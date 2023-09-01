Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99114
2HappinessDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9933
3Lion and LambJames Patterson; Duane SwierczynskiLittle Brown & Company$38.0022
4The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95416
5Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00518
6Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95625
7After That NightKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow & Company$39.50--
8The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.99-8
9Out of NowhereSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$38.0084
10ObsessedJames Patterson; James O. BornLittle Brown & Company$38.0097

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.953
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3GamblerBilly WaltersAvid Reader Press$45.00-
4No Bootstraps When You're BarefootWes HallRandom House Canada$34.00-
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
6Beyond the StoryBTS; Myeongseok Kang; Anton HurFlatiron Books$60.009
7The Art ThiefMichael FinkelKnopf Canada$36.00-
8I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.998
9PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.9910
10SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.006

Paperback Fiction: Sept. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.991
2Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.002
3Tom LakeAnn PatchettHarper$25.993
4King of PrideAna HuangBloom Books$26.99-
5Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.994
6Total ControlDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.995
7IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.996
8DreamlandNicholas SparksAnchor Canada$23.009
9A Little LifeHanya YanagiharaAnchor$24.00-
10Next in Line (William Warwick Novels)Jeffrey ArcherHarperCollins$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: Sept. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.001
2Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.952
3The AccidentLinwood BarclayAnchor Canada$19.953
4I Only Read MurderIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarperCollins Canada$24.995
5The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.954
6The Drowning WomanRobyn HardingGrand Central Publishing$24.999
7Recipe for a Good LifeLesley CreweVagrant Press$24.956
8A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.997
9The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.99-
10Have You Seen HerCatherine McKenzieSimon & Schuster$22.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2No Bootstraps When You're BarefootWes HallRandom House Canada$34.00-
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
4Someone You KnowCatherine FogartyHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
5PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.994
6Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.008
7Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyPenguin Canada$22.00-
8Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.99-
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
1012 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.006

Juvenile: Sept. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.993
2Karen's Haircut: a Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)Ann M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.994
3The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.992
4We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.991
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.997
6If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.50-
7The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.996
8Where's Spot?Eric HillWarne$10.99-
9A Super Scary Narwhalloween (a Narwhal and Jelly Book #8)Ben ClantonTundra Books$16.998
10FoxgloveAdalyn GraceLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$24.99-

Self-Improvement: Sept. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
4The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$17.504
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
6The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
7The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
8The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.99-
9Four Thousand WeeksOliver BurkemanPenguin Canada$22.00-
10Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.998

Historical Fiction: Sept. 2, 2023

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Keeper of Hidden BooksMadeline MartinHanover Square Press$25.99
2Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99
3The Paris DaughterKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.99
4The HousekeepersAlex HayGraydon House Books$25.99
5A Haunting in Venice [Movie Tie-In]Agatha ChristieWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.99
6The Paris AgentKelly RimmerGallery Books$25.99
7Counting Lost StarsKim van AlkemadeWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
8CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$23.99
9Lady Tan's Circle of WomenLisa SeeScribner$26.99
10Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)Hernan DiazRiverhead Books$23.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

