony DoerrScribner$39.9934
9The Lighthouse WitchesC. J. CookeHarperCollins$24.9982
10The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.95--

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Oct. 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.992
2Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.993
3The Dawn of EverythingDavid Graeber; David WengrowSignal$39.95-
4Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.994
5TasteStanley TucciGallery Books$37.005
6The Forever DogRodney Habib; Karen Shaw BeckerCollins$24.991
7PerilBob Woodward; Robert Costa Simon & Schuster$39.996
8The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.009
9The First 21Nikki SixxHachette Books$38.00-
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.958

Paperback Fiction: Oct. 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2Attack on Titan 34Hajime IsayamaKodansha America$14.99-
3DuneFrank HerbertAce$14.997
4Cold Cold HeartTami HoagDutton$16.003
5A Line to KillAnthony HorowitzHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
6Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.004
7Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
8Walk the WireDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.996
9VerityColleen HooverIndependently Published$18.699
10The 19th ChristmasJames Patterson and Maxine PaetroGrand Central$22.992

Canadian Fiction: Oct. 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.991
2The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.002
3The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.958
4The Vinyl Cafe CelebratesStuart McLeanViking$34.003
5Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.994
6The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.995
7Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.957
8DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.996
9The Holiday SwapMaggie KnoxViking$19.959
10Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Oct. 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.992
2Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.993
3The Forever DogRodney Habib; Karen Shaw BeckerCollins$24.991
421 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
5Over the BoardsHayley WickenheiserViking$29.954
6UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$29.956
7The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.00-
8The Fight for HistoryTim CookPenguin Canada$25.00-
9Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.00-
10The Whisper on the Night WindAdam ShoaltsAllen Lane$32.958

Juvenile: Oct. 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Christmas PigJ.K. Rowling; Jim FieldScholastic$29.991
2InvestiGators: Ants in Our P. A. N. T. S.John Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$13.507
3Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.992
4Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!Sherri Duskey Rinker; A. G. FordChronicle Books LLC$24.995
5Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.994
6Dr Seuss's the Sounds of GrinchmasDr. SeussRandom House Book for Young Readers$24.99-
7Hunting by StarsCherie DimalinePenguin Teen$16.99-
8Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon)ScholasticScholastic$19.999
9They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.998
10The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the SpookyJory John; Pete OswaldHarperFestival$13.506

Self-Improvement: Oct. 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The High 5 HabitMel RobbinsHay House$33.991
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.992
5The Book of HopeJane Goodall; Douglas AbramsCeladon Books$38.00-
6The Daily LawsRobert GreeneViking$37.004
7Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.9910
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.997
9The Everyday Hero ManifestoRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$32.998
10World War CSanjay Gupta; Kristin LobergSimon & Schuster$34.996

Cooking: Oct. 30, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Pioneer Woman Cooks--Super Easy!Ree DrummondWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$36.99
2TogetherJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$42.00
3Well SeasonedMary BergAppetite by Random House$32.00
4Joshua Weissman: an Unapologetic CookbookJoshua WeissmanAlpha$39.00
5Lidia's a Pot, a Pan, and a BowlLidia Matticchio Bastianich; Tanya Bastianich ManualiAppetite by Random House$36.00
6That Sounds So GoodCarla Lalli MusicClarkson Potter$47.00
7Rise and RunShalane Flanagan; Elyse KopeckyRodale Books$35.00
8Baking with DorieDorie Greenspan; Mark WeinbergHoughton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing$50.00
9Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
10Cravings: All TogetherChrissy Teigen; Adeena SussmanClarkson Potter$39.99

